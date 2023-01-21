MATTAPAN -- Tensions are boiling over at the "So<a At The T" apartment complex in Mattapan, where tenants are facing the reality of rising rents or eviction notices. Residents held a rally Saturday to push back against increasing rents they claim are forcing people out. 72-year-old Annie Gordon has lived at the property for 48 years and only recently started to notice her yearly rent increases were becoming out of reach. Gordon says the complex was purchased by The DSF Group in 2019, around the same time a new MBTA Commuter Rail stop was added just across the street. "They started raising the rents,"...

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO