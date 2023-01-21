Grand Champion steer attends tea time at the Brown Palace

DENVER (KDVR) — A very special high tea at the Brown Palace Hotel took place on Friday morning, the guest of honor to which was the grand champion steer from the National Western Stock Show.

It was a clash of two worlds. It was where the country meets the city and it has been happening for 77 years.

Every year since 1946, the grand champion steer and the runner-up have paid a visit to the historic Brown Palace Hotel.

“It started with Dan Thornton. He purchased a grand winning steer at auction for about $50,000 and he wanted to show it off to all his friends so he decided to parade it into the lobby of the grandest hotel in Denver,” General Manager Nick Moschetti at the Brown Palace said, smack dab in the middle of high tea.

This year’s National Western Grand Champion, Stan the Man is from LaSalle and his runner-up is named Rooster from Grandview, Texas.

Folks lined up with cameras in hand, waiting patiently for a photo op with Stanley and Rooster, while good friends sipping on tea and other libations looked on.

Stan the Man and Rooster will be sold on Friday night during the auction at the National Western Stock Show. Word has it they could sell for a lot of “moo-lah.”

Pardon the pun.

