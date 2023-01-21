Read full article on original website
Kevin McCarthy reportedly ‘will never leave’ Marjorie Taylor Greene
The far-right Republican congresswoman was a fierce advocate of the House speaker during the 15-vote marathon for the office
House Republican tells Kevin McCarthy to 'start governing for a change,' says she won't vote to boot Ilhan Omar off of the House Foreign Affairs committee
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is set to hold a floor vote on removing Omar from the committee. But he can only lose a handful of GOP votes to do it.
Washington Examiner
Schumer dares House GOP to introduce debt ceiling bill: 'Republicans say they want spending cuts'
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) dared House Republicans to bring forward a bill that details the spending cuts the party wants in exchange for raising the debt limit as the new GOP majority barrels toward a debt ceiling stalemate with the Senate and the White House. In a floor...
Trump Spoils Funeral
Former President Donald Trump made a eulogy of an ardent supporter all about himself — because of course he did.
Cantrell recall petition due 4 weeks from today
The petition drive to put a recall of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell on the ballot is in its final weeks. Political analyst Clancy DuBos has seen plenty of recall attempts but this may be the best-organized
Classified material found in the Indiana home of former VP Mike Pence
Former Vice President Mike Pence “out of an abundance of caution” on Jan. 16 asked lawyers to review his personal records following reports of secret documents found at the homes of current and former U.S. leaders, his lawyer said. The post Classified material found in the Indiana home of former VP Mike Pence appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
