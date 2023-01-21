Read full article on original website
Comedy Central to Premiere New 'Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head' From February 8
Catch brand new episodes of Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head, starting February 8 after an all-new South Park, only on Comedy Central!. Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favorites on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Paramount Plus Expands Kids and Family Programming with New Slate of Films...
That Girl Lay Lay ft. Sauce Walka - WATCH ME | THAT GIRL LAY LAY
That Girl Lay Lay ft. Sauce Walka - WATCH ME | THAT GIRL LAY LAY. Stream all your favorite Nickelodeon shows old and new on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Nickelodeon Supercharges Its Franchise Strategy With Steady Stream of New Premium Content for 2022-23 Season!. Follow NickALive! on Twitter,...
Could 'PAW Patrol' Be Planning to Launch a New Space-Themed Sub-Series?
The brand new PAW Patrol special "All Paws on Deck" recently made its world premiere in Canada. In the episode, Ryder calls on every member of the Paw Patrol to stop a hi-tech kid inventor, and also hints at what may be an upcoming new PAW Patrol sub-series!. Note: This...
Comic Relief with Ron Funches | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast
Comic Relief with Ron Funches | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast. Janet and Dante recover from “Appa’s Lost Days” with the brilliant and hilarious Ron Funches! What better way to transition from the emotionally poignant Appa-centric episode of Book Two to the rest of the season? By taking a break with one of the funniest comedians around to focus on some of the joyful, silly, and especially funny moments of ATLA, with particular focus on the second season. You’ll also hear from Ron about how he found both ATLA and TLOK, what he loves about the Avatarverse, and what YOU all told us were your favorite funny moments of Book Two. Plus: Ron makes his own fabulous suggestion for what we should call the listeners of Braving the Elements!
Nickelodeon Stars REACT To Old Shows (Pt. 1) | #Shorts | NickRewind
Nickelodeon Stars REACT To Old Shows (Pt. 1) | #Shorts | NickRewind. Remember Robbie Shapiro from Victorious? NickRewind got the man himself, Matt Bennett, to return to set and react to some of his cringiest scenes from the Nickelodeon classic!. Stream all your favorite Nickelodeon shows old and new on...
⭐️🐰 Peppa Pig's Chinese New Year Special 🐰⭐️ Peppa Pig Official Family Kids Cartoon
⭐️🐰 Peppa Pig's Chinese New Year Special 🐰⭐️ Peppa Pig Official Family Kids Cartoon. Stream your favorite Nick Jr. shows on Paramount+ and Noggin! Try Paramount+ for FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. 'Peppa Pig' Introduces Show's First Same-Sex Parent Family!. Follow NickALive! on Twitter, Reddit, Instagram, Facebook,...
Nickelodeon to Premiere 'The Really Loud House' Two-Part Special in February 2023
Things are about to get really LOUD this February when Nickelodeon premieres the brand new two-part The Really Loud House special "The Princess and the Everlasting Emerald: A Royal Woods Fairytale"!. It all kicks off in the all new episode "The Princess and the Everlasting Emerald: A Royal Woods Fairytale...
Nickelodeon to Host PAW Patrol's Bow Wow Big Night on January 23
The Aqua Pups are on a roll! Dive into a super-splashy, super-sized Aqua Pups special, and get a never-before-seen look at the brand new series Rubble & Crew with PAW Patrol's Bow Wow Big Night, airing Monday, January 23 at the special time of 7:00 p.m. ET/PT, only on Nickelodeon! Ready, Set, Get Wet!
Next On Episode 3 | Your Honor Season 2 | SHOWTIME
Next On Episode 3 | Your Honor Season 2 | SHOWTIME. Michael resists a request from Fia, but Olivia pushes him to take advantage of a newfound connection. Little Mo’s deal goes sour, leaving Eugene to pick up the pieces. A face-off between Michael and Jimmy results in a startling confession. Stream new episodes of Your Honor Fridays on SHOWTIME.
How to Get A One-Month Free Trial of Noggin
Noggin makes learning a real treat all year round! Download the Noggin app or visit Noggin.com and start your 30-day FREE trial today!. Designed for kids aged 2 to 7, Noggin is Nickelodeon's personalized, interactive learning platform developed by education experts and starring your child's favorite Nick Jr. characters. Kids learn important skills for school and life as they play on Noggin – engaging with an ever-expanding library of books, learning games, activities, exclusive shorts, plus 1,000+ ad-free episodes of popular series, like PAW Patrol, Peppa Pig, and Blue's Clues & You! Backed by research, Noggin's specialized educational approach is designed to build your child's math, literacy, and wellness skills while developing their curiosity and social and emotional learning. Inspire your kids to learn, explore, and grow with Noggin! Join Noggin today by downloading the app or subscribe at www.noggin.com.
'Star Trek: Prodigy' EPs Kevin & Dan Hageman Set for TV Kids Festival
Kevin and Dan Hageman, executive producers and showrunners of Star Trek: Prodigy, have been added to the roster for the 2023 TV Kids Festival, taking place from February 7 to 10, which is open for registration free of charge. Star Trek: Prodigy was recently nominated for a Children’s & Family...
Star Trek Online: Refractions Launch Trailer | Epic Games
Star Trek Online: Refractions Launch Trailer | Epic Games. The Terran Empire threat has been fully realized – Emperor Crusher, who has become one with The Other, is now wielding its terrifying power and heading to Earth, leaving a path of digitized destruction in his wake. Find a way with allies new and old to put a stop to the Emperor’s reign of terror. Gates McFadden makes her Star Trek Online debut as Terran Dr. Beverly Crusher, and Wil Wheaton reprises his role as Terran Emperor Crusher.
Paramount+ UK Debuts 'Rise of the TMNT' Season 2
COWABUNGA! Paramount+ UK & Ireland has premiered Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles season two, with all 13 episodes, including the four-part finale (over two episodes) of the second season of the hit animated TMNT series now available to stream! This marks the UK & Irish debut of Rise of the TMNT season two, which leads up to the events of Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie on Netflix.
Peak Excuses For Staying In | Paramount+ UK & Ireland
Peak Excuses For Staying In | Paramount+ UK & Ireland. Need some peak excuses for staying in? Paramount+ has got Top Gun: Maverick, 1923, and a whole host of other big hit series and unbeatable blockbusters. Stream a mountain of entertainment on Paramount+ - try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. Paramount+...
Week 4, 2023 | What's On Nick | Nickelodeon Premiere Highlights
Your guide to What's New on Nickelodeon for the week of Monday, January 23 - Sunday, January 29, 2023!. --> Stream all your favorite Nickelodeon shows on Paramount+! <-- For Nickelodeon's full January 2023 highlights, click here!. Join the Discord!. Visit NickHelps.com!. All times ET/PT. Monday, January 23, 2023. 7:00...
Teen Wolf: The Movie - Official Trailer (2023) Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed | Paramount+
Teen Wolf: The Movie - Official Trailer (2023) Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed | IGN. When a terrifying new evil emerges, Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) and the rest of his pack return to Beacon Hills. Scott rounds up the Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and other shapeshifters of the night. With the help of his new allies, trusted friends, and the return of a long lost love, Scott and his pack just might stand a chance.
Paramount Global Makes Fresh Redundancies at Nickelodeon
Paramount Global laid off a number of creative producers, marketers and recruiters at its Nickelodeon subsidiary last week, The Desk is reporting. The layoffs primarily impacted production and marketing staff at Nickelodeon, though some recruiters and social media editors working for Paramount Global’s other brands were also affected, according to people familiar with the matter.
