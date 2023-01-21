Man wanted by Burlington police for kidnapping, assault, robbery
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington police are searching for a man who is wanted for kidnapping, assault and robbery, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.
On Friday, Burlington officers responded to a call for service in the 600 Block of Lakeside Avenue.Former Greensboro police officer charged with child sex crimes
Police spoke with a female victim who said there had been a dispute, and the suspect, Charles Love, left before police arrived.
Warrants have been issued for:
- common law robbery
- second-degree kidnapping
- assault on a female
- interfering with emergency communications
The BPD is seeking anyone with additional information about this investigation. Please contact the BPD at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or use the mobile app, P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.
Comments / 3