Alexandria, LA

kalb.com

Det. Patrick Harrison - Golden Shield Winner

Three abandoned properties on N. MacArthur Dr. to be torn down - clipped version. Demolition has been approved for three abandoned, run-down properties on N. MacArthur Dr. that have sat vacant for years and that Alexandria officials said have attracted homeless groups and crime. Project RESTOR: Alexandria releases new details...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
cenlanow.com

Louisiana man arrested in Avoyelles Parish for impersonating a police officer

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KLFY) – An Avoyelles Parish man was arrested for impersonating a law enforcement officer. According to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), deputies received a complaint on Jan. 13 reporting a subject impersonating a police officer. APSO Deputies and Detectives discovered after an investigation that Patrick Paul Miller, 45, was not a commissioned deputy, despite his claims. A search of his residence resulted in the confiscation of the police uniform(s) he used.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Booking Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Abuse of Office, Extortion, and Malfeasance in Office

Former Booking Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Abuse of Office, Extortion, and Malfeasance in Office. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – A former booking officer in Louisiana has been arrested for abuse of office, extortion, and malfeasance in office after an investigation revealed she allegedly used her positional authority to coerce a first-time offender to provide her with funds.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Former APSO booking officer arrested for malfeasance in office

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A former Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office booking officer has been arrested for malfeasance in office, among other charges. APSO received a complaint on Dec. 12 about a booking officer employed at the APSO DC-1 Jail Facility. Following an investigation, Hope Theriot, 22, of Simmesport, resigned from APSO. The investigation revealed that Theriot used her position to compel or coerce a first-time offender to provide her with funds that she was not entitled to.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Winnfield man killed in Winn Parish motorcycle crash

WINN PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Winnfield man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Hwy 34 on January 23. According to Louisiana State Police, Hiram Cook, 62, was driving a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle Monday afternoon around 3:30 p.m., when the motorcycle traveled off the right side of the road and overturned. Cook was ejected from the vehicle.
WINNFIELD, LA
kalb.com

SEVERE WEATHER BLOG: Closings and information

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Check back for the latest information on severe weather and closings. Alexandria Country Day School - Upper school campus at LSUA will close at 12:15 p.m. Lower and middle school campus on Bayou Rapides will close at 1:30 p.m. Avoyelles Catholic Schools closing at 12:30 p.m.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck. Natchitoches, Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or persons who stole a fire truck from Natchitoches Parish Fire District #10. The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Large fire razes home in Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A home in Natchitoches was destroyed when it caught fire early Monday morning. Just after 12:04 a.m. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s deputies, EMS and units from the Natchitoches Parish Fire District #6 responded to a large house fire on the 2600 block of Johnson Chute Rd. Officials say when they arrived, the home was already fully engulfed in flames.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

25-Year-Old Louisiana Convicted Felon Arrested Suspected of Possession of a Firearm, Crack, Fentanyl, and Other Crimes

25-Year-Old Louisiana Convicted Felon Arrested Suspected of Possession of a Firearm, Crack, Fentanyl, and Other Crimes. A Louisiana convicted felon has been arrested by the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit after they reportedly discovered a handgun, crack cocaine, marijuana, fentanyl, and other scheduled narcotics in his car, and a large sum of cash in his backpack. He was charged with multiple counts of drug distribution, illegal firearm possession and possession by a convicted felon.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
cenlanow.com

Pine Prairie police chief charged with driving while intoxicated

TURKEY CREEK. La. (KLFY) — The Pine Prairie police chief has been charged with driving while intoxicated. KLFY News 10 has confirmed that Chief L.C. Deshotel was arrested Wednesday night in Turkey Creek. Turkey Creek Police Chief Steven Ardoin confirmed his department pulled over Deshotel and believed he was driving while intoxicated.
PINE PRAIRIE, LA
kalb.com

Natchitoches: 401 Jefferson St. sink hole repaired

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The City of Natchitoches said a sinkhole located at 401 Jefferson St. has been repaired and will not get any worse. The existing sewer line has been abandoned and filled with concrete. The sewer line will remain on bypass as materials for the new sewer line and manholes arrive throughout this week.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

BREAKING: All Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen, Jeff Davis public schools closing early Tuesday due to wind threat

All Calcasieu Parish public schools and facilities will close at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday morning due to a severe weather threat in Southwest Louisiana. Calcasieu Parish School Board spokesperson Holly Holland said that with sustained winds expected near 30 miles per hour by mid-afternoon, the safe transportation of students was a concern.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA

