Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart is Permanently Closing a Location in Howell MillBryan DijkhuizenHowell, NJ
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Closed Since August of 2022, Reopening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
NJ Family Pulls Out of Goddard Pre-School in Wall Township After School Neglects Serious HazardsBridget MulroyWall Township, NJ
Big Mike's Little Red Store Serves NJ's Best Breakfast SandwichBridget MulroyAtlantic Highlands, NJ
Eat Clean Bro: America's #1 Meal Prep Service Celebrates 10 Years StrongBridget MulroyEatontown, NJ
Related
Child perv arrested on exposure charge at Manahawkin, NJ Target
🚨 Police were called on a report of a man exposing himself. A convicted child sex offender was arrested in the parking lot of the Target store in Manahawkin for exposing himself, according to police. Stafford Township Police were called to the store on Jan. 17 for a report...
Jersey City, NJ teacher shot to death — husband busted in PA
JERSEY CITY — A third-grade teacher who just celebrated her 35th birthday was shot dead in her home Tuesday morning, according to media reports. Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Temara King was shot multiple times in her home at the Toy Factory apartments on Bergen Avenue around 7:10 a.m. She was pronounced dead an hour later at Jersey City Medical Center.
Cheers! These are the Top 11 Drunkest Cities in NJ
One of the stereotypes of New Jersey is that we all like to party (thank you, Jersey Shore). Morning, noon, and night, we all seem to be hanging out with friends, kicking back, and relaxing, usually with an alcoholic beverage in-hand. Or two. Or more. But is that an accurate...
OUCH! Baby Is 2 Feet Tall, 16 lbs At Birth Almost Beating New Jersey’s Biggest
This Brazilian baby came into the world and almost made history. Mama Cleidine Santos deserves the best Mother’s Day present money can buy after carrying a 16-pound baby that was 2 feet tall at birth! If you can believe it, we grew an even bigger one in New Jersey right in Toms River!
The 5 Coziest, Warm, Winter Restaurants at the Jersey Shore
It is cold, maybe not as cold as some New Jersey winters, but it's still cold. These restaurants will make you feel good that you actually got out and enjoyed a night out. These are warm and cozy, the atmosphere that we absolutely need right now. Most of these spectacular...
Wonderful (Seafood) Crabs Available In The Atlantic City, NJ Area
Our wonderful team of “foodies,” consisting mostly of family members and friends never disappoints. We have assembled our own comparative analysis of the best (seafood) crabs in the Atlantic City area, with a focus on featuring a diverse selection of all different types. Additionally, we included crabs from...
No One Seems To Know What Should Open At This Seaside Heights, NJ Shop
Have you ever wanted to run your own business at the Jersey Shore? Maybe you've been a lifelong Jersey Shore resident, and you have a great idea, but just need a space. This could be your answer. One of the first jobs I'd ever dreamed of having was to be...
When Can You See The Impractical Jokers Live in NJ?
Some of New Jersey’s funniest local celebs are going on tour this year and they’ll be making a few stops throughout the Garden State along the way. The Impractical Jokers are taking their hysterical show on the road and they’re going to be in our area soon!
South Amboy fire burns through multiple vehicles in same parking lot
SOUTH AMBOY — First responders were at the scene of roughly 10 vehicles on fire very early Monday, according to city firefighters. The vehicles were all parked in the same lot on Lower Main Street, prompting the South Amboy Fire Department and Middlesex County Hazmat to respond. Of the...
Delicious! Brand New Italian Restaurant Just Opened Up in Ocean County, NJ
There's always room for a delicious Italian Restaurant. How do they say it in Italian, "Delizioso"?. Dolce Liberta is a newly branded Italian restaurant. located at 100 McKinley Avenue in Manahawkin, New Jersey!. If you've known us before, rest assured we are still. offering the same great food as we...
Long awaited dredging of the Manasquan Inlet in New Jersey is finally taking place
🏖 Manasquan Inlet dredging to get underway in the next few days. 🏖 There will be split work at first between Manasquan Inlet and Shark River Inlet before work is solely focused on Manasquan Inlet. 🏖 A project and a plan long in the works to address marine...
Shots fired in broad daylight at parked car in Linden, NJ
LINDEN — A man was shot at from a passing car while he sat in his parked car Sunday afternoon. Police Capt. Christopher Guenther said the vehicle pulled alongside the parked car on the 600 block of Cleveland Avenue around 1:10 p.m. The driver rolled down the window and fired several shots before driving off.
You’ve Probably Driven Right Passed This Jersey Shore Hidden Bakery
Is this New jersey gas station home to one of the best bakeries in the entire state? Sounds weird, right?. But trust me, this place is extremely highly rated and so unassuming. According to onlyinyourstate.com, a Brazilian bakery is hidden inside a gas station that is home to some of the best desserts in the entire state. This food looks insane.
‘Hey I’m from Freehold, Too!’ Popular Rocker to put on show in Asbury Park
If you've ever seen Eddie Testa and his band perform, you know that you're in for a great time. Eddie is a Jersey Shore legend and has been rocking clubs and parties for years. It was Eddie and his band that played when his friend Bruce Springsteen danced with his mom at The Wonder Bar back in 2018.
Looking for just a blowout? Drybar salon is opening in Toms River, NJ next month
Another Drybar salon is opening in New Jersey and it’s a rare sight for the beauty world in the Garden State. Toms River will be home to one of only a few of these salons across the state. Drybar is a chain salon that only focuses on blowouts. There’s...
The Office Fans Can Meet This Dunder Mifflin Employee In Trenton, NJ
It’s just about time to start booking tickets for some Trenton Thunder games again! I absolutely love having the stadium right in Mercer County, because it’s just such a great option to have for a night out when you want to stay local. There are so many themed...
Big News This Week at Adventure Crossing USA in Jackson, NJ
We've been waiting patiently since they broke ground in 2018 in Jackson, right next to Six Flags Great Adventure. A Grand Opening is happening this week. A lot has been done since breaking ground several years ago. If you're unfamiliar with Adventure Crossing, it will be a massive youth sport...
Famous New Jersey Hot Dog Joint Named Among The Best In America
New Jersey is well-known for so many amazing types of food, like pizza, bagels, diner burgers, and Italian food. But did you ever wonder if the New Jersey hot dog is getting enough love?. Well, here's some great news for the Garden State hot dog lover. One of our very...
Let’s Go Shopping! New Jersey’s Very Best Grocery Store
It is always a good thing when you have a favorite store that you like to shop at and there are many choices here in New Jersey. I was recently going over an article from Lovefood and their choices for the "best grocery stores" in America. They selected the best grocery store for each state including right here in the Garden State.
NJ man charged with fatal hit-and-run of 61-year-old woman
CARLSTADT — A Passaic man has been arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in Bergen County on Friday night. The victim, identified as 61-year-old Deborah Peko-Lillis, of Secaucus, was crossing Hoboken Road in Carlstadt at around 10:15 p.m. when she was struck by a 2017 Toyota RAV-4, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.
94.3 The Point
Toms River, NJ
20K+
Followers
22K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0