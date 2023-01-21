Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade To Deploy Flood Relief Volunteers In Orcutt
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. The Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade, in partnership with Direct Relief and the Santa Barbara Foundation, will deploy volunteers and heavy equipment to Northern Santa Barbara County this Saturday to help homeowners recover from the recent flooding. This Saturday, January...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara’s Central Library Reopens Upper Level, Public Computers, and Seating
The library had closed its doors last summer when it began the three simultaneous projects, which include construction of a new accessible elevator, a modernized staff space on the lower level, and a $5.4 million renovation of the library plaza. In September, the excavation process had progressed to where the library reopened its lobby for limited browsing and pickup service. Then by November, it had expanded its hours and opened an even larger section of the main lobby, including the lower-level Children’s Library.
Santa Barbara Independent
Highway 1 Rock Scaling Near Lompoc to Result in Road Closure this Thursday
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – A rock scaling operation on Highway 1 near Lompoc will result in a detour for travelers on Thursday, January 26. There will be a hard closure of southbound Hwy. 1/North 12th Street at the junction of State Route 246 and Hwy. 1 in Lompoc from 9:00 am to 11:00 am.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Homelessness Report: One Step Forward, Two Steps Back
The housing issue is so great that even Santa Barbara County staff were calling the housing hotline asking for help when the pandemic’s eviction moratorium ended in March 2022. That is what Dinah Lockhart, the county’s retiring deputy director of housing and community development, told the county supervisors on Tuesday, as part of the county housing division’s report on ending homelessness.
Santa Barbara Independent
Patricia L. Plein
Patricia Plein, age 71, long time resident of Santa Barbara, died January 8, 2023. Born as Waultraudt Maria Behrendt near Heidelberg, Germany on June 7, 1951 to German mother Eva Behrendt and an American father. She was adopted by Lauretta (Tompkins) Pray and Philip Pray along with a non biological brother.
Santa Barbara Independent
David G Kronen
David Gregory Kronen, 63, died in peace at his home in Hope Ranch on December 30, 2022, after a brave and prolonged battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, an aggressive neuromuscular disorder. He transitioned to a better place while surrounded by his loving family. Born in Caracas, Venezuela, Dave moved with...
Santa Barbara Independent
Adriana Marie Quintero
Adriana Marie Quintero was born on Wednesday June 27, 1990 in Santa Barbara California at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital to her loving parents her mother Dionne Marie Reyes of Santa Barbara California, and father Cesar Hector Quintero of Baja California. Her birth was received with an abundance of excitement and joy. She was a baby born during the Painted Cave Fire of Santa Barbara, a memorable event for our community. She was her maternal grandparent’s first granddaughter and her parents’ first child.
Santa Barbara Independent
Isla Vista Community Services District Welcomes New Board Members
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Isla Vista, CA – Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) held a swearing-in ceremony on December 13, 2022. During the November 2022 election, there were two four-year seats open on IVCSD’s board and one two-year seat open. Both Spencer Brandt and Jay Freeman were elected to continue serving another four-year term concluding in December 2026. Brandt and Freeman were both actively involved in the creation of IVCSD and will continue to serve and advocate for the residents of Isla Vista. Olivia Craig was elected to serve a two-year term concluding in December 2024.
Santa Barbara Independent
Earthy Art and Awareness
If ecological peril and the wide-ranging effects of climate change amount to a looming existential threat, artists of any degree of awareness can’t help but factor the subject into their work. But artistic responses and moral mileage can vary widely. Some artists deal with the anxiety with a sense of alarm and bold strokes in their work, while others willfully ignore the elephant in the global room, waving the banner of “art for art’s sake” escapism.
Santa Barbara Independent
Free In-Person Storm Recovery Assistance Available at the Library
SANTA BARBARA, CA – 01/23/2023. In-person assistance is available through the Santa Barbara Public Library’s Community Connections program, which offers appointments for one-on-one assistance with navigating community resources and social services. Adult Education staff and the Library’s contracted social services support worker can answer questions and make referrals. This free service is available in English and Spanish. Appointments can be made by calling (805) 962-7653 or by visiting either Central Library or Eastside Library.
