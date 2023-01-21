Read full article on original website
Michael Porter Jr. (personal) out for Nuggets Sunday
The Denver Nuggets have ruled out Michael Porter Jr. (personal) for Sunday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Porter Jr. will miss tonight's game as he attends to a personal matter. Porter Jr. has averaged 16.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game so far this season.
Clippers stave off 'scary' LeBron James takeover, marvel at latest feat
The Clippers managed to stave off a "scary" fourth-quarter takeover by LeBron James but were still left in awe by the Lakers superstar's latest history-making effort Tuesday night.
Hornets starting Bryce McGowens for inactive Gordon Hayward (hamstring) on Tuesday
Charlotte Hornets guard Bryce McGowens is starting in Tuesday's game versus the Phoenix Suns. McGowens will make his first career start after Gordon Hayward was ruled out with a hamstring injury. In a matchup versus a Suns' team playing with a 98.7 pace, Smith's FanDuel salary stands at $3,800. Per...
Tyus Jones starting for Grizzlies with Ja Morant (ankle) sitting
The Memphis Grizzlies will start Tyus Jones in place of Ja Morant (ankle) for Monday's game against the Sacramento Kings. The Grizzlies are keeping Morant on the sidelines in the second leg of their back-to-back, and will have Jones handle starting point guard duties in his absence. Our models project...
Hornets rule out Gordon Hayward (hamstring) on Tuesday
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) will not play in Tuesday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Hayward will not be available for the second half of their back-to-back with a left hamstring strain. In a matchup versus a Suns' team ranked third (37.4) in FanDuel points allowed per game to small forwards, expect Jalen McDaniels to see more minutes.
Stevens Adams (knee) out for Memphis' Wednesday contest
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game versus the Golden State Warriors. Adams will miss his second straight game with knee soreness. In an opportunity versus a Warriors' team allowing 53.0 FanDuel points per game to centers this season, Xavier Tillman should see an increased role at the five position.
Nikola Jokic (hamstring) available for Denver's Tuesday matchup versus New Orleans
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (hamstring) will play in Tuesday's contest versus the New Orleans Pelicans. After a two game absence with hamstring tightness, Jokic will make his return to the court. In a matchup against a Pelicans' defense allowing 53.5 FanDuel points per game to centers this season, our models project Jokic to score 56.8 FanDuel points.
Charlotte's LaMelo Ball (ankle/wrist) remains out on Tuesday
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle/wrist) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Ball will be sidelined for his third straight contest with ankle and wrist injuries. Expect Dennis Smith Jr. to log more minutes on Tuesday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 594.4 minutes this season...
Brandon Ingram (toe) ruled out for Pelicans' Tuesday matchup versus Denver
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (toe) will not play in Tuesday's contest versus the Denver Nuggets. Ingram will remain sidelined despite participating in consecutive full practices. In a matchup against a Nuggets' team ranked 16th in defensive rating, expect Trey Murphy to play an increased role on Tuesday night.
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert (groin) questionable on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (groin) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Gobert continues to deal with groin soreness and is questionable to face the Pelicans on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 33.4 minutes against New Orleans. Gobert's Wednesday projection...
Taurean Prince (ankle) out for Timberwolves' Wednesday matchup
Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Taurean Prince (ankle) is ruled out for Wednesday's contest versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Prince will miss his second straight game with a left ankle sprain. In a matchup against a New Orleans' squad ranked 16th in opposing true shooting percentage, Kyle Anderson is a candidate for an increased role on Wednesday.
Joel Embiid (foot) uncertain Wednesday for 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) is uncertain for Wednesday versus the Brooklyn Nets. Embiid didn't participate in Tuesday's practice and he might pick up a second straight absence on Wednesday. Montrezl Harrell will be in line for another start if Embiid is inactive. numberFire's models project Embiid for 33.5...
Cody Martin (knee) doubtful for Hornets on Tuesday
Charlotte Hornets guard Cody Martin (knee) is doubtful to play in Tuesday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Martin looks like he will miss fifth straight contest after he was listed as doubtful with left knee soreness. In a matchup versus a Phoenix team ranked 11th in defensive rating, Dennis Smith Jr. should see more minutes on Tuesday if Martin is ruled out.
T.J. Warren (knee) available for Nets on Sunday
Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren will play Sunday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. Warren was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the court despite a right knee contusion. Our models project Warren for 12.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 21.8 FanDuel...
Heat starting Max Strus for inactive Jimmy Butler (back) on Tuesday
Miami Heat shooting guard Max Strus is starting in Tuesday's contest versus the Boston Celtics. Strus will make his 25th appearance in Miami's starting lineup after Jimmy Butler was ruled out with lower back stiffness. In 33.6 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Strus to score 22.1 FanDuel points. Strus' Tuesday...
Khris Middleton (knee) probable Monday night for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Khris Middleton is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Middleton has missed 18 straight games due to right knee soreness. However, on the initial injury report for Monday's contest, he has been listed as probable. Assuming Middleton makes his long-awaited return to the court, Pat Connaughton would likely revert to the bench.
Immanuel Quickley (knee) active for Knicks on Tuesday night
New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (knee) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. Quickley will suit up at home after New York's guard was sidelined one game with knee soreness. In 29.0 expected minutes, our models project Quickley to score 24.5 FanDuel points. Quickley's projection includes 12.4...
Jaxson Hayes starting in New Orleans' Tuesday lineup, Dyson Daniels to bench
New Orleans Pelicans forward Jaxon Hayes is starting in Tuesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Hayes will make his second start this season after Dyson Daniels was taken out of Tuesday's starting lineup. In a matchup versus a Nuggets' team allowing 44.7 FanDuel points per game to the four position, Hayes' FanDuel salary stands at $4,200.
San Antonio's Romeo Langford (adductor) questionable on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Romeo Langford (adductor) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Langford's status is currently in the air after San Antonio's guard was listed as questionable with left adductor tightness. Expect Josh Richardson to log more minutes versus a Lakers' team ranked second in pace if Langford is inactive.
Celtics' Payton Pritchard starting on Tuesday in place of Jaylen Brown (adductor)
Boston Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Miami Heat. Pritchard will get the start on Tuesday with Jaylen Brown (adductor) sidelined for the second night of a back-to-back. Our models expect Pritchard to play 27.7 minutes against Miami. Pritchard's Tuesday projection...
