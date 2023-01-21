Read full article on original website
mainepublic.org
Lego to leave Connecticut after nearly 50 years and move North American headquarters to Boston
Lego is taking its bricks and moving out of Connecticut. The Lego Group announced Tuesday that it’s relocating to Boston and moving its North American headquarters out of Enfield after nearly 50 years. The move is expected to happen by the end of 2026. The move will help support...
Bristol Press
Changes coming to Bristol ShopRite
BRISTOL – Changes are coming to the Bristol ShopRite at 1200 Farmington Avenue as the Cingari family has purchased the business, making the Bristol location its twelfth ShopRite location. Owning several locations in the southwestern portion of Connecticut and taking leadership of the Bristol location in October of last...
This city has the most expensive home heating oil in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While the cost of home heating oil has risen sharply to last year, it has hit wallets harder in one Connecticut city. The wholesale price of home heating oil can vary depending on where you live in the Constitution State, according to tracking data from the Connecticut Department of Energy and […]
Connecticut essential workers to receive ‘hero pay’ starting in February
Connecticut's "hero pay" bonuses will start going out Wednesday, Feb. 1, Comptroller Sean Scanlon announced Tuesday.
Waving a Sad Goodbye to Hartford’s Polish National Home
I was just flipping through social media, and I found sad news out of Hartford via the Facebook account of Little Poland, New Britain, Connecticut - The Polish National Home is gone, it's permanently shut down, and there was an auction held yesterday to sell off some of their items.
ctexaminer.com
Westbrook Approves Marijuana Retailer on the Boston Post Road
WESTBROOK – A marijuana retail store gained approval to open on the Boston Post Road from the town’s Zoning Commission on Monday night. The Westbrook Zoning Commission voted 4-1 to allow BUDR to open the 1,500 square foot marijuana retailer at 755 Boston Post Road, a former package store near West Beach that also houses a laundromat with second-floor apartments.
Connecticut's Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal Is In New Haven
If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Connecticut, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That. By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Connecticut pick is Union League Cafe, which they describe as “an old-world Parisian cafe.”
What is the long-term plan to take out Connecticut’s trash?
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — For 50 years, 30% of the state’s trash has ended up at MIRA’s renewable energy facility in Hartford. But, after the plant closed last July, Connecticut needs a new place for its waste. With 2.4 million tons of trash produced each year, the lack of a long-term plan has many town […]
Yankee Candle owner announces layoffs, closure of Mass. office
SOUTH DEERFIELD - Layoffs hitting Yankee Candle will have an effect on Massachusetts.Parent company Newell Brands announced it is laying off 13% of office employees and they are shutting down the South Deerfield corporate office, where the candle brand is based."We need to cut overhead expenses and adjust our budgets to the reality of the economic environment and the performance of our company," CEO Ravi Saligram said in a statement. The candle village and scent lab in town will stay open.
Connecticut tax breaks you haven’t heard of
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In your rush to get your taxes filed by the April 18 deadline, don’t forget to check if you qualify for any breaks. In Connecticut, multiple items can be deducted from gross income, like moving expenses for military members, health savings account contributions, alimony, and student loan interest. Jury duty […]
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Demand remains high for recreational cannabis
(WTNH) – Legal for less than two weeks, but marijuana is already a hot selling item in Connecticut. More than $2 million in sales in the first week. The demand is so high that some people who are prescribed medical marijuana can’t get it. This is because there are only four places growing marijuana right now.
mainepublic.org
Connecticut considers a '67 Chevy a classic car. So is a '95 Corolla. Opinions are mixed.
Ryan Zitnay’s car doesn’t have a lot of frills. The 1995 Toyota Corolla is a drab, beige color, with plastic hubcaps and windows that crank up and down. It’s the kind of car you’d expect, maybe, outside a grocery store. Not on a racetrack. But over...
CT Correctional facility to close this year
Governor Ned Lamont, in a release, said closing Willard will result in savings of $6.5 million for taxpayers. According to the state, the prison population dropped 44 percent between 2012 and 2022.
How much snow will Connecticut see on Wednesday?
(WTNH) – Following a storm that brought a few inches of snow to several towns in Connecticut on Monday, another storm is set to bring more snow on Wednesday. On Monday, several towns saw anywhere between a coating to nearly four inches of snow. Staffordville got 3.8 inches, while Wolcott and Tolland got 3 inches. […]
Connecticut Housatonic River receives new designation
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 41-mile stretch of Connecticut’s Housatonic River has received a new designation from the United States National Park Service. The chairman of the Housatonic River Commission said the Wild and Scenic Designation would help ensure their efforts to maintain the river’s unspoiled beauty and create solid accessibility to groups that […]
Study: This Connecticut city is one of the nation’s worst for cheese
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — This isn’t gouda news for Connecticut. Bridgeport ranks as one of the worst cities in the nation for cheese, according to a study from LawnStarter. Coming in at third worst on the list, it only ranks higher than Laredo, Texas, and Salinas, California. The best city for cheese lovers is New […]
Southbury diner voted best in Connecticut: report
SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In a state packed with incredible diners, locals and tourists are bound to ask themselves which one is the best of the best. Well, for those who wondered, you’re questions are answered. Food & Wine Magazine recently reported on the best diners in every state, including our own. And the trendy, […]
Turnto10.com
Consumer Alert: Marijuana dispensary scams reportedly on the rise
(WJAR) — With new recreational pot shops now open in Rhode Island and Connecticut, it's no surprise Southern New Englanders want to give legal weed a try. Unfortunately, the Better Business Bureau says scammers are already capitalizing on the interest. The BBB says victims are attempting to purchase marijuana...
Petition Circulates for Fairfield and Litchfield Counties to Break Away from the Rest of CT
It's my Change.org petition. Yes, another one. The idea is pretty simple, I want Fairfield and Litchfield Counties to secede from the rest of CT. Here are the reasons I posted in my Change.Org petition:. The rest of Connecticut disrespects and/or ignores Fairfield and Litchfield Counties, we have a completely...
Statewide program hopes to increase affordable housing
(WTNH) – It’s no secret that Connecticut does not have enough houses and apartments, especially affordable ones. A group called DesegregateCT held a press conference in West Hartford to announce what it hopes will be the start of a statewide program to change housing policy. “We have lived under local planning and zoning regime for […]
