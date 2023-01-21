Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (hamstring) is trending toward being available for Tuesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Jokic, who was upgraded to questionable yesterday, is "trending toward probable" for tonight's clash with the Pelicans, according to Michael Malone. If Jokic is available, our models expect him to play 34.2 minutes against New Orleans. Zeke Nnaji could return to the bench if Jokic is available on Tuesday.

DENVER, CO ・ 9 HOURS AGO