Read full article on original website
Robert Eldredge
3d ago
Looks like they waited to see if anyone complained when they did they will now investigate. The selectmen knew well before the bills went out
Reply
10
Gary Mcgovern
2d ago
all Massachusetts property taxes went way up remember Biden saying if you don't make more than $400.000 you won't pay 1 cent more in taxes.. HE LIED
Reply
4
Michael Farrell
3d ago
the new tax accesor trying to look like a hero to his superiors on the back of residents. he needs to go.
Reply
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Growing store chain opens new location in New HampshireKristen WaltersSalem, NH
This is the Best Buffet in Massachusetts According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenMarlborough, MA
Early Life of Henry David ThoreauMint MessageConcord, MA
5 Must-Try All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in MassachusettsEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
Mass. Homeowners Livid Over 135% Property Tax IncreaseTaxBuzzLunenburg, MA
Related
Yankee Candle owner announces layoffs, closure of Mass. office
SOUTH DEERFIELD - Layoffs hitting Yankee Candle will have an effect on Massachusetts.Parent company Newell Brands announced it is laying off 13% of office employees and they are shutting down the South Deerfield corporate office, where the candle brand is based."We need to cut overhead expenses and adjust our budgets to the reality of the economic environment and the performance of our company," CEO Ravi Saligram said in a statement. The candle village and scent lab in town will stay open.
wgbh.org
Massachusetts loses out on federal grant for turnpike redevelopment
For the third time Massachusetts has struck out trying to obtain funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. The Cape Cod Bridge replacement project has been turned down twice, and now the massive I-90 Allston Turnpike realignment project has also been rejected. The commonwealth was seeking $1.2 billion toward the $2...
whdh.com
Snow pushes eastward as rain flips to flakes across Mass., dumping half-a-foot of snow in parts of state and NH
BOSTON (WHDH) - A messy evening commute is on the horizon for many as snow falling across Massachusetts continues to head east, with cold temperatures turning rain into flakes and sleet. The storm that has already left up to 4″ in northern Worcester County and 7-8″ in parts of southern...
Mass State Police Lowers Speed on Mass Pike From Westfield To New York Border
BOSTON – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is advising travelers to expect snow in Western and Central regions of the state overnight tonight and in areas of Northern Massachusetts near the border with New Hampshire. The storm system is then forecast to push south and eastward in the...
More than 30K without power in Mass., NH as another winter storm rolls through
WESTMINSTER, Mass. — More than 30,000 homes and business are without power in Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Monday as another winter storm rolls through the region. In Massachusetts, more than 6,000 people were without power as of 7:45 a.m., according to the MEMA outage map. Most of the outages were centered in Franklin and Worcester counties.
Skyrocketing egg prices force Mass. bakeries, doughnut shops to rethink menu, distribution
The soaring price of eggs has made some days tougher than others at Donut Dip, said owner Paul Shields. Located in West Springfield, Shields said the doughnut shop, open since 1957, has not made or sold any French crullers in the last five months. This is because the pâte à choux dough recipe requires more eggs than other doughnuts.
whdh.com
Storm system drops up to 6 to 8 inches of snow across parts of Mass. and NH
BOSTON (WHDH) - Heavy snow ensured an already hectic evening commute was snarled even further as a storm system brought bursts of snow to eastern Mass. Monday afternoon, after inundating the rest of the state and New England. From Worcester to the North Shore to Boston and beyond, wet, heavy...
Caesars Sportsbook plans to open 30,000-square-foot location in Massachusetts
RAYNHAM, Mass. — With the start of in-person sports betting on track to begin in Massachusetts at the end of the month, Caesars Entertainment on Monday announced a plan to open a 30,000-square-foot retail location in the Bay State. Caesars says will offer in-person sports betting through a partnership...
whdh.com
Winter storm leaves thousands without power with another round on the way
A winter storm dropped up to 8 inches of snow across Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Monday and has left thousands without power as another storm makes its way to New England by Wednesday evening. As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, over 16,000 in Massachusetts remain in the dark after falling...
