ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A political newcomer who lost his bid for the New Mexico statehouse and is accused of orchestrating a series of drive-by shootings at the homes of Democratic officials is scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing. Prosecutors are seeking to detain Solomon Peña pending trial on numerous charges. They say the 39-year-old felon is a danger to the community. Peña’s defense attorney hasn’t addressed the charges publicly, but she said she would ask the court to set conditions for her client’s release. The hearing is Monday. No one was hurt in the shootings, but the case has reignited the debate over whether lawmakers should consider pretrial detention reforms as New Mexico struggles with persistent violent crime.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO