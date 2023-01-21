Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
Basketball: San Marcos Girls Suffer Third Straight League Loss
San Marcos had a tough shooting night and suffered a 42-35 Channel League girls basketball loss at Buena on Tuesday night. “We got off to a slow start offensively tonight, missing layups and shots that as a team we normally knock down,” said coach Tiffany Simms. “Defensively we played a solid game and held their top scorer Karisma Lewis to only four points. But weren’t able to shut down the next man up.”
Noozhawk
San Marcos Puts Together Solid Game, Beats Dos Pueblos in Battle of Channel League Water Polo Unbeatens
Dos Pueblos girls water polo coach Chris Parrish knows what a CIF championship team looks like. He coached three of them (two boys and one girls team) and assisted on three other girls’ title teams in his first stint at the school. After watching San Marcos beat his Chargers,...
Noozhawk
School Board Approves Nate Mendoza’s Appointment as New Santa Barbara High Football Coach
Nate Mendoza, the son of Santa Barbara High School alumni, came full circle on Tuesday when the Santa Barbara Unified Board of Trustees voted to approve his appointment as the Dons’ new head football coach. Mendoza, whose football journey took him to stardom as a player at Lompoc High...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara High’s Carter Battle, Kayalily Penn of Bishop Diego Named Athletes of Week
Santa Barbara High basketball player Carter Battle and Bishop Diego soccer’s Kayalily Penn were honored as the Athletes of the Week at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Press Luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Cafe. Battle turned in fine all-around performance in two Channel League games last week,...
Noozhawk
San Marcos Water Polo Rallies for 9-7 Win Against Rio Mesa
San Marcos regrouped from a slow start and defeated visiting Rio Mesa, 9-7, in a Channel League girls water polo game on Monday. The Royals trailed 5-1 after the first period and 6-4 at halftime. Junior Serenity Stansfield played goalie in the second half and made nine blocks, including two...
Noozhawk
Mark Patton: Abe Jahadhmy Took the High Road to Becoming Head of the Royals’ Court
Abe Jahadhmy reached a fork in the road as a teenager nearly a half-century ago. He chose to veer from the ruts of delinquency and turn into a field of athletics. Jahadhmy reached his final destination on Friday when he worked his last day as athletic director at Santa Barbara’s San Marcos High School.
Noozhawk
Cate Holds Off Carpinteria to Win Basketball ‘Battle of the 192’
The “Battle of the 192” returned as neighboring Carpinteria High and Cate met in a non-league boys basketball game, and the host Rams pulled out a 61-55 win on Monday night. Cate led by as many as 19 points in the third quarter, but Carpinteria got hot and...
Noozhawk
Prep Roundup: Carpinteria Girls Basketball Upsets Malibu; Warriors, Laguna Blanca Fall in Soccer
The Carpinteria girls basketball team upset CIF-ranked Malibu, 40-34, on Monday in a Citrus Coast League game to remain in the hunt for the playoffs. Malibu is ranked third in Division 5A. The Warriors played “in-your-face” defense all over the floor against Malibu’s top two scorers and double-teamed the Sharks’...
Noozhawk
Football Players from Bishop Diego, Santa Barbara Earn All-CIF Honors
Three Bishop Diego football players and one from Santa Barbara High received All-CIF Southern Section honors in their respective playoff divisions. Senior running back Qu’Ran Gossett, senior lineman Pasefika Salatielu and junior running back/linebacker Misa Paiau were named to the CIF-SS Division 3 squad from Bishop Diego. Santa Barbara...
Noozhawk
Oxnard Takes Apart Santa Barbara With Red-Hot 3-Point Shooting
The 52 points scored by the Santa Barbara High boys basketball team against top-ranked Oxnard were the most allowed by the Yellow Jackets in Channel League play this season. Oxnard countered that with its biggest scoring output in league and beat the Dons 84-52 on Monday night at J.R. Richards Gym.
Noozhawk
SBART Luncheon: Sydney Brown, Stefanie Berberabe’s Impact at Westmont is Off the Charts
Sydney Brown and Stefanie Berberabe are the first fifth-year players in Westmont College women’s basketball history. The players made a commitment to coach Kirsten Moore and the program that they would play the extra year of eligibility they received due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moore couldn’t say enough about...
Noozhawk
Edward Joseph Pfeiler of Santa Barbara, 1920-2023
Edward Joseph “Bud” Pfeiler went peacefully to heaven on Jan. 19, 2023 in his home in Santa Barbara, at the age of 102, surrounded by the love of his family. Bud was born on Aug. 11, 1920 in Oxnard, California, the son of Emil and Nellie Pfeiler. He grew up with his six brothers and sisters, sharing many adventures on the Rice Road family ranch.
Noozhawk
Game On at UCSB Lab Video Showcase
Community members are invited to join in as students from the UC Santa Barbara Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering show off their video game development skills in their second video game showcase, noon-5 p.m. Jan. 25, in front of the University Center/Bookstore. Attendees of all ages can play the...
Noozhawk
WM Names Luis Ramirez as Public Education Manager
WM Health Sanitation Service has hired Luis Ramirez as its new public education manager. A native of Santa Barbara County, Ramirez will oversee public education on recycling programs throughout the region. “Luis is a very welcome and addition to our WM team,” said Justin Honsinger, WM public sector manager. “He...
Noozhawk
Joyce E. Olsen of Carpinteria, 1940-2023
Joyce E. Olsen left her family and friends to join her Lord and Savior in heaven on Jan. 13, 2023. Her children Tammy, Mark, Si-Si, Denise and Shari will be celebrating her life. Joyce will be laid to rest on her 84th birthday in Carpinteria Cemetery at 10 a.m., Jan. 28.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Talks: Warren Butler Dishes on Restaurants, Outdoor Dining, State Street and City Council
Restaurant owner and manager Warren Butler says the City of Santa Barbara should allow sidewalk dining again and ease up rules on parklets if it wants to promote business downtown. “The amount of money we are going to be paying per foot is outrageous,” he said on the latest episode...
Noozhawk
Zach Gill Sings Songs From the Heart at Montessori Center School Benefit
Santa Barbara-based multi-instrumentalist, singer and songwriter Zach Gill, lead vocalist of the rock band ALO, and a longtime member of Jack Johnson’s band, will perform Thursday, Feb. 9 at The Red Piano, 519 State St., Santa Barbara, in support of the nonprofit, Montessori Center School. The evening’s program, Songs...
Noozhawk
Girls Inc. of Carpinteria Jumps Into Second Gymnastics Session
Girls Inc. of Carpinteria is kicking off the year with a new session of gymnastics classes, following the success of its first programming session in September. The 10-week program, offered Thursday afternoons for students in TK-fifth grade, is currently serving 32 girls. Kendall Clark, Girls Inc. gymnastics coach, said internal...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Touts Storm Response But Looks to Learn Lessons
The City of Santa Barbara is proud of its response to the recent storms, creek overflows and flooding, but municipal officials said they did learn lessons about how to improve their response ahead of the next deluge. “We realize that the communication needs to be better explained and re-enforced,” City...
Noozhawk
Amy Katz: Evacuating from Rancho Oso After the Storm
Rancho Oso Horse Ranch and Campground began evacuations on Jan. 11 for 400 residents, campers and staff who had been trapped by flash flooding for days when the driveway, Paradise Road and Highway 154 were shut down due to landslides and gushing water caused by the atmospheric river that had been drenching most of California for the last two weeks.
