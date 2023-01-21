Read full article on original website
Related
nickalive.net
Get to Know Garrett Briggs | Wolf Pack | Wolf Watch
Get to Know Garrett Briggs | Wolf Pack | Wolf Watch. He's a park ranger, he's a father, he's Garrett Briggs. 🌲 Meet Garrett, with a little help from Rodrigo Santoro, before Wolf Pack drops this Thursday on Paramount+! Try Paramount+ for FREE at ParamountPlus.com. Stream a Mountain of...
nickalive.net
That Girl Lay Lay ft. Sauce Walka - WATCH ME | THAT GIRL LAY LAY
That Girl Lay Lay ft. Sauce Walka - WATCH ME | THAT GIRL LAY LAY. Stream all your favorite Nickelodeon shows old and new on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Nickelodeon Supercharges Its Franchise Strategy With Steady Stream of New Premium Content for 2022-23 Season!. Follow NickALive! on Twitter,...
nickalive.net
Next On Episode 3 | Your Honor Season 2 | SHOWTIME
Next On Episode 3 | Your Honor Season 2 | SHOWTIME. Michael resists a request from Fia, but Olivia pushes him to take advantage of a newfound connection. Little Mo’s deal goes sour, leaving Eugene to pick up the pieces. A face-off between Michael and Jimmy results in a startling confession. Stream new episodes of Your Honor Fridays on SHOWTIME.
nickalive.net
'Star Trek: Prodigy' EPs Kevin & Dan Hageman Set for TV Kids Festival
Kevin and Dan Hageman, executive producers and showrunners of Star Trek: Prodigy, have been added to the roster for the 2023 TV Kids Festival, taking place from February 7 to 10, which is open for registration free of charge. Star Trek: Prodigy was recently nominated for a Children’s & Family...
nickalive.net
Nickelodeon to Host PAW Patrol's Bow Wow Big Night on January 23
The Aqua Pups are on a roll! Dive into a super-splashy, super-sized Aqua Pups special, and get a never-before-seen look at the brand new series Rubble & Crew with PAW Patrol's Bow Wow Big Night, airing Monday, January 23 at the special time of 7:00 p.m. ET/PT, only on Nickelodeon! Ready, Set, Get Wet!
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
The US Sun
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
nickalive.net
Nickelodeon to Premiere 'The Really Loud House' Two-Part Special in February 2023
Things are about to get really LOUD this February when Nickelodeon premieres the brand new two-part The Really Loud House special "The Princess and the Everlasting Emerald: A Royal Woods Fairytale"!. It all kicks off in the all new episode "The Princess and the Everlasting Emerald: A Royal Woods Fairytale...
nickalive.net
Nick News Break: China Population, The Bin, and Bee Vaccine | Nickelodeon
And now a Nick News Break. These are the three news stories currently making headlines:. First, China's population fell for the first time in six decades. The country's population decreased by 850,000 people. Experts see China's population shrinking by 100 million over the next 30 years leading to India becoming the most populated country in the world.
nickalive.net
Comic Relief with Ron Funches | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast
Comic Relief with Ron Funches | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast. Janet and Dante recover from “Appa’s Lost Days” with the brilliant and hilarious Ron Funches! What better way to transition from the emotionally poignant Appa-centric episode of Book Two to the rest of the season? By taking a break with one of the funniest comedians around to focus on some of the joyful, silly, and especially funny moments of ATLA, with particular focus on the second season. You’ll also hear from Ron about how he found both ATLA and TLOK, what he loves about the Avatarverse, and what YOU all told us were your favorite funny moments of Book Two. Plus: Ron makes his own fabulous suggestion for what we should call the listeners of Braving the Elements!
nickalive.net
Peak Excuses For Staying In | Paramount+ UK & Ireland
Peak Excuses For Staying In | Paramount+ UK & Ireland. Need some peak excuses for staying in? Paramount+ has got Top Gun: Maverick, 1923, and a whole host of other big hit series and unbeatable blockbusters. Stream a mountain of entertainment on Paramount+ - try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. Paramount+...
