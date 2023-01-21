ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Teen shot while driving in Tacoma on Sunday has died, police say. No arrests made

By Jared Brown
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 4 days ago

A 16-year-old who was critically injured in a shooting on Sunday while driving through Tacoma’s West End has died in the hospital, according to the Police Department.

No arrests have been made, according to officer Shelbie Boyd, a department spokesperson.

The teenager was driving a white BMW 325 north on North Pearl Street near North 43rd Street when another vehicle came alongside his car and shot him, according to a Tacoma Police Department news release. The teen’s BMW left the road and drove through multiple homes’ yards before coming to a stop against the front steps of a house on the other side of the street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjWN7_0kM86sU100

The owner of the house where the car stopped called 911 at about 5:15 p.m. and reported the driver might have been shot, according to a news release. The injured teen, who hasn’t been identified, died in the hospital on Friday.

The boy is the second local teen to die in a shooting during the past two weeks . On Jan. 12, a 14-year-old boy was killed in Eastside Tacoma. A 13-year-old girl suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting hours later, prompting statements from Police Chief Avery Moore and Mayor Victoria Woodards, who released a second statement Friday evening.

“The sorrow felt when a young life is cut short runs both deep and wide. My condolences go out to the victim’s family and loved ones, as well as the many others grieving across our entire community. This investigation is active and ongoing and, in the face of tragedy, we will not rest.”

The Police Department asked people with information about Sunday’s shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Comments / 11

Longshoreman23
4d ago

Not sure what can be done with so many guns out there, but do something, we must. I lost my son to gun violence and it pains me to see other parents go through what my wife and I went through. Rest in peace young man

Reply(4)
11
elyse taco de bell
4d ago

maybe if it was the Mayor and Inslees kids or family getting shot up there would be some changes, till then looks like Tacoma is the wild wild west and there's a showdown at the OK Corral

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Suspect arrested after 2 officers shot during hourslong standoff at Puyallup apartment complex

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A suspect has been arrested following an hourslong standoff at a Puyallup apartment complex on Tuesday. According to Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Darren Moss, officers with the Puyallup Police Department responded to the apartment complex located in the 1700 block of East Main Street for a domestic violence incident around 1 p.m.
PUYALLUP, WA
q13fox.com

2 Puyallup police officers shot during standoff; suspect in custody

PUYALLUP, Wash. - A man has been arrested after an hours-long standoff in Puyallup. Puyallup police got a call around 1:17 p.m. about a 37-year-old man who showed up at his ex-partner's apartment, violating a no-contact domestic violence court order, and hid in the closet. When officers tried to get...
PUYALLUP, WA
q13fox.com

2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. - Police are investigating after two men were found dead in Everett. According to police after 4:30 am., an employee of a nearby facility called 911 after hearing what he thought were gunshots near Riverside Road. When he went outside to the parking lot, he saw a man...
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

Woman dies after being struck by Seattle Police patrol car

SEATTLE - A 23-year-old woman was hit and killed by a Seattle Police patrol car Monday night in South Lake Union. An officer was responding to a "priority one" call for the fire department, when they struck a woman near the intersection of Dexter Avenue North and Thomas Street. More officers arrived and gave medical treatment, then Seattle firefighters took over and transported her to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
SEATTLE, WA
kptv.com

Lewis County shooting leaves 1 dead, suspect arrested

LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A shooting in Mineral left a man dead on Sunday night, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a call about a shooting at about 9:40 p.m. in the 100 block of Washington Street. They arrived to find a 58-year-old man from Mineral dead at the scene. After an investigation, detectives arrested 52-year-old Michelle Leanne Steffens.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Mineral Man Found Dead After Reported Shooting; Murder Suspect Arrested

A woman was arrested for second-degree murder following the death of a Mineral man Sunday evening, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday afternoon. Deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting at a residential address in the 100 block of Washington Street in Mineral at about 9:40 p.m. on Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office.
MINERAL, WA
q13fox.com

Teekah Lewis: Vigil to be held for Tacoma girl who vanished 24 years ago

TACOMA, Wash. - It has been 24 years since 2-year-old Teekah Lewis vanished from a Tacoma bowling alley and her family hasn't given up on searching for her. On Jan. 23, 1999, Teekah was last seen playing at the arcade area at the New Frontier Lanes bowling alley in the 4700 block of Center Street.
TACOMA, WA
ilovekent.net

Kent Police searching for Nicole Shives, an at-risk missing woman

Kent Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Nicole Shives, a 34-year-old Kent resident. Shives, who is mentally disabled, was shopping on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 at the Kent Winco (map below) with her caregiver when she suddenly ran out the front door. Shives is 5’3″ tall, weighs...
KENT, WA
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
10K+
Followers
204
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy