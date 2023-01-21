ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lunenburg, MA

Comments / 16

Robert Eldredge
3d ago

Looks like they waited to see if anyone complained when they did they will now investigate. The selectmen knew well before the bills went out

Reply
10
Gary Mcgovern
2d ago

all Massachusetts property taxes went way up remember Biden saying if you don't make more than $400.000 you won't pay 1 cent more in taxes.. HE LIED

Reply
4
Michael Farrell
3d ago

the new tax accesor trying to look like a hero to his superiors on the back of residents. he needs to go.

Reply
8
 

