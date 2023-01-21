ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lyme, CT

ctexaminer.com

Westbrook Approves Marijuana Retailer on the Boston Post Road

WESTBROOK – A marijuana retail store gained approval to open on the Boston Post Road from the town’s Zoning Commission on Monday night. The Westbrook Zoning Commission voted 4-1 to allow BUDR to open the 1,500 square foot marijuana retailer at 755 Boston Post Road, a former package store near West Beach that also houses a laundromat with second-floor apartments.
WESTBROOK, CT
Bristol Press

Changes coming to Bristol ShopRite

BRISTOL – Changes are coming to the Bristol ShopRite at 1200 Farmington Avenue as the Cingari family has purchased the business, making the Bristol location its twelfth ShopRite location. Owning several locations in the southwestern portion of Connecticut and taking leadership of the Bristol location in October of last...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Investigation continues in Willimantic neighborhood

A news conference in Middletown was held earlier this morning announcing that all the kinks in the program have been worked out. NEWS CONFERENCE: ‘Hero pay’ for essential COVID workers to start going out next week. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. State comptroller Sean Scanlon participated in a...
WILLIMANTIC, CT
WTNH

Investigation underway after man found dead in Willimantic home

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are investigating an ‘untimely death’ in Willimantic. Police said on Monday just before 11 a.m., the Willimantic Police Department responded to a home on Aspen Place for the report of an untimely death. When officials arrived, they located an adult male who was pronounced dead at the scene. The […]
WILLIMANTIC, CT
FOX 61

Lamont plans to close Willard Correctional Institution by April

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont announced that he plans to close the Willard Correctional Institution in Enfield by April 1, 2023. The plan is being made with the help of Lamont's administration and the leadership of the Connecticut Department of Corrections. The decision to close the facility is...
ENFIELD, CT
WTNH

What is the long-term plan to take out Connecticut’s trash?

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — For 50 years, 30% of the state’s trash has ended up at MIRA’s renewable energy facility in Hartford.  But, after the plant closed last July, Connecticut needs a new place for its waste. With 2.4 million tons of trash produced each year, the lack of a long-term plan has many town […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Lockheed Martin: Sikorsky will be impacted by ‘limited reduction in force’

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Sikorsky Aircraft will be impacted by a “limited” Lockheed Martin job reduction, the company confirmed to News 8 on Tuesday. “To improve efficiencies, position the business to remain cost competitive and address changes in program lifecycles, we made a difficult decision to reduce a limited number of positions within our Rotary […]
STRATFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Man Injured In Fight Outside Stop & Shop In Trumbull

Two men outside a supermarket store were arrested after allegedly getting into a fight and causing a disturbance. The incident took place in Fairfield County at the Stop & Shop on Quality Street in Trumbull on Friday, Jan. 20. Robert Zacchia, age 55, of Trumbull, and Emmanuel Andriotis, age 19,...
TRUMBULL, CT
News 12

THUNDERBOLT 12: Rain, snow impacts area roadways of Connecticut

Thunderbolt 12 is checking out the roadways in Connecticut as rain and snow are impacting the region today with some school districts calling for a snow day. Torrington Public Schools and Litchfield Public Schools and region 6 are all closed, officials say. Rain is expected to gradually transition to snow...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

This city has the most expensive home heating oil in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While the cost of home heating oil has risen sharply to last year, it has hit wallets harder in one Connecticut city. The wholesale price of home heating oil can vary depending on where you live in the Constitution State, according to tracking data from the Connecticut Department of Energy and […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Man’s death under investigation in Willimantic

WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - A death investigation at a home in Willimantic continued on Tuesday. A man’s body was found at the home on Aspen Place. A police presence was seen outside of a home on Aspen Place and Ridgewood Road for several hours beginning around 11 a.m. Monday morning.
WILLIMANTIC, CT
NBC Connecticut

Tracking Snow, Wind and Coastal Flooding for Wednesday

Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking another storm that will bring several inches of snow to parts of the state Wednesday before it changes over to rain. The snow looks to start between noon and 2 p.m. It will continue through the evening commute. Parts of the state could see...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

More than 50 cats rescued from hoarding situation in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN CT (WFSB) – Pieper Veterinary and Middletown Animal Control are working together to take care of 59 cats rescued in a hoarding situation. According to animal control officers, the situation started at a Middletown home in early 2020. A resident first rescued four pregnant cats off the streets,...
MIDDLETOWN, CT

