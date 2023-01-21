ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 The Point

Jersey City, NJ teacher shot to death — husband busted in PA

JERSEY CITY — A third-grade teacher who just celebrated her 35th birthday was shot dead in her home Tuesday morning, according to media reports. Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Temara King was shot multiple times in her home at the Toy Factory apartments on Bergen Avenue around 7:10 a.m. She was pronounced dead an hour later at Jersey City Medical Center.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
94.3 The Point

Shots fired in broad daylight at parked car in Linden, NJ

LINDEN — A man was shot at from a passing car while he sat in his parked car Sunday afternoon. Police Capt. Christopher Guenther said the vehicle pulled alongside the parked car on the 600 block of Cleveland Avenue around 1:10 p.m. The driver rolled down the window and fired several shots before driving off.
LINDEN, NJ
94.3 The Point

Let’s Go Shopping! New Jersey’s Very Best Grocery Store

It is always a good thing when you have a favorite store that you like to shop at and there are many choices here in New Jersey. I was recently going over an article from Lovefood and their choices for the "best grocery stores" in America. They selected the best grocery store for each state including right here in the Garden State.
MAYWOOD, NJ
94.3 The Point

NJ man charged with fatal hit-and-run of 61-year-old woman

CARLSTADT — A Passaic man has been arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in Bergen County on Friday night. The victim, identified as 61-year-old Deborah Peko-Lillis, of Secaucus, was crossing Hoboken Road in Carlstadt at around 10:15 p.m. when she was struck by a 2017 Toyota RAV-4, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
20K+
Followers
22K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy