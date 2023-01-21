James Wiseman knows Penny Hardaway. The Golden State Warriors center played for the fifth-year Memphis basketball coach for one season at East High School. Then, Hardaway successfully recruited Wiseman − the consensus No. 1 prospect in the country in 2019 − as the centerpiece of his first top-ranked signing class. And, even though Wiseman played just three games in a Memphis uniform before an NCAA investigation (that ultimately resulted in multiple Level II and Level III violations, but none of the most severe Level I variety) interrupted things, he knows from firsthand experience what Hardaway can do for young, high-profile players who have NBA aspirations.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 41 MINUTES AGO