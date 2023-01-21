ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Manufactured housing markets ends on low note, hopeful uptick for 2023 as interest rates stabilize

By Bailey Brown
Bryan College Station Eagle
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
azlenews.net

Property Taxes Can Be Lowered By Keeping Bees

Texas law allows bees and bee hives to qualify for reducing property taxes on plots ranging from 5 to 20 acres similar to livestock or raising hay. Property taxes on small acreages can now be lowered by keeping bees on the property. The bees do not have to be owned by the landowner.
TEXAS STATE
proclaimerscv.com

The Texas Government Allocated up to $288.7 billion as Tax relief to its Citizens

The Texas House and Senate have released preliminary budgets for how they want to spend $288.7 billion over the next two years. The budget priorities are closely aligned, with a special focus on border security, employee raises, and property tax relief. State lawmakers are preparing for a trickier battle over how to spend an unprecedented $32.7 million budget surplus.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Texas oil and gas industry pays highest total of taxes and state royalties in history

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Oil and Gas Association (TXOGA) released its annual report on Monday, showing the industry paid a record-setting $24.7 billion in state and local taxes and state royalties in fiscal year 2022. TXOGA President Todd Staples said that equates to roughly $67 million a day to help fund Texas schools and universities, pay for state services and contribute to the rainy day fund.
TEXAS STATE
hppr.org

Extra SNAP food benefits for Texans set to expire next month

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the spring of 2020, families around the nation have been receiving emergency allotments for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, more commonly known as SNAP and often thought of as “food stamps.”. In practice, this extension of benefits is relatively modest, mostly...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

New power plant being built to support the Texas grid

AUSTIN, Texas — The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) will be building a new power plant to provide an additional 190 megawatts for the Texas power grid. The new plant, a peaker power plant, will be based in Central Texas and expected to be operational by 2025. Peaker power plants are used for a brief period of time and provide provide dispatchable power when demand for electricity is high. They have the ability to "ramp up and shut down in minutes," according to the release.
TEXAS STATE
kut.org

In Texas, you can be forced to sell your condo

It was outside the mailroom where Deborah Michals learned she could lose her home. One night this past summer when Michals walked outside her condominium in North Austin to check her mail or catch up with a neighbor doing laundry — she can’t remember which — she noticed a man she didn’t recognize. He told her he’d moved into the condo above hers.
AUSTIN, TX
KFDM-TV

Bill to ban Chinese citizens and government from buying Texas land gains steam among GOP

Jan 20, 2023 — The title of this article has been edited for length. "Bill to ban Chinese citizens and government from buying Texas land gains steam among Republicans" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
TEXAS STATE
Bryan College Station Eagle

Every tenant deserves decent housing

Last year, many states ended pandemic-era assistance programs including programs protecting tenants, leaving renters facing an uncertain future. Latinos, who were among the hardest hit by COVID-19, are sure to be disproportionately affected by the affordable housing shortage. That is because many Latinos live in urban areas where rents continue to rise and safe, affordable housing stock is low.
ILLINOIS STATE
AccuWeather

LIVE: Damage near Houston as likely tornadoes rip through Texas

A rare tornado emergency was issued Tuesday afternoon as severe storms roared through Texas. Meanwhile, snow is accumulating elsewhere in the central U.S., causing widespread travel disruptions. 32 Entries. 37 minutes ago. Pasadena animal shelter suffers major damage. By Thomas Leffler, AccuWeather digital journalist. Pasadena, Texas, has seen significant damage...
HOUSTON, TX
KLST/KSAN

Where is the coldest city in Texas?

It's a title that nobody is going to brag about, but residents of Amarillo can claim they live in the coldest big city in Texas, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
AMARILLO, TX
CBS19

Adderall shortage is starting to impact East Texans

TYLER, Texas — Many people are running into a problem not just their local pharmacy, but at multiple pharmacies trying to pick up their prescription drug Adderall. Last October the FDA announced there would be a shortage of the drug and it's trickled down into East Texas. Tyler EMT...
TYLER, TX

