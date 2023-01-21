Read full article on original website
The state of the state is cold
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Gov. Spencer Cox recently gave his State of the State address, but it’s obvious he didn’t know that Utah would find itself in such an icy grip after his talk. Since the 19th of January, few locations in the state have made it to normal average temperatures, and it looks like […]
ksl.com
Salt Lake City officials, homeless advocates prepare for freezing temperatures this week
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and homeless advocates are preparing for bitter temperatures and advising unsheltered individuals to seek shelter when possible as the chill sets in. In a series of tweets Sunday night, Mendenhall said police and firefighters would be looking at getting...
kjzz.com
Avalanche dumps snow over road in American Fork Canyon
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (KUTV) — Bystanders stepped in to help clear the road after an avalanche slid across State Route 92 in American Fork Canyon. The avalanche happened on Monday before people got out of their cars to help dig it out. A plow truck also helped move snow before Utah Department of Transportation officials arrived.
Utah to Implement Emergency Feeding Plan Due to Deep Snow and Poor Deer Health
The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is taking drastic measures to prevent a severe winter die-off of mule deer. According to a press release provided to Field & Stream, the agency instituted emergency deer feeding protocols in parts of northern Utah on January 20. The Utah DWR is feeding deer at 11 locations in Rich County and will also distribute feed at one location in Summit County.
ksl.com
Local, federal law enforcers target bath salt distribution in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — State and federal law enforcers in Utah made a dent in drug trafficking organizations distributing bath salts last year. On Tuesday, police chiefs from several cities and the Salt Lake County sheriff stood with the local heads of the Drug Enforcement Administration and Division of Homeland Security at the Salt Lake City Police Department to talk about their success in dismantling organizations selling bath salts throughout Utah.
A driver’s guide to snow tires in Utah
Here’s when and where Utah drivers might need snow tires.
ABC 4
Mendenhall gives Salt Lake City an ‘A’ on its 2022 report card
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall gave her city the highest marks on the city’s so-called “report card” for meeting its 2022 goals, ranking the year with an ‘A’ grade. The complete report card can be viewed on the...
ksl.com
'Overwhelming' response for radon testing after Lehi woman shares cancer diagnosis story
LEHI — Thousands of Utahns responded to a Lehi woman's plea to test their homes for radon after she was diagnosed with stage four nonsmoking lung cancer. "The response has been overwhelming," said Eleanor Divver, radon coordinator at the Utah Department of Environmental Quality. "People testing and asking questions."
ABC 4
Eateries in The Wasatch Front to visit
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) It is always a treat when Utah Foodie Courtney Otis of Seeking Good Things comes to GTU to share her picks of the month. Without exception, Otis is always in the know of what place are the best to grab a bite. This month is no different. Here are a few of her top choices in The Wasatch.
ksl.com
Salt Lake woman creates candle stoves to help keep homeless population warm
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake woman expects to make 800 candle stove kits to help people experiencing homelessness stay warm this winter. Susan Keene takes donated candles, cans, and other supplies and creates small candle stoves in her kitchen. It's her third year doing this. Keene relies...
Multi-agency operation seizes 40 kilos of bath salts, $2.5 million in cash
A multi-agency operation led to a major drug trafficking investigation that turned up a large amount of illegal bath salts, as well as millions in cash in the Salt Lake City area.
ABC 4
UDOT enters next phase in I-15 corridor redevelopment following public comments
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The first phase of public comments regarding an Environmental Impact Study (EIS) looking to develop alternatives to the I-15 corridor between Farmington and Salt Lake City came to an end. Now, UDOT is moving into the next phase of preparing a draft EIS by reviewing comments and feedback.
ksl.com
Utah enacts emergency feeding measures for deer in parts of northeast Utah
OGDEN — Utah's impressive snowpack is great for the state's water supply outlook this year, but the deep snow depths are also posing new challenges for the struggling deer population, especially in northern Utah. That's why Utah wildlife biologists have implemented emergency measures for the first time in six...
kslnewsradio.com
Low temperatures in Utah feeling even colder thanks to wind
SALT LAKE CITY — Temperatures along the Wasatch Front have taken a nose dive and meteorologists say that trend is going to stick around. On Monday we’ll be lucky to crack 30 degrees in Salt Lake City. Highs will only be in the 20s Tuesday through Thursday. KSL...
Party leads to 3 injured in Salt Lake City hotel shooting
Three people were injured, two critically, following a shooting overnight at a downtown Salt Lake City hotel.
ABC 4
Coping With Plunging Temperatures
Hillcrest High School Student in Custody After ‘Scuffle’ …. Hillcrest High School Student in Custody After 'Scuffle' With School Resource Officer. Shooting at Salt Lake City Hotel Leaves Three Injured. Shooting at Salt Lake City Hotel Leaves Three Injured. Wirth Watching: Sundance Film Festival has long history …
KSLTV
Separated moose and calf, closes trail in American Fork canyon
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A separated cow moose and her calf caused officials to close off an American Fork canyon trail since the moose was endangering the public Saturday afternoon. According to Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources, the two animals were near the Pine Hollow trail until somebody spooked...
usueasterneagle.com
Gas Prices in Utah
The prices tend to be higher in the summer months due to increased demand for gasoline as more people are able to take road trips and travel. As of January 12, 2023, according to the American Automobile Association, the average gas price in the state of Utah is $3.233 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. This is slightly lower than the national average of roughly $3.272 per gallon.
Freezing temps growing concern for Utah’s homeless population
Utah is now seeing some of the coldest temperatures since just before Christmas time.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Aggravated rape suspect arrested in Salt Lake City
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A suspect in an aggravated rape case has been arrested, Taylorsville Police announced Tuesday night. Police had asked for the public to be on alert for 45-year-old Christopher Browning and said he was believed to be "dangerous and possibly armed." Police say Browning was released from...
