Man wanted by Burlington police for kidnapping, assault, robbery

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington police are searching for a man who is wanted for kidnapping, assault and robbery, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

On Friday, Burlington officers responded to a call for service in the 600 Block of Lakeside Avenue.

Police spoke with a female victim who said there had been a dispute, and the suspect, Charles Love, left before police arrived.

Warrants have been issued for:

common law robbery

second-degree kidnapping

assault on a female

interfering with emergency communications

The BPD is seeking anyone with additional information about this investigation. Please contact the BPD at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or use the mobile app, P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.

