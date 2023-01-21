Read full article on original website
avlwatchdog.org
Duke Energy substation on Patton Avenue still a go? Is recycling really recycled?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: Wasn’t that lot at the end of Patton Avenue before it went down the hill to Bowen Bridge, which was a Volvo dealership before it was demolished, going to be where Duke was putting their substation? Now, and for a while, it’s just been an empty lot.
tribpapers.com
‘Tribune’ Files Complaint With Sheriff Over Misinformation
Buncombe County – The Tribune has filed a formal complaint with Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller over misinformation distributed by the Sheriff’s Public Information Director Aaron Sarver. “The Tribune is filing a formal complaint with your office for misinformation given to us by Aaron Sarver, Public Affairs Director....
avlwatchdog.org
What Are the Odds of a Casino in Asheville?
North Carolina can support as many as nine Las Vegas-style casinos with gambling throughout the state, including one in the Asheville area, according to a report commissioned by the General Assembly. The new casinos would be in addition to the three already operating on tribal lands, an independent consultant, Spectrum...
tribpapers.com
Continuing Water Outage & the Latest
Asheville – ‘Twas the season to be jolly, and, judging from public comment at the Asheville City Council meeting, there were no hard feelings. Mayor Esther Manheimer even recalled there was no fighting or throwing things amongst all the employees yanked away from their families to work and work hard over their Christmas holiday. Angst was only a memory, spoken of repeatedly with heartfelt commiseration and apologies from City Manager Debra Campbell.
mynews13.com
'It is heartbreaking': Feds appear unmoved by objections to plan increasing logging 500% in state's national forests
A new plan guiding the future of Pisgah and Nantahala national forests in the North Carolina mountains is expected to be released by the end of the month. The latest draft of the plan opens up about half of the forests’ 1 million acres to logging. The plan drew...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Winner of the 2022 Mountain Piecemakers Quilt Guild Opportunity Quilt
Francis Whetstone of Branchville SC and Marshall NC is the winner of the 2022 opportunity quilt. Mr. Whetstone is a veteran and is pictured here with his quilt. We are very honored to present him with this and want to thank all the folks who bought tickets during 2022 to help us fund our Hero quilt project.
avlwatchdog.org
Opinion: Homelessness in Asheville Is Out of Hand, and ‘Heartbreaking’
If anyone has had a front-row seat to the evolution — or devolution — of Asheville’s homelessness problem over the past few decades, it’s Beth Stickle. “I’ve been downtown for 45 years and I’ve had my shop for 37 years, and I’ve never seen what I’m seeing now,” Stickle said. “And it’s not just homelessness. It’s a mental health issue, it’s a drug issue. It’s multifaceted, and it’s going to need to be approached in many different ways.”
iheart.com
North Carolina City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
America the beautiful, a nickname that has stood the test of time for a reason. The U.S. is filled with scenic towns and exciting cities that combine to make the country what it is. Forbes compiled a list of the 30 most beautiful cities in the country, from cities with old town charm like Charleston or popular towns like New Orleans and New York City. One city in North Carolina snagged a spot on the list.
asheville.com
Asheville Regional Airport Helping Tackle the Pilot Shortage in Western North Carolina
During the summer of 2020, Western North Carolina local Tim McBride found himself in a life-changing situation. His personal training business in Hendersonville struggled during the pandemic and he had to make the difficult decision to close its doors. But with a resilient mindset, McBride looked forward to the future...
matadornetwork.com
Add This Magical Asheville Airbnb To Your Bucket List of Airbnb Stays
As you plan your next getaway, consider Asheville, North Carolina. This popular tourist destination is known for its scenic mountain views, outdoor activities, and vibrant culture. An exciting way to explore the city is through Alchemy Airbnb. Alchemy Airbnb is a part of the seven Airbnb spaces that make up...
country1037fm.com
3 North Carolina Towns Best U.S. Mountain Towns for Winter Getaways
Looking for a getaway this winter? I know, this season has been pretty crazy for us all. The weather is up and down, back and forth between freezing and sort of warm. But, nonetheless, it is still technically winter so why not a vacation? North Carolina has a lot of mountain towns that would be perfect for a winter getaway. Can you think of a few places?
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Downtown salon break-in shatters sense of security
A committed customer at Salon Dragonfly on Patton Avenue, I arrived at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, for a routine haircut only to discover a broken front door indicating someone robbed Dragonfly. I carefully navigated through the fractured glass, careful not to slip on the shattered glass or agitate a...
Mountain Xpress
What’s new in food: DJ’s Pickles opens shop at WNC Farmers Market
Ever since Donald Paleno launched DJ’s Pickles’ first retail space inside the WNC Farmers Market on National Pickle Day, the shop owner has been considering legally changing his name. Throughout the business’s initial two months, “People walk in here and ask for DJ,” he says with a laugh....
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Surveillance footage from inside the home of a Murphy, North Carolina, man provides an inside look at a December raid that left the homeowner shot multiple times. On Dec. 12, 2022, the Cherokee Indian Reservation police SWAT Team fired shots into Jacob Harley Kloepfer’s camper. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the suspected shooter "confronted officers." A newly released video may show a different series of events and is stirring up controversy about the incident.
FOX Carolina
2 injured, trapped after crash in Asheville on Brevard Road
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said two people were injured and trapped in a vehicle after a crash on Brevard Road. According to the department, the two people were taken to the hospital for treatment. However, northbound Brevard Road will be impacted in that area as...
FOX Carolina
Crews respond to early morning house fire in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said crews responded to a house fire along Vernell Avenue Sunday morning. Officials said no civilians were injured during the fire. However, the Red Cross is helping three residents and a cat who were displaced by the fire.
WLOS.com
Construction begins on 4 miles of new trails in Old Fort
OLD FORT, N.C. (WLOS) — The Grandfather Ranger District, along with its community partners in Old Fort, NC, is proud to announce 4 miles of new trail construction to begin immediately. The 4 miles of multi-use trails are the next phase of the 42-mile trail expansion planned in the Old Fort area. The new trails are the product of the collaboration between Camp Grier’s G5 Trail Collective, Eagle Market Streets Development Corporation, People on the Move Old Fort, and the U.S. Forest Service Grandfather Ranger District, collectively known as the Catawba Vale Collaborative. The 4 miles will be split across two trails that will be constructed over the next 6 to 9 months: the Meadows Loop and the Bernard Mountain Trail.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In North Carolina
Cheapism found the restaurants around the country that land in the biscuit hall of fame.
A mountain biker was rescued after suffering from a significant injury on the Bennett Gap trail on Saturday.
