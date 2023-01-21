Read full article on original website
Colorado lawmakers to consider ban on semiautomatic weapons
DENVER (AP) — Colorado lawmakers are drafting a sweeping ban on most semiautomatic firearms. If passed, the ambitious legislation would make Colorado the 10th state in the nation to ban the sale and transfer of certain semiautomatic guns, joining California’s ban from 1989 and Illinois’ ban signed into law just two weeks ago. While Democrats hold large majorities in both chambers of Colorado’s legislature, the bill’s fate faces a number of unknowns. The draft legislation has already sparked conservative backlash and lawsuit preparation from the local branch of the National Rifle Association. The legislation has yet to get a hearing in Colorado’s statehouse.
Judge to consider freedom for Hawaiian man in ’91 murder
HONOLULU (AP) — Attorneys for a Native Hawaiian man imprisoned for more than 20 years after his conviction for the 1991 sexual assault, kidnapping and murder of a white woman visiting the Big Island will ask a judge Tuesday to dismiss his conviction due to new evidence — including DNA testing — in the case. A petition filed Monday outlines additional evidence in one of Hawaii’s biggest murder cases. The 1991 attack of 23-year-old Dana Ireland remained unsolved for years, despite gaining major national attention. The Innocence Project in New York and Hawaii say new DNA and other evidence prove Albert “Ian” Schweitzer’s innocence.
New Mexico candidate charged in shooting case due in court
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A political newcomer who lost his bid for the New Mexico statehouse and is accused of orchestrating a series of drive-by shootings at the homes of Democratic officials is scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing. Prosecutors are seeking to detain Solomon Peña pending trial on numerous charges. They say the 39-year-old felon is a danger to the community. Peña’s defense attorney hasn’t addressed the charges publicly, but she said she would ask the court to set conditions for her client’s release. The hearing is Monday. No one was hurt in the shootings, but the case has reignited the debate over whether lawmakers should consider pretrial detention reforms as New Mexico struggles with persistent violent crime.
Californians will voter whether to overturn fast-food law
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A voter initiative that would overturn a California law aimed at raising wages and improving working conditions for fast food workers has qualified for next year’s ballot. The secretary of state announced Tuesday that enough signatures were raised to place the measure on next year’s Nov. 5 ballot. The landmark law, passed last year, establishes a 10-member council empowered to set minimum wages along with standards for hours and working conditions for California’s 550,000 fast food workers. The measure could raise employee wages to $22 an hour. Two restaurant industry groups promoted the referendum that would leave its fate to voters.
Bribery trial of ex-Ohio House speaker to begin in earnest
CINCINNATI (AP) — Opening statements are scheduled Monday in former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder’s bribery trial. Federal prosecutors allege the Republican oversaw a $60 million scheme secretly funded by FirstEnergy Corp. through which he secured power and worked to pass a $1 billion nuclear bailout. The former U.S. attorney called it the largest corruption case in state history. Associate Matt Borges is a former chair of the Ohio Republican Party and is also being tried. Each faces a single charge of racketeering punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Both men have pleaded not guilty. The trial could last six weeks.
Ex-Ohio House speaker relieved for corruption trial’s start
CINCINNATI (AP) — Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder says he is optimistic ahead of opening statements in his federal racketeering trial. The Perry County Republican told reporters in court in Cincinnati on Monday that they will hear truth over the next six weeks. Householder and lobbyist Matt Borges are being tried in what prosecutors describe as the largest corruption case in Ohio history. Borges is a former Ohio Republican Party chair. Each faces up to 20 years in prison. Prosecutors allege Householder oversaw and Borges aided a $60 million scheme secretly funded by a utility company through which he secured power and successfully passed a $1 billion nuclear bailout.
Water system in Mississippi’s Capital could get new owners
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Mississippi are advancing a bill that would transfer ownership of Jackson’s troubled water system to a new public entity overseen by a nine-member board. The majority of the board would be appointed by state leaders. The new entity would assume ownership after a federally appointed interim manager finishes his work. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has said he wants the city to hold on to the water system, which has repeatedly failed for days or weeks at a time. The bill was voted out of committee Tuesday and can now be brought before the full Senate.
UW System bans TikTok use on system devices
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System officials say they will prohibit the use of TikTok on system devices. System spokesman Mark Pitsch told The Associated Press about the move in emails on Tuesday. Earlier this month, Gov. Tony Evers banned the use of TikTok on state phones and other devices, citing potential risks to privacy, safety and security. The order did not apply to the UW System because it isn’t an executive branch agency. The system employs about 40,000 faculty and staff. A number of universities across the country have banned TikTok in recent weeks, including Auburn, Oklahoma and Texas.
