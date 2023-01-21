Read full article on original website
WSAZ
W.Va. Gov. boosting pay, support for child/adult welfare workers
Deputies need your help finding whoever is responsible for stealing and vandalizing military gravesite markers from a cemetery in Fayette County. A burning vehicle crashed Tuesday evening into a restaurant along U.S. 60 in the Barboursville area, according to Cabell County 911. Updated: 39 minutes ago. Updated: 1 hour ago.
wchstv.com
Active COVID-19 cases inch up in West Virginia on Tuesday
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases dipped slightly in West Virginia on Tuesday. The state’s active case total moved from 854 to 787 despite the addition of 250 new positive cases for the day, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Hospitalizations...
wchstv.com
Six COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia on Monday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Six more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Monday in West Virginia. The deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic at 7,808, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 68-year-old man from Raleigh County. a 75-year-old woman...
Gov. Justice appoints Ayne Amjad as Director of Correctional Health Care
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice has appointed Dr. Ayne Amjad as the state’s Director of Correctional Health Care for the West Virginia Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Gov. Justice made the announcement during his press briefing on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. She was also named an Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Marshall […]
WDTV
SNAP Emergency Allotments to end in March
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Those receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits are being reminded that COVID-19 Emergency Allotments will soon be ending. The West Virginia DHHR said the final time Emergency Allotments will be issued will be in February due to the funding being discontinued by the U.S....
West Virginia man struck by vehicle in St. Albans
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK)– A man was struck by a vehicle while walking along the 400 block of Fairview Drive in St. Albans, West Virginia at around 8 p.m. on Monday. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, after the victim, a 25-year-old male was hit by a red SUV, the driver fled the scene […]
wchsnetwork.com
Akers keeps 15-year prison term in place for St. Albans teenager
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County circuit judge resentenced a teenager to 15 years in prison Monday. Eli Nelson, who turns 18 on Tuesday, was originally sentenced in August after a June guilty plea to voluntary manslaughter. Kanawha County Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers presided over resentencing because of Nelson’s pending 18th birthday.
West Virginia civil activist, Eddie Belcher’s friends honor his legacy
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Eddie Belcher is a familiar name in the West Virginia State Capitol and all over Kanawha County, West Virginia. This week, so many are still mourning his death and now looking for answers after finding out he was murdered. The news hasn’t been easy for those who knew Eddie. One of […]
DHHR warns of scam targeting EBT cardholders
The West Virginia Department of Health & Human Resources (DHHR) Tuesday warned West Virginians that a text scam is targeting people who use EBT cards.
The West Virginia governors that spent time in prison
Bribery, extortion, obstruction of justice and fraud are just a few of the things these two former West Virginia governors were convicted of.
wchstv.com
Twelve more COVID-19 related deaths reported in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A dozen more coronavirus-related deaths were reported in West Virginia as active virus cases bumped up slightly. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release:. an 83-year-old woman from Boone County. an 81-year-old man from Mason...
West Virginia Bar Foundation receives record-setting donation
The West Virginia Bar Foundation has received a donation of $500,000 from an anonymous source
wchsnetwork.com
Mountaineer Food Bank leaders shine light on hunger issue in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Officials at the Mountaineer Food Bank are addressing an issue that families throughout West Virginia face everyday. CEO Chad Morrison and Director of Advocacy & Public Policy Caitlin Cook gave more insight about food insecurity and hunger across the state on Tuesday’s “580 Live” heard on 580-WCHS.
WV Family Court Judge to face impeachment
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A West Virginia Family Court Judge is the subject of an impeachment resolution to be introduced by the WV House of Delegates on Monday following the commission of a warrantless search which violated, among other things, Constitutional rights of West Virginia citizens. The resolution, of...
West Virginia and Ohio under Winter Weather Advisory Wednesday
Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of our area. The counties included are: Hancock County, WV along with Jefferson, Harrison, and Guernsey County in Ohio. The advisory goes into effect at 3 AM Wednesday and expires at 1 PM Wednesday. Accumulating snowfall […]
Gun legislation and shortage of corrections officers on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about gun legislation, education legislation, the shortage of corrections officers and Girl Scout cookies. Treasurer Riley Moore (R-WV) talks about guns and ammunition legislation in Segment One. Segment Two brings on Elaine Harris, Communications Workers of America, to talk about […]
Big changes could be coming to West Virginia’s unemployment benefits
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Major changes could be on the way for people who collect unemployment benefits in West Virginia. The number of weeks they collect could be about to be reduced. The economy can fluctuate wildly in the Mountain State with the ups and downs of the fossil fuel economy. So lawmakers say they […]
wchstv.com
W.Va. law enforcement agencies look at benefits of dashboard and body cameras
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — You may think it's the norm but in reality, many law enforcement agencies across West Virginia don't have dashboard or body cameras while on duty. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office will be the latest department to get them, but it's taken more than a...
wvpublic.org
Pleasants Power Station Workers Say They'll Testify To Save Plant
A northern West Virginia power plant is scheduled to shut down at the end of May, but the plant’s employees have spoken in favor of preventing that. Several dozen workers at the Pleasants Power Station in Pleasants County sent a letter to the West Virginia Public Service Commission. The...
YAHOO!
This week in West Virginia history
Jan. 21—CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Jan. 22, 1927: Confederate Gen. John McCausland died. After the fall of the Confederacy, McCausland fled the country. He returned in 1867...