Lego is Moving its North American Headquarters to Massachusetts
How long before the Red Sox start adding even more seats, made out of Legos? Maybe the MBTA grabs a few blocks to patch up the Orange Line. The integration opportunities are endless, after Lego announced that Boston will be the site of its North American headquarters. The move will...
The Three Hot Spots To Visit When Driving On Route 20 In MA
I have to admit that road trips are a constant in my life. When heading to upstate, central and western New York, I avoid The Thruway at ALL costs as a "TOLL-FREE" stretch of road brings some substance to the ride and in turn, a slice of Americana awaits me as the journey takes me through farmland and quaint villages that truly embody the simple life.
whdh.com
Worcester Public Schools closed as flakes begin to fly
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester Public Schools and several other districts will be closed on Monday as a system bringing snow moves through the state. The storm overnight is expected to bring between 3 and 6 inches of snow to some parts of the state and mainly rain to the Boston area.
whdh.com
Police: MBTA bus hit by unlicensed drunk driver outside Nubian Square Station
BOSTON (WHDH) - An MBTA bus was side swiped by an unlicensed drunk driver early Monday morning outside Nubian Square Station, according to Transit Police. Police say the operator of the vehicle, a 49-year-old Boston woman, was unlicensed, failed several sobriety tests, and had an open container of alcohol in her car.
nbcboston.com
Coastal Flooding Reported in Parts of Massachusetts
Coastal flooding is being reported in several Massachusetts communities Monday afternoon. Part of Morrissey Boulevard in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, and the ramp off 93 to Morrissey, were closed due to flooding, Massachusetts State Police said Monday. Drivers are warned to avoid the area until the waters recede. Driving through standing...
Mattapan apartment complex residents hold rally over rising rent
MATTAPAN -- Tensions are boiling over at the "So<a At The T" apartment complex in Mattapan, where tenants are facing the reality of rising rents or eviction notices. Residents held a rally Saturday to push back against increasing rents they claim are forcing people out. 72-year-old Annie Gordon has lived at the property for 48 years and only recently started to notice her yearly rent increases were becoming out of reach. Gordon says the complex was purchased by The DSF Group in 2019, around the same time a new MBTA Commuter Rail stop was added just across the street. "They started raising the rents,"...
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several towns in New Hampshire and Massachusetts have delayed or closed school because of the storm Monday. Check the latest list here.
How much could it cost to live at the South Shore Plaza?
Developer offers market-based estimates, notes that 10% of the units will be set aside for affordable housing. Plans are underway to add a residential development to South Shore Plaza, updating the shopping mall’s old school retail and restaurant style to fall in line with modern live, work, play developments, as recently seen in the transformation of Watertown’s Arsenal Mall into the bustling residential-retail neighborhood, Arsenal Yards.
whdh.com
Car gets stuck on Green Line tracks in Brookline
BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A car got stuck on the Green Line tracks in Brookline Sunday night, according to the MBTA Transit Police. Officers responded to the C-branch tracks at Beacon Street/Dean Road around 5:30 p.m. for a vehicle on the tracks. The operator told police she accidentally turned onto...
whdh.com
Brick by Brick: LEGO chooses Boston for new head office, plans to move from Connecticut in phases
BOSTON (WHDH) - More bricks are coming to Boston now that The LEGO Group has picked the next home for its North American headquarters. The Danish toy company announced that its “LEGO Group in the Americas” division would move to the city in phases from its current location in Enfield, Conn., which is home to 740 full-time workers.
Wilmington Apple
School Committee SLAMS Town Manager For Bathroom Budget Mess: Middle School Students Won’t Have Access To 1st Floor Restrooms & Wildwood Students Won’t Have Age-Appropriate Restrooms
WILMINGTON, MA — There’s a messy bathroom situation which has the School Committee and Town Manager Jeff Hull at odds. Despite unanimous votes of both the Wildwood School Building Committee (December 20) and the School Committee (December 21) to fund the construction of new restrooms at the Wilmington Middle School to accommodate the relocation of 7 Wildwood classrooms (approximately 100 students) for the next 5-6 years, Town Manager Jeff Hull recently reversed course and will no longer be including the capital expense in his proposed FY24 budget.
Comments / 16