OLD FORT, N.C. (WLOS) — The Grandfather Ranger District, along with its community partners in Old Fort, NC, is proud to announce 4 miles of new trail construction to begin immediately. The 4 miles of multi-use trails are the next phase of the 42-mile trail expansion planned in the Old Fort area. The new trails are the product of the collaboration between Camp Grier’s G5 Trail Collective, Eagle Market Streets Development Corporation, People on the Move Old Fort, and the U.S. Forest Service Grandfather Ranger District, collectively known as the Catawba Vale Collaborative. The 4 miles will be split across two trails that will be constructed over the next 6 to 9 months: the Meadows Loop and the Bernard Mountain Trail.

OLD FORT, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO