Optimizing Treatment for ADHD
“What we’re striving to do is conquer the unmet needs that are still here with treating ADHD, especially from a medication standpoint.”. What may be on the horizon for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)? Matthew Brams, MD, joined Psychiatric Times’ Mental Health Minute to share his insights into a new study of the triple-release formulation of dexmethylphenidate CTx-1301 for adults with ADHD.
If You Want to Know if There's a Cheater in Your Life, Check the Cards
The cards don't lie...but people do!
How to Fix a Broken Relationship: Complete Guide with 8 Steps
You lost her and it hurts. It’s been maybe keeping you up at night, stressing you out, and you’re consumed by it. You want the broken or the damaged relationship to fix again and you don’t know how to do it. Maybe you’ve tried many different things and it hasn’t gotten the results you’ve been looking for. Perhaps you’ve taken other people’s advice.
Side hustles for stay-at-home moms
How Do You Recover From a Blow to Your Self-Esteem?
Self-esteem is the confidence we have in our own capabilities and value and the respect we have for ourselves. A blow to your self-esteem can affect everything else in your life. Self-esteem involves a complex interaction of thoughts and feelings about yourself and the feedback that you get from other...
Opinion: Are You Dating Someone That Lacks Empathy?
EDD (Empathy Deficit Disorder) can exist solely because a person simply does not feel or possess empathy. However, it is very commonly associated with narcissists because they possess similar traits.
Opinion: How Do Toxic People Target Their Next Victim?
Toxic people are unfortuantely everywhere and can be incredibly damaging to those around them. These skilled manipulators often target specific individuals to exploit and control. As a victim of many prior toxic relationships, I know all too well the emotional toll it can take on a person's life.
Recognizing Early Signs of Schizophrenia
Lack of personal hygiene, poor posture, and a sudden sensitivity to lights and sound are a few early signs of schizophrenia. The early signs of schizophrenia vary widely from person to person. Some people show no signs prior to onset, while others exhibit subtle changes several years before psychotic symptoms appear.
What’s Really Behind Your Depression?
A 2021 study found that global rates of depression are now at an all-time high, with increasing post-Covid anxiety levels impacting millions of people’s lives. Data from the 2019 National Health Interview Survey found that almost 20% of Americans were actively seeking help for these problems. In a 2022...
What Is Codependency In A Romantic Relationship? How To Tackle The Extreme Desire To Care For Your Partner
Why do we depend on others? - A very basic question that we rarely bother ourselves with. Well, Humans are social beings and at some point in our lives, we all have depended or relied on others to exist or survive, especially because we live in communities. Be it asking...
Discover how Shopify and Amazon FBA work, then cash in!
Amazon is one of the simplest ways to sell products, while Shopify offers a flexible dropshipping platform anyone can use. But without a business plan, you can’t make the most out of these platforms. Whether you’re selling goods as a full-time career or a side hustle, learn how to maximize profitability and efficiency with this business model and strategies bundle.
Understanding and Preventing Procrastination
I procrastinate big time when I feel overwhelmed. Can you relate? I also procrastinate when the weather is beautiful and I would rather be outside. Oh wait, is that procrastination or downright selfishness and lack of responsibility on my part? I would rather call it procrastination.
Women Share How Their Baby Boomer Parents Set Them Up For Relationships With Man-Children
During her 2018 book...
Adults with ADHD face more mental health problems than doctors anticipated
In a collaborative study, researchers analyzed adult questionnaire responses to examine the connection between ADHD traits, autism traits, and mental health issues. The researchers wanted to find out how much having traits of ADHD or autism increases symptoms of mental health problems. After analyzing the responses, the researchers concluded that...
The Key To Happiness, According To A Decades-Long Study
If you could change one thing in your life to become a happier person — like your income, a job, your relationships or your health — what would make the biggest difference?. That's the question Harvard psychiatrist Dr. Robert Waldinger has been attempting to answer through decades of...
Healthy Boundaries in a Relationship
Love is a representative of actions both partners enormous effort into at the beginning of a relationship before relinquishing into old habits and attitudes. The relationship is always blissful and meets with tolerance from both partners a lot at the start. Each turning a blind eye to mistakes and faults from each other, carried away by overwhelming emotions and hoping it would get better. Most times, likes and dislikes are better stated before going into a relationship. This will enable each partner to measure compatibility with each other and determine if they would be willing or not change. Boundaries should never be set on selfish reasons or interests of an individual or wanting to relegate or confine one’s partner to themselves. Each individual possesses different criteria of personal boundaries based on society, parental training or influence, and peer pressure.
Mental health: It's not always good to talk
Few of us would question the need to break the silence around mental illness. Countless campaigns have drilled into us that such silence is harmful and that we should try to break it wherever we find it. Britain Get Talking is one such campaign. It launched with a splash on...
What Is Locked-In Syndrome?
Locked-in syndrome is a rare but serious brain condition in which you lose your ability to move and speak. You’re still conscious and, in most cases, can move your eyes and blink. Though there’s no cure, some treatments can improve your quality of life. Locked-in syndrome is a...
The Ambiguous Loss of Loving an Addict and Letting Them Go
Uncertainty can be hard for many people to handle. Accepting the ambiguity of life frees up resources to help one better manage difficult circumstances. Addiction is unpredictable and cannot be "fixed" except by the person who is suffering from the addiction. No one intends to become addicted to alcohol or...
Best feminine wash
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Feminine products are a topic that many are too shy to bring up around their friends or even to medical professionals, so it leaves potential users with a lot of questions. And finding the right feminine wash can be difficult, especially if you're picking products through trial and error.
