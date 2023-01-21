Read full article on original website
thereflector.com
Project Homeless Connect to provide services to those in need on Jan. 26
Clark County’s annual Project Homeless Connect event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 400 S. Andresen Road in Vancouver. The one-day event aims to help people who are living without homes easily access a variety of resources in...
Portland Bollywood dancer, LGBTQ advocate Brittany Newton-Miller dies at 31
Saturday night was supposed to be Prashant Kakad’s 13th annual Bollywood-inspired Jai Ho dance party. Instead, Kakad – better known as DJ Prashant – turned the occasion into a celebration of life for his close friend and one of his first Jai Ho dance troupe members, Brittany Newton-Miller, who passed away unexpectedly from leukemia Jan. 18. She was 31.
Residents from Portland Safe Rest program find permanent housing
As the city gets closer to starting its third village, KOIN 6 News has learned 72 people have found housing from the Safe Rest program.
Chronicle
UPDATED: Michelle Mackey Update: Hospital Refusing Non-Emergency Medical Care, Family Hoping For MedFlight
Michelle Mackey’s family is now desperately trying to fly her back to the U.S. as the private hospital she is currently in, Hospital CIMA in San Jose, Costa Rica, is now refusing to give her any non-emergency medical care. According to an update from Lindsay Fillman, a family friend...
Portlanders will soon get a chance to pay $150 for a cup of coffee
Be careful what you order when you stop by Proud Mary Cafe for some caffeine in February because starting Monday, Feb. 6, the menu at the Alberta Street coffee shop will feature a $150 cup of coffee. What makes a $150 cup of coffee? It’s the awards, baby. “The...
insidevancouver.ca
Pet (and Then Adopt) Cats and Bunnies at These Vancouver Cafes
Need a winter pick-me-up? Try some adorable animal therapy. Vancouver has three cafes where you can enjoy snacks while petting cute kitties and bunnies. And the best part: all of the animals are available for adoption!. Catfe. Open since 2015, Catfe is Vancouver’s original cat cafe. The cafe has 20-25...
thatoregonlife.com
49 Extraordinary Photos of What Oregon Life Was Like During World War II
His name was Al Monner and he never became a world-famous photographer (unlike his peers Ray Atkeson, Minor White, and Dorothea Lange). As far as Oregon is concerned though, I would argue that Monner gave us a priceless look into life during WWII. Born and raised in Portland and small...
KTVL
Portland leaders, Asian Americans mourn victims of Monterey Park mass shooting
PORTLAND, Ore — Portland leaders and leaders in Oregon's Asian American community mourned the loss of the victims of the Monterey Park mass shooting while still celebrating the Lunar New Year here. Police there say a gunman killed 10 people at a ballroom dance studio during a Lunar New...
4 stolen show dogs found safe; finder declines $10K reward
Four show dogs inside a Mercedes van when it was stolen early Saturday were reunited with their owners on Sunday.
‘Boom! Trailer blew up’: Portland residents share concerns
Residents in a North Portland neighborhood want action from city leaders after the explosion of a camper-trailer parked on a busy street corner in the early hours of Saturday.
‘Terrifying’: Stolen Portland cargo van used in crime spree
In the week since a box truck and cargo van were stolen from the fleet of a Portland business, owner Michael Wieber said they've had reports one was spotted in a crime spree across the area.
The best public high schools in Oregon for 2023, according to data site rankings
When it comes to attending high school in Oregon, some schools are better than others, according to rankings released by Niche.
KTVL
Burglar's impossible mission: Rappelling from ceiling in Christmas Walmart jewelry heist
WOODLAND, Wash. — A bold burglar broke into a Woodland Walmart in an unusual, action movie-esque ceiling-rappelling heist, police say. The Woodland Police Department confirmed the burglary happened on Christmas Day 2022, and that surveillance footage caught the break-in on video. The investigation and video indicate the suspect waited...
kptv.com
Over-the-top Korean corndogs are newest food trend to hit Oregon
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) – Korean-style corndogs have been trending around the country for the last few years, with local spots and chains popping up to serving them. One of those chains, Two Hands Fresh Corndogs, just opened up it’s first Oregon location in Hillsboro!. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise...
Chronicle
Oregon Man Sentenced in Washington to 41 Months in Animal Cruelty Case
A Portland man was sentenced to 41 months in prison Monday in an animal cruelty case that a Clark County judge called "one of the most despicable things I've ever seen a person do." A Clark County Superior Court jury found Yuri A. Feitser, 37, guilty Jan. 10 of first-degree...
Channel 6000
Oregon receives $3 million in rental assistance funding to deal with ‘urgent crisis’
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon lawmakers announced Tuesday that the U.S. Treasury is providing the state with more than $3 million in rental assistance funding. More than $2 million will go to Oregon Housing and Community Services while over $1 million was given to the City of Portland. “This...
Families fight in MultCo court during murder hearing
A Multnomah County courtroom fight between the families of a murder victim and his accused killer injured 2 people in an incident now under investigation by the District Attorney's office.
Victim in Gresham park attack waited 90 minutes to speak with emergency dispatcher
GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham Police are looking for a man who attacked a woman early Thursday afternoon at Pat Pfeifer Park near Northeast 172nd Avenue and Burnside. Rockwood Park. It happened around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday at Pat Pfeifer Park near Northeast 172nd and Burnside. "This was an unprovoked...
police1.com
Bottleneck at Ore. police academy leaves recruits waiting months for basic training
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police hired 80 new officers in the past year, but more than half of them haven’t even started their training. They must wait up to five months for a seat in one of the state’s police basic training academy classes. After hiring practically...
'My car vs. my life': Woman carjacked at knifepoint in Vancouver
HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. — Two teenagers were arrested on Saturday afternoon after police say they carjacked a woman at knifepoint at Vancouver Mall and led officers on a chase south to Clackamas County. Vancouver police said the victim parked her car in the parking lot on Northeast Vancouver Mall...