Santa Barbara Independent
Youth Production of Broadway Favorite Comes to Santa Barbara’s Luke
Lights Up! Theatre Company, an organization that puts Santa Barbara’s youth and high school–aged performers on stage, is producing the outrageous musical comedy The Drowsy Chaperone. In this Broadway favorite, a lonely theater fan listens to their recording of the (fictional) musical The Drowsy Chaperone to feel better about a messy breakup. The musical comes alive onstage, and the audience shares in the slapstick joys of the show.
Santa Barbara Independent
Women’s March 2023 Draws Hundreds in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara’s 2023 Women’s March rallied a large crowd of supporters in De la Guerra Plaza on Sunday, uniting people of all ages and identities to take to the streets. Their message was clear as they chanted in a procession down State Street: Women’s rights are human rights, abortion is healthcare, and laws should not erase a woman’s bodily autonomy.
Santa Barbara Independent
Cyclists and Pedestrians Are Safer on the Promenade
No one venturing onto the part of State Street closed to cars, known as the Promenade, could miss the surge in pedestrians and bicycles (especially e-bikes), skateboards, and even unicycles — weaving around and through each other, evoking fear, fury, nonchalance, amusement, or joy. While perceived risk can’t be...
Santa Barbara Independent
Ryan Bealer
Ryan Joseph Bealer age 33 passed away peacefully after a long fight with brain cancer on December 10th, 2022. Ryan was born in Glendora CA on March 30th, 1989 to Steven Bealer and the late Pamela (Giles) Bealer and grew up from the age of four in his beloved Santa Barbara CA.
Santa Barbara Independent
Uncle Uncle & Val-Mar Records at Santa Barbara’s SOhO
Homegrown band Uncle Uncle celebrates the release of their debut full-length album, Completely Pedestrian, with a unique event at SOhO on Friday, January 27. Hosted by the all-vinyl DJ duo Val-Mar Records, featuring Valdas Karalis and our very own DJ Donny Bru, Uncle Uncle will perform two sets, with Val-Mar spinning nu-disco, electronic harmonies and heavenly dance rhythms in-between, and after the band’s sets.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Amends Land-Use Code in Response to New State Housing Law
Among California’s housing bills to expedite the construction of homes is Senate Bill 35, which has a long list of criteria that allows a developer to get a streamlined approval process without subjective review. To forestall the fallout from missing the state Housing Element deadline next month, Santa Barbara County planning staff spent the winter holidays putting together two additional land-use code sections, as qualifying projects will be able to bypass design review.
Santa Barbara Independent
Edward Joseph (Bud) Pfeiler
Edward Joseph (Bud) Pfeiler went peacefully to heaven on January 19, 2023 in his home in Santa Barbara, CA at the age of 102, surrounded by the love of his family. Bud was born on August 11, 1920 in Oxnard, CA and was the son of Emil and Nellie Pfeiler. He grew up with his 6 brothers and sisters, sharing many adventures on the Rice Rd. family ranch. In 1939 he met the love of his life, Ardna Mae Isham, and they married on February 3, 1942.
Santa Barbara Independent
The Indy, Ep. 67: Animal Advocacy with Law for Paws
Law for Paws, the legal resource service founded by Robin Unander in 2009, works to support pet-owning tenants in legal disputes with their landlords. Unander realized that many animals were in shelters due to home evictions, so Law for Paws grew out of the need for animal advocacy. The Santa Barbara–based nonprofit educates tenants about the law behind having a reasonable accommodation for an emotional support animal in a lease.
Santa Barbara Independent
Zoom OUT to our First Santa Barbara Book Club Extravaganza
Cheers to the winning combination of books, beer, and book clubs brought to you by the dynamic collaboration of the Santa Barbara Public Library (SBPL) and the Santa Barbara Independent. Starting with our first Book Club Extravaganza on Tuesday, January 31 at 6 p.m. at SB Biergarten, the Indy Book...
