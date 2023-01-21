Read full article on original website
Westerly parents outraged over graphic book featuring provocative material in high school libraryEdy ZooWesterly, RI
Celebrity Chefs, TV Personalities, And More Scheduled To Appear At Mohegan Sun Wine And Food Fest 2023Florence CarmelaMontville, CT
Beloved grocery store chain opening another new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersGlastonbury, CT
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in ConnecticutTravel MavenMiddlefield, CT
Major supermarket chain closing grocery store location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersCromwell, CT
ctexaminer.com
Westbrook Approves Marijuana Retailer on the Boston Post Road
WESTBROOK – A marijuana retail store gained approval to open on the Boston Post Road from the town’s Zoning Commission on Monday night. The Westbrook Zoning Commission voted 4-1 to allow BUDR to open the 1,500 square foot marijuana retailer at 755 Boston Post Road, a former package store near West Beach that also houses a laundromat with second-floor apartments.
Lanes reopen on Interstate 95 South in East Lyme after two crashes
Two crashes shut down a portion of Interstate 95 South in East Lyme Tuesday afternoon.
Connecticut essential workers to receive ‘hero pay’ starting in February
Connecticut's "hero pay" bonuses will start going out Wednesday, Feb. 1, Comptroller Sean Scanlon announced Tuesday.
Bristol Press
Changes coming to Bristol ShopRite
BRISTOL – Changes are coming to the Bristol ShopRite at 1200 Farmington Avenue as the Cingari family has purchased the business, making the Bristol location its twelfth ShopRite location. Owning several locations in the southwestern portion of Connecticut and taking leadership of the Bristol location in October of last...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Investigation continues in Willimantic neighborhood
A news conference in Middletown was held earlier this morning announcing that all the kinks in the program have been worked out. NEWS CONFERENCE: ‘Hero pay’ for essential COVID workers to start going out next week. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. State comptroller Sean Scanlon participated in a...
One Connecticut city may see red light cameras to control speeding, erratic drivers
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury wants to be the first city in Connecticut to test red light cameras, with New Haven and Hartford right behind them. It has to be approved by lawmakers first. A Waterbury lawmaker has already submitted a bill asking permission for the Brass City to test red light cameras on their […]
Investigation underway after man found dead in Willimantic home
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are investigating an ‘untimely death’ in Willimantic. Police said on Monday just before 11 a.m., the Willimantic Police Department responded to a home on Aspen Place for the report of an untimely death. When officials arrived, they located an adult male who was pronounced dead at the scene. The […]
Lamont plans to close Willard Correctional Institution by April
HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont announced that he plans to close the Willard Correctional Institution in Enfield by April 1, 2023. The plan is being made with the help of Lamont's administration and the leadership of the Connecticut Department of Corrections. The decision to close the facility is...
What is the long-term plan to take out Connecticut’s trash?
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — For 50 years, 30% of the state’s trash has ended up at MIRA’s renewable energy facility in Hartford. But, after the plant closed last July, Connecticut needs a new place for its waste. With 2.4 million tons of trash produced each year, the lack of a long-term plan has many town […]
WTNH.com
Physical therapy assistant shares exercises, safety tips to prevent falls
(WTNH) — With advancing age comes the increased risk of falling. However, falls can be prevented with the right exercises and safety precautions. There are easy, simple steps older adults can take to ensure they don’t fall at home. Chris Good, a physical therapy assistant at Hartford HealthCare,...
Lockheed Martin: Sikorsky will be impacted by ‘limited reduction in force’
STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Sikorsky Aircraft will be impacted by a “limited” Lockheed Martin job reduction, the company confirmed to News 8 on Tuesday. “To improve efficiencies, position the business to remain cost competitive and address changes in program lifecycles, we made a difficult decision to reduce a limited number of positions within our Rotary […]
Seen Him? Alert For Missing Man Issued By Police In Middletown
Police in Middletown are searching for a missing man who was last seen in Enfield. A silver alert for 35-year-old David Penate-Garcia was issued by Middletown Police on Saturday, Jan. 21. Penate-Garcia was last seen that day in Enfield around 1:30 p.m. while dropping his children off with his ex-wife....
Man Injured In Fight Outside Stop & Shop In Trumbull
Two men outside a supermarket store were arrested after allegedly getting into a fight and causing a disturbance. The incident took place in Fairfield County at the Stop & Shop on Quality Street in Trumbull on Friday, Jan. 20. Robert Zacchia, age 55, of Trumbull, and Emmanuel Andriotis, age 19,...
News 12
THUNDERBOLT 12: Rain, snow impacts area roadways of Connecticut
Thunderbolt 12 is checking out the roadways in Connecticut as rain and snow are impacting the region today with some school districts calling for a snow day. Torrington Public Schools and Litchfield Public Schools and region 6 are all closed, officials say. Rain is expected to gradually transition to snow...
Waving a Sad Goodbye to Hartford’s Polish National Home
I was just flipping through social media, and I found sad news out of Hartford via the Facebook account of Little Poland, New Britain, Connecticut - The Polish National Home is gone, it's permanently shut down, and there was an auction held yesterday to sell off some of their items.
This city has the most expensive home heating oil in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While the cost of home heating oil has risen sharply to last year, it has hit wallets harder in one Connecticut city. The wholesale price of home heating oil can vary depending on where you live in the Constitution State, according to tracking data from the Connecticut Department of Energy and […]
ctexaminer.com
Nurses Union Rallies for Staffing Minimums and Limited Overtime for Connecticut Hospitals
HARTFORD — Connie Fields, an administrative assistant at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London, told CT Examiner that she’s had patients she knows from the community call her at home to ask for help. “[The patients] have said, ‘I’ve been sitting in my own urine and feces...
Eyewitness News
Man’s death under investigation in Willimantic
WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - A death investigation at a home in Willimantic continued on Tuesday. A man’s body was found at the home on Aspen Place. A police presence was seen outside of a home on Aspen Place and Ridgewood Road for several hours beginning around 11 a.m. Monday morning.
NBC Connecticut
Tracking Snow, Wind and Coastal Flooding for Wednesday
Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking another storm that will bring several inches of snow to parts of the state Wednesday before it changes over to rain. The snow looks to start between noon and 2 p.m. It will continue through the evening commute. Parts of the state could see...
Eyewitness News
More than 50 cats rescued from hoarding situation in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN CT (WFSB) – Pieper Veterinary and Middletown Animal Control are working together to take care of 59 cats rescued in a hoarding situation. According to animal control officers, the situation started at a Middletown home in early 2020. A resident first rescued four pregnant cats off the streets,...
