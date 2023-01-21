Comic Relief with Ron Funches | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast. Janet and Dante recover from “Appa’s Lost Days” with the brilliant and hilarious Ron Funches! What better way to transition from the emotionally poignant Appa-centric episode of Book Two to the rest of the season? By taking a break with one of the funniest comedians around to focus on some of the joyful, silly, and especially funny moments of ATLA, with particular focus on the second season. You’ll also hear from Ron about how he found both ATLA and TLOK, what he loves about the Avatarverse, and what YOU all told us were your favorite funny moments of Book Two. Plus: Ron makes his own fabulous suggestion for what we should call the listeners of Braving the Elements!

4 HOURS AGO