Columbia County, OR

insidevancouver.ca

Pet (and Then Adopt) Cats and Bunnies at These Vancouver Cafes

Need a winter pick-me-up? Try some adorable animal therapy. Vancouver has three cafes where you can enjoy snacks while petting cute kitties and bunnies. And the best part: all of the animals are available for adoption!. Catfe. Open since 2015, Catfe is Vancouver’s original cat cafe. The cafe has 20-25...
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Over-the-top Korean corndogs are newest food trend to hit Oregon

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) – Korean-style corndogs have been trending around the country for the last few years, with local spots and chains popping up to serving them. One of those chains, Two Hands Fresh Corndogs, just opened up it’s first Oregon location in Hillsboro!. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise...
HILLSBORO, OR