nickalive.net
⭐️🐰 Peppa Pig's Chinese New Year Special 🐰⭐️ Peppa Pig Official Family Kids Cartoon
⭐️🐰 Peppa Pig's Chinese New Year Special 🐰⭐️ Peppa Pig Official Family Kids Cartoon. Stream your favorite Nick Jr. shows on Paramount+ and Noggin! Try Paramount+ for FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. 'Peppa Pig' Introduces Show's First Same-Sex Parent Family!. Follow NickALive! on Twitter, Reddit, Instagram, Facebook,...
nickalive.net
Week 4, 2023 | What's On Nick | Nickelodeon Premiere Highlights
Your guide to What's New on Nickelodeon for the week of Monday, January 23 - Sunday, January 29, 2023!. --> Stream all your favorite Nickelodeon shows on Paramount+! <-- For Nickelodeon's full January 2023 highlights, click here!. Join the Discord!. Visit NickHelps.com!. All times ET/PT. Monday, January 23, 2023. 7:00...
nickalive.net
Teen Wolf: The Movie - Official Trailer (2023) Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed | Paramount+
Teen Wolf: The Movie - Official Trailer (2023) Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed | IGN. When a terrifying new evil emerges, Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) and the rest of his pack return to Beacon Hills. Scott rounds up the Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and other shapeshifters of the night. With the help of his new allies, trusted friends, and the return of a long lost love, Scott and his pack just might stand a chance.
‘Shrinking’ Creator Admits He Was ‘Prepared’ For Harrison Ford To Turn Down His Role (Exclusive)
Movie legend Harrison Ford, 80, is popping up on the small screen again in the upcoming Apple TV+ comedy series, Shrinking. Harrison stars as Dr. Paul Rhodes, who takes issue with the borderline unethical therapy tactics used by his mentee Jimmy Laird (Jason Segel). At the show’s New York City red carpet premiere on January 24, creator Bill Lawrence, 54, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how he bravely asked Harrison to star in the show, expecting that the Star Wars alum would respectfully decline the offer.
nickalive.net
Paramount+ UK Debuts 'Rise of the TMNT' Season 2
COWABUNGA! Paramount+ UK & Ireland has premiered Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles season two, with all 13 episodes, including the four-part finale (over two episodes) of the second season of the hit animated TMNT series now available to stream! This marks the UK & Irish debut of Rise of the TMNT season two, which leads up to the events of Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie on Netflix.
nickalive.net
Watch Your Favourite Toons in 6 Languages | Voot Kids India
Watch Your Favourite Toons in 6 Languages | Voot Kids. What’s better than watching your favourite toons? 🤔. Now binge on it all in 6 languages: Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, and Kannada, only on #VootKids 🥳. Download Voot Kids today 👇. Nickelodeon Continues to Dominate As India’s No.1...
nickalive.net
How to Get A One-Month Free Trial of Noggin
Noggin makes learning a real treat all year round! Download the Noggin app or visit Noggin.com and start your 30-day FREE trial today!. Designed for kids aged 2 to 7, Noggin is Nickelodeon's personalized, interactive learning platform developed by education experts and starring your child's favorite Nick Jr. characters. Kids learn important skills for school and life as they play on Noggin – engaging with an ever-expanding library of books, learning games, activities, exclusive shorts, plus 1,000+ ad-free episodes of popular series, like PAW Patrol, Peppa Pig, and Blue's Clues & You! Backed by research, Noggin's specialized educational approach is designed to build your child's math, literacy, and wellness skills while developing their curiosity and social and emotional learning. Inspire your kids to learn, explore, and grow with Noggin! Join Noggin today by downloading the app or subscribe at www.noggin.com.
Panic! at the Disco ends; Brendon Urie to focus on family
First there were four, then they became three and finally just one
Comments / 0