Manufactured housing markets ends on low note, hopeful uptick for 2023 as interest rates stabilize

Texas Homeowner Program for low-income families: Apply to get $10,000 for utility and $65,000 per household
Texas is famous and one of the best destinations for work. Many people come here to settle with their families. Children and retirees are provided with a large number of benefits.
Property Taxes Can Be Lowered By Keeping Bees
Texas law allows bees and bee hives to qualify for reducing property taxes on plots ranging from 5 to 20 acres similar to livestock or raising hay. Property taxes on small acreages can now be lowered by keeping bees on the property. The bees do not have to be owned by the landowner.
The Texas Government Allocated up to $288.7 billion as Tax relief to its Citizens
The Texas House and Senate have released preliminary budgets for how they want to spend $288.7 billion over the next two years. The budget priorities are closely aligned, with a special focus on border security, employee raises, and property tax relief. State lawmakers are preparing for a trickier battle over how to spend an unprecedented $32.7 million budget surplus.
Texas oil and gas industry pays highest total of taxes and state royalties in history
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Oil and Gas Association (TXOGA) released its annual report on Monday, showing the industry paid a record-setting $24.7 billion in state and local taxes and state royalties in fiscal year 2022. TXOGA President Todd Staples said that equates to roughly $67 million a day to help fund Texas schools and universities, pay for state services and contribute to the rainy day fund.
Extra SNAP food benefits for Texans set to expire next month
Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the spring of 2020, families around the nation have been receiving emergency allotments for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, more commonly known as SNAP and often thought of as “food stamps.”. In practice, this extension of benefits is relatively modest, mostly...
California mulls 'Elon Musk tax' to keep wealthy from bolting to Texas
It's already controversial among lawmakers.
New power plant being built to support the Texas grid
AUSTIN, Texas — The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) will be building a new power plant to provide an additional 190 megawatts for the Texas power grid. The new plant, a peaker power plant, will be based in Central Texas and expected to be operational by 2025. Peaker power plants are used for a brief period of time and provide provide dispatchable power when demand for electricity is high. They have the ability to "ramp up and shut down in minutes," according to the release.
In Texas, you can be forced to sell your condo
It was outside the mailroom where Deborah Michals learned she could lose her home. One night this past summer when Michals walked outside her condominium in North Austin to check her mail or catch up with a neighbor doing laundry — she can’t remember which — she noticed a man she didn’t recognize. He told her he’d moved into the condo above hers.
Bill to ban Chinese citizens and government from buying Texas land gains steam among GOP
Jan 20, 2023 — The title of this article has been edited for length. "Bill to ban Chinese citizens and government from buying Texas land gains steam among Republicans" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Every tenant deserves decent housing
Last year, many states ended pandemic-era assistance programs including programs protecting tenants, leaving renters facing an uncertain future. Latinos, who were among the hardest hit by COVID-19, are sure to be disproportionately affected by the affordable housing shortage. That is because many Latinos live in urban areas where rents continue to rise and safe, affordable housing stock is low.
Local, state officials condemn proposed bill that forbids people, businesses from certain countries from owning Texas land
A senate bill filed in the Texas legislature that would prohibit the sale of land to people or entities with ties to certain foreign countries is facing backlash. State and local officials gathered in front of city hall on Monday to denounce Senate Bill 147. Senate Bill 147 was filed...
Texas Republican Lawmakers Propose to Use More Than $15 Billion Propose for Property Tax Relief
The state’s lead budget writers revealed their first draft of the budget proposal, which indicates $16,799,557 as a “Property Tax Program” and is expected to expire on August 31, 2024. In addition, government officials say that $3 billion of this money would be used to directly increase the family property exemption from $40,000 to $70,000.
ABJ: Big businesses are already steering clear of Texas now that a key incentive is gone
When it comes to the largest of deals – we're talking in the billions, in terms of capital investment – there's one tool companies say is more important than the others.
Apply if you can make a difference: Work at Buc-ee's and earn $33 per hour
Road trips and junk foods go side by side. Whether you live in Texas, South Carolina, or another part of the country, you will want to give Buc-ee's a try. Its first travel center was built in Texas in 2001 and with time, many stations have been built thanks to its tremendous success and popularity among employees and customers.
Major New Cracker Barrel Location Breaks Ground For Summer Opening
The location has been announced to substantial fanfare. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:NRN.com and Star-Telegram.com.
LIVE: Damage near Houston as likely tornadoes rip through Texas
A rare tornado emergency was issued Tuesday afternoon as severe storms roared through Texas. Meanwhile, snow is accumulating elsewhere in the central U.S., causing widespread travel disruptions. 32 Entries. 37 minutes ago. Pasadena animal shelter suffers major damage. By Thomas Leffler, AccuWeather digital journalist. Pasadena, Texas, has seen significant damage...
Bill to let Texans break leases over outages of ‘essential utilities’
State Rep. Terry Meza, D-Irving, filed House Bill 1173 earlier this month that would allow someone to terminate a residential lease after certain outages of "essential utilities." The utilities in question are electricity, water or natural gas, according to the proposal.
Where is the coldest city in Texas?
It's a title that nobody is going to brag about, but residents of Amarillo can claim they live in the coldest big city in Texas, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Adderall shortage is starting to impact East Texans
TYLER, Texas — Many people are running into a problem not just their local pharmacy, but at multiple pharmacies trying to pick up their prescription drug Adderall. Last October the FDA announced there would be a shortage of the drug and it's trickled down into East Texas. Tyler EMT...
