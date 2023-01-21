Read full article on original website
Dog in Denver shelter for 119 days finds forever home in Cañon City
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- After 119 days at the Denver Animal Shelter, a dog named Daisy found her forever family. Our Denver news partners first reported Daisy's story last week. According to 9News, Daisy is a two-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier. She was surrendered by her owners in September 2022.
What is Colorado spending to bus migrants away?
FOX31 Problem Solvers are getting answers about how much the state has spent busing migrants out of Colorado. Nicole Fierro reports.
Driver wanted in Aurora bus stop hit-and-run
Police say a driver plowed into two people at an Aurora bus stop and fled the scene. Greg Nieto reports.
Deadliest year on Colorado roads since 1981
According to the Colorado State Patrol, data shows there were 745 deaths on Colorado roads last year.
Aggressive coyotes out during mating season
Pet owners are being warned to take extra precautions to protect pets from coyotes. Courtney Fromm reports.
Video shows someone pulling handles in senior community
Residents in a community for people 55 and older are concerned about suspicious activity in their neighborhood. Greg Nieto reports.
Loveland Police investigate string of armed robberies
Loveland Police are searching for two people wanted in a string of robberies Monday night at the Promenade Shops at Centerra. Samantha Spitz reports.
'Ram Jam' at Garden of the Gods
Some Bighorn sheep came to say "hi" to those touring the Garden of the Gods.
Downtown Denver still recovering from pandemic
Researchers say remote work has to do with the change to Downtown Denver. DJ Summers reports.
New survey gauges teachers' feelings on safety
Evan Kruegel is looking into the latest survey released by the Colorado Education Association.
Denver weather: Chilly temperatures on the way
Cold, dry conditions are coming later this week.
Black-eyed Pea closes restaurant in Colorado
DENVER — The only Black-eyed Pea restaurant in Denver has closed its doors. The restaurant, located on South Colorado Boulevard north of Interstate 25, permanently closed on Sunday. After the closure, the Southern comfort food restaurant will not operate any restaurants in Denver. The Black-eyed Pea still has eight...
$522,000 verdict for CU athlete run over by Denver cop
A Denver jury has awarded $522,000 to a former Colorado Buffaloes women's basketball player after she was run over by a Denver police officer in 2019. Rob Low reports.
1 killed in stabbing in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood
A woman is dead after being the victim of a stabbing in Denver's Montbello neighborhood late Friday night and the person police believe is responsible is now in custody.
Urban Peak breaks ground on new youth shelter
Urban Peak held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new shelter for young people experiencing homelessness.
What are the rules of hunting mountain lions in Colorado?
Former Denver Broncos player Derek Wolfe recently killed a large mountain lion. When it comes to hunting mountain lions in Colorado, there are many rules.
Passenger Rail is “On Track” between Wyoming and Colorado
Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. “Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said. “It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region.”
Colorado experts raise questions about DIA human trafficking claim
DENVER — A passenger’s claim that a human trafficking ring tried to abduct her at Denver International Airport (DIA) doesn’t square with how anti-trafficking advocates say the crime occurs. Several human trafficking experts in Colorado say the sensationalized depiction of people grabbed from public places by strangers...
Man arrested after woman found dead in DougCo home
A 27-year-old man was arrested after a woman was found dead at a residence in the Sterling Ranch subdivision Monday afternoon.
COVID cases spike at local school
A Colorado school sent a note to parents informing them that multiple teachers had COVID. FOX31's Kim Posey is learning more.