Sheriff: Suspect in Northern California killing of 7 at two farms worked at one of the locations
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — Sheriff: Suspect in Northern California killing of 7 at two farms worked at one of the locations.
Iowa lawmakers OK public money for private school students
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Any Iowa student who wants to attend a private school will be able to use public money to pay for tuition or other expenses. The plan signed Tuesday by Gov. Kim Reynolds makes Iowa the third state to pass a measure that allows such spending with few restrictions. Republicans approved the bill despite objections from Democrats and others who argued the new education savings accounts would lead to reduced funding for public schools. Reynolds has made the private school funding measure one of her top priorities after failing to pass similar but less expansive proposals twice before.
Hawaii governor proposes tax relief to lower cost of living
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. Josh Green says he wants to invest $1 billion in affordable housing and give tax breaks to people of all income levels to lower the cost of living. Green told lawmakers during his first State of the State address that tax breaks would get money into the pockets of working families so they can pay for food, medicine and housing. He says every family of four could expect to get $2,000 in tax relief under his plan and that lower-income residents would get more. Green says his plan would help stem the exodus of people leaving the islands for less expensive places to live.
Bill would give Washington state elementary students guaranteed 45-minute recess
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Kids these days aren’t getting enough recess, according to one bill in the Washington State Senate. Senate Bill 5257 is currently in the Senate Committee on Early Learning & K-12 Education, where it faced a public hearing and is scheduled for an executive hearing on Jan. 26.
Public viewing at palace for ‘last Hawaiian princess’
HONOLULU (AP) — The casket bearing the 96-year-old heiress long considered the last Hawaiian princess is on public display in the downtown Honolulu palace. Abigail Kawānanakoa’s casket was handcrafted from a 165-year-old koa tree that fell during a 2021 storm on the Big Island. The casket is scheduled to arrive Sunday at ʻIolani Palace. Members of a law enforcement honor guard will carry the casket up the palace’s front stairs and into the throne room. Kawānanakoa held no formal title but was considered a princess because her lineage included the royal family that once ruled the Hawaiian islands. She died last month at her home in Nuuanu, near downtown Honolulu.
Forecast: Chance of tornadoes, severe storms in Gulf states
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A cold front forecast to move across the Gulf Coast will bring an enhanced threat of severe storms and tornadoes to communities from Louisiana to western Florida. The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center says the greatest threat for severe weather Tuesday into early Wednesday will stretch across an area populated by more than 4.5 million people. That includes New Orleans and Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Gulfport, Mississippi; Mobile, Alabama; and a portion of the western Florida panhandle. The weather service says there will be a chance of damaging wind gusts and a few strong tornadoes.
Huge waves bring Hawaii surf contest The Eddie after hiatus
HONOLULU (AP) — One of the world’s most prestigious and storied surfing contests was going forward Sunday in Hawaii for the first time in seven years. And this year female surfers are competing alongside the men for the first time in the 39-year history of The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational. The event is a one-day contest held in Waimea Bay on Oahu’s North Shore only when the surf is consistently large enough during the winter big wave surfing season from mid-December through mid-March. Before this year, it’s only been held nine times since the initial competition in 1984. The competition honors legendary Native Hawaiian waterman Eddie Aikau for his selflessness, courage and sacrifice.
New England states getting hit by latest winter storm
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Parts of the New England states are getting hit with a winter storm that is snarling roads, knocking down electric wires and keeping some children home from school. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning to sections of southern Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine as well as parts of northern and western Massachusetts. Amtrak’s Downeaster passenger train canceled service in Maine after trees fell on the tracks, although Amtrak did not specifically say the problem was caused by the weather. The storm left tens of thousands of electric customers across the region without power.
Texas-based nonprofit offers guidance to Central Valley School District after middle school threat last week
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – After a middle school in Spokane Valley received a threat on social media last week, a nonprofit organization halfway across the country announced they’re looking into it to help the community feel at ease. The Uvalde Foundation for Kids–based in Texas–formed after the mass...
Vehicle versus pedestrian crash on I-90 sends 1 to hospital with serious injuries
KOOTENAI COUNTY. Idaho. – The Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries. Around 12:57 a.m. on Jan. 22 , ISP reports a pedestrian was walking across I-90 near State Line when they vehicle collided with them.
