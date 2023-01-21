ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

TN lawmaker proposes law to allow seizure of street racers’ cars

By Adam Mintzer
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05sr0S_0kM89d6300

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Despite lawmakers increasing the penalties for street racing in 2021, drivers continue to compete at top speeds down highways and residential roads, putting Tennesseans in danger.

In response to constituent concerns, Rep. John Gillespie (R-Memphis) is proposing a new law that would allow police to seize street racers’ cars.

“I think it would send a clear message if we say, ‘we are taking that car from you and not giving it back,'” Gillespie said.

‘Deadly behavior:’ Lawmakers push to put brakes on Tennessee street racing

Gillespie said, in Memphis, street racers are almost a daily issue.

“There is not a day that goes by that I don’t get a call from someone about getting cut off on the street or the interstate. And it’s scary,” he said. “This is what my constituents deserve, to be able to go to the grocery store without looking over their shoulder”

But Gillespie says this is not just an issue in Memphis.

On Tuesday, two Dodge Chargers were drag racing in Knoxville when they hit another car. The crash killed one person and injured two kids.

Davey Spurgeon witnessed it all and did what he could to help.

Read the latest from the TN State Capitol Newsroom

“I walked around the side of the van and saw the little girl laying on the ground was like ‘oh no.’ So, I ran over to her because people were freaking out not knowing what to do. I got to her, she was lifeless, so I started CPR, pumping on her chest,” he recalled.

Drag racing has also been a regular issue for people in Middle Tennessee.

While drag racing can be dangerous for drivers and other citizens, Gillespie doesn’t think this bill will be easy to pass. He said many people in his own party don’t believe in civil asset forfeiture, meaning the police seizing property involved in an alleged crime.

“I understand that but these are people using dangerous weapons, a vehicle, in a very unlawful way,” he said.

Gillespie has been appointed to serve as the Vice Chair of the Criminal Justice Committee, which will give him some power over the progress of this bill. He also says he has bipartisan support for this piece of legislation.

Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

“It will be an uphill battle, but I’m prepared for it because this is what my constituents deserve,” he said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 39

Curtis
3d ago

so you do realize the blue line nazi's will sell these cars. so what's to stop them from coming up with reasons to call a car a street racer to get more money?? what's to stop them from taking cars from people who have them yet only race them on tracks. once again the people want to give the blue line nazi's more reasons to violate the public all under the its about safety bs

Reply(3)
9
wanda hunsucker
3d ago

If a loan is one vehicle you will pay the penalty of paying for an auto that was confiscated by police. Do the crime and pay the penalty. If you do not pay your lender will sue you. Once again do not do the crime in the first place!

Reply
8
Shib
3d ago

The 2nd amendment was put in place to eliminate a tyrannical government. So it's now up to the American citizens to decide how much more of the abuse seizures from these corrupt demons before we take a stand and not leave one government official or their Family Members standing.

Reply(1)
5
Related
The Center Square

Court settlement lowers Tennessee concealed carry age to 18

(The Center Square) – Those who are 18 to 20 can now openly carry firearms in Tennessee after a settlement was reached between the Firearms Policy Coalition and the state. The settlement came as the result of a suit following Tennessee’s law on open carry restricting those who are 18 to 21 from being part of the allowance. The suit was originally filed in 2021 and then amended in 2022...
TENNESSEE STATE
KIMA TV

Local gun dealers say many more guns would be banned with assault rifle bill

YAKIMA--House bill 1240 is aiming to prevent the sale or distribution of assault rifles here in the state of Washington. "This is not a bill about going after people's guns, this is a bill about trying to limit the continuing purchase and expansion of the use of these weapons in our state," said Rep. Sen. Strom Peterson representing Washington's 21st district.
WASHINGTON STATE
Lootpress

New bill would increase speed limits to 80 mph on interstates

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – If one West Virginia State Senator can convince his colleagues, you might be able to drive faster on Interstates throughout the state. Republican Senator Robert Karnes, representing the 11 district, has proposed Senate Bill 34. Senate Bill 34 would change the speed limit from 70 mph to 80 mph on interstate highways and four-lane limited access highways in West Virginia.
UTAH STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 4 Largest Landowners in Arkansas

Arkansas is a true treat! It’s home to incredible wildlife like coyotes, gray foxes, red foxes, and bobcats. Oh, and don’t forget the southern flying squirrels! And with its variety of landscapes, Arkansas is full of fun surprises. From the Ozark and Ouachita Mountains in the west to...
ARKANSAS STATE
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

60K+
Followers
18K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy