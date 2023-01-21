ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 36

John Kulik
3d ago

this absolutely disgraceful, sh should have a room at the Row hotel, not illegals, her abuser needs to be locked up, we should not be treating Americans like this, the mayor and Governor are a joke, absolutely useless

Reply
11
Arman Ali Doldron
4d ago

probably rented a Benz poor thing. I may be wrong but I am quite sure a hotel room would cost less than renting a car with no shower...The fake outage is real

Reply
9
Louise Roman
3d ago

Wow! The compassion on here is overwhelming! When you are not in that position you have no idea!

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bronx.com

NYCHA Employee, Darryl Lynch, 38, Arrested

On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 2245 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 26th Precinct / PSA #6 in Manhattan. Arrested:. Darryl Lynch. NYCHA. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

AirTag Found Under Hood of Marked NYPD Vehicle, Email Shows

An Apple AirTag, a device used for GPS tracking, was found on a marked NYPD vehicle in Queens, according to an email obtained by News 4. According to a copy of the email, which came from the NYPD's chief of housing Martine Materasso, the AirTag was found under the hood of a marked patrol car in the borough. It didn't indicate where the discovery was made.
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

DNA spurs arrest of ex-con for 1994 slay of Harlem mom and special-needs daughter who were strangled

An ex-con has been arrested for the shocking 1994 double murder of a sickly Harlem mother and her special-needs daughter, the Daily News has learned. Both victims were strangled in their bedrooms, officials said at the time. Sarah Roberts’ body was found on a bed in one room of the apartment and her daughter Sharon’s was in a second bedroom — a woolen stocking wrapped around her neck. Larry ...
BRONX, NY
THE CITY

Subway Contract Cleaners Say They Got Dumped Like Trash

Starting in May of 2020, Maria Japa spent eight hours a day scrubbing filth from subway cars at South Ferry terminal, as part of a corps of fill-in workers from cleaning companies contracted by the MTA in the early days of the pandemic.“We cleaned up fecal matter, vomit, bedbugs,” Japa told THE CITY. ”We had to deal with aggressive...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Girl, 15, accused of attacking 2 salon workers on Long Island

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 15-year-old girl allegedly attacked two nail salon workers on Long Island on Saturday, authorities said. The teen was getting a manicure at the S&D Nail Salon in Uniondale around 4:45 p.m. when an argument prompted her to leave the store without paying, police said. The salon manager and an employee […]
UNIONDALE, NY
Shore News Network

Four shot, one dead in Bronx shooting

NEW YORK, NY – Four people were shot, and one person, a 33-year-old man, was killed in a shooting that occurred last night in the Bronx. At around 11:30 pm, 911 calls reported shots being fired in the area of Morris Avenue near McClellan Street in the Claremont section of the Bronx. When police arrived at the scene, they located two male victims with gunshot wounds. The first victim, a 29-year-old man, was shot in the arm and taken by EMS to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln in stable condition. Te second victim, shot in the stomach, was also taken to The post Four shot, one dead in Bronx shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

NYCHA, plagued by falling rent collection, could reduce repairs

NEW YORK (PIX11) — While state and city leaders have pushed to grow the state’s housing stock, the New York City Housing Authority is facing serious budget woes.  NYCHA, home to around 340,000 New Yorkers, has collected less and less rent in recent years. The public housing agency collected just 65 percent of the rent […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy