Comedy Central to Premiere New 'Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head' From February 8
Catch brand new episodes of Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head, starting February 8 after an all-new South Park, only on Comedy Central!. Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favorites on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Paramount Plus Expands Kids and Family Programming with New Slate of Films...
Week 4, 2023 | What's On Nick | Nickelodeon Premiere Highlights
Your guide to What's New on Nickelodeon for the week of Monday, January 23 - Sunday, January 29, 2023!. --> Stream all your favorite Nickelodeon shows on Paramount+! <-- For Nickelodeon's full January 2023 highlights, click here!. Join the Discord!. Visit NickHelps.com!. All times ET/PT. Monday, January 23, 2023. 7:00...
Comic Relief with Ron Funches | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast
Comic Relief with Ron Funches | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast. Janet and Dante recover from “Appa’s Lost Days” with the brilliant and hilarious Ron Funches! What better way to transition from the emotionally poignant Appa-centric episode of Book Two to the rest of the season? By taking a break with one of the funniest comedians around to focus on some of the joyful, silly, and especially funny moments of ATLA, with particular focus on the second season. You’ll also hear from Ron about how he found both ATLA and TLOK, what he loves about the Avatarverse, and what YOU all told us were your favorite funny moments of Book Two. Plus: Ron makes his own fabulous suggestion for what we should call the listeners of Braving the Elements!
Next On Episode 3 | Your Honor Season 2 | SHOWTIME
Next On Episode 3 | Your Honor Season 2 | SHOWTIME. Michael resists a request from Fia, but Olivia pushes him to take advantage of a newfound connection. Little Mo’s deal goes sour, leaving Eugene to pick up the pieces. A face-off between Michael and Jimmy results in a startling confession. Stream new episodes of Your Honor Fridays on SHOWTIME.
Paramount+ UK Debuts 'Rise of the TMNT' Season 2
COWABUNGA! Paramount+ UK & Ireland has premiered Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles season two, with all 13 episodes, including the four-part finale (over two episodes) of the second season of the hit animated TMNT series now available to stream! This marks the UK & Irish debut of Rise of the TMNT season two, which leads up to the events of Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie on Netflix.
Male Model Jeremy Ruehlemann Dies at 27
Jeremy Ruehlemann passed away on Sunday. The male model, born in New Jersey, was 27 years old. Though no cause of death is known at this time, news of Ruehlemann’s death was announced on Facebook by his childhood friend Gianni Simpson. During his life, Ruehlemann grew as a top American male model after leaving his psychology studies in 2017 to pursue a fashion career. He quickly became an industry star, modeling for brands including Christian Siriano, John Varvatos, Joseph Abboud, Superdry, Macy’s, Zara, Nick Graham and Atelier Cillian. Ruehlemann was represented by Soul Artist Management, as well as Next Models’ London and...
Nickelodeon to Premiere 'The Really Loud House' Two-Part Special in February 2023
Things are about to get really LOUD this February when Nickelodeon premieres the brand new two-part The Really Loud House special "The Princess and the Everlasting Emerald: A Royal Woods Fairytale"!. It all kicks off in the all new episode "The Princess and the Everlasting Emerald: A Royal Woods Fairytale...
Ballet Documentary ‘Call Me Dancer’ Sets World Premiere, Sales Agents – Global Bulletin (EXCLUSIVE)
FESTIVALS Leslie Shampaine and Pip Gilmour‘s feature documentary “Call Me Dancer” will have its world premiere at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, in competition for best documentary, on Feb. 9, followed by its New York premiere at the Dance on Camera Film Festival at the Lincoln Center on Feb. 10. The film follows Manish Chauhan, a young and talented street dancer from Mumbai who struggles against his parents’ insistence that he follow a traditional path.When he accidentally walks into an inner-city dance school and encounters curmudgeonly 70-year-old Israeli ballet master Yehuda Maor, a hunger develops within him and he is...
Nickelodeon to Host PAW Patrol's Bow Wow Big Night on January 23
The Aqua Pups are on a roll! Dive into a super-splashy, super-sized Aqua Pups special, and get a never-before-seen look at the brand new series Rubble & Crew with PAW Patrol's Bow Wow Big Night, airing Monday, January 23 at the special time of 7:00 p.m. ET/PT, only on Nickelodeon! Ready, Set, Get Wet!
How to Get A One-Month Free Trial of Noggin
Noggin makes learning a real treat all year round! Download the Noggin app or visit Noggin.com and start your 30-day FREE trial today!. Designed for kids aged 2 to 7, Noggin is Nickelodeon's personalized, interactive learning platform developed by education experts and starring your child's favorite Nick Jr. characters. Kids learn important skills for school and life as they play on Noggin – engaging with an ever-expanding library of books, learning games, activities, exclusive shorts, plus 1,000+ ad-free episodes of popular series, like PAW Patrol, Peppa Pig, and Blue's Clues & You! Backed by research, Noggin's specialized educational approach is designed to build your child's math, literacy, and wellness skills while developing their curiosity and social and emotional learning. Inspire your kids to learn, explore, and grow with Noggin! Join Noggin today by downloading the app or subscribe at www.noggin.com.
⭐️🐰 Peppa Pig's Chinese New Year Special 🐰⭐️ Peppa Pig Official Family Kids Cartoon
⭐️🐰 Peppa Pig's Chinese New Year Special 🐰⭐️ Peppa Pig Official Family Kids Cartoon. Stream your favorite Nick Jr. shows on Paramount+ and Noggin! Try Paramount+ for FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. 'Peppa Pig' Introduces Show's First Same-Sex Parent Family!. Follow NickALive! on Twitter, Reddit, Instagram, Facebook,...
Paramount Global Makes Fresh Redundancies at Nickelodeon
Paramount Global laid off a number of creative producers, marketers and recruiters at its Nickelodeon subsidiary last week, The Desk is reporting. The layoffs primarily impacted production and marketing staff at Nickelodeon, though some recruiters and social media editors working for Paramount Global’s other brands were also affected, according to people familiar with the matter.
Watch Your Favourite Toons in 6 Languages | Voot Kids India
Watch Your Favourite Toons in 6 Languages | Voot Kids. What’s better than watching your favourite toons? 🤔. Now binge on it all in 6 languages: Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, and Kannada, only on #VootKids 🥳. Download Voot Kids today 👇. Nickelodeon Continues to Dominate As India’s No.1...
Peak Excuses For Staying In | Paramount+ UK & Ireland
Peak Excuses For Staying In | Paramount+ UK & Ireland. Need some peak excuses for staying in? Paramount+ has got Top Gun: Maverick, 1923, and a whole host of other big hit series and unbeatable blockbusters. Stream a mountain of entertainment on Paramount+ - try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. Paramount+...
Get to Know Garrett Briggs | Wolf Pack | Wolf Watch
Get to Know Garrett Briggs | Wolf Pack | Wolf Watch. He's a park ranger, he's a father, he's Garrett Briggs. 🌲 Meet Garrett, with a little help from Rodrigo Santoro, before Wolf Pack drops this Thursday on Paramount+! Try Paramount+ for FREE at ParamountPlus.com. Stream a Mountain of...
New Licensing Deals for Magic Light Pictures' 'Pip and Posy'
NEW LICENSING DEALS FOR MAGIC LIGHT PICTURES’ PIP AND POSY. London – Monday 23rd January, 2023 – BAFTA-winning and Oscar-nominated production company Magic Light Pictures has announced two exciting new licensing deals for its hugely popular pre-school series Pip and Posy it was announced today, Monday, January 23rd.
Nick News Break: China Population, The Bin, and Bee Vaccine | Nickelodeon
And now a Nick News Break. These are the three news stories currently making headlines:. First, China's population fell for the first time in six decades. The country's population decreased by 850,000 people. Experts see China's population shrinking by 100 million over the next 30 years leading to India becoming the most populated country in the world.
Teen Wolf: The Movie - Official Trailer (2023) Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed | Paramount+
Teen Wolf: The Movie - Official Trailer (2023) Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed | IGN. When a terrifying new evil emerges, Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) and the rest of his pack return to Beacon Hills. Scott rounds up the Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and other shapeshifters of the night. With the help of his new allies, trusted friends, and the return of a long lost love, Scott and his pack just might stand a chance.
