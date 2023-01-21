ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

ABC4

The state of the state is cold

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Gov. Spencer Cox recently gave his State of the State address, but it’s obvious he didn’t know that Utah would find itself in such an icy grip after his talk. Since the 19th of January, few locations in the state have made it to normal average temperatures, and it looks like […]
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Avalanche dumps snow over road in American Fork Canyon

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (KUTV) — Bystanders stepped in to help clear the road after an avalanche slid across State Route 92 in American Fork Canyon. The avalanche happened on Monday before people got out of their cars to help dig it out. A plow truck also helped move snow before Utah Department of Transportation officials arrived.
AMERICAN FORK, UT
Field & Stream

Utah to Implement Emergency Feeding Plan Due to Deep Snow and Poor Deer Health

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is taking drastic measures to prevent a severe winter die-off of mule deer. According to a press release provided to Field & Stream, the agency instituted emergency deer feeding protocols in parts of northern Utah on January 20. The Utah DWR is feeding deer at 11 locations in Rich County and will also distribute feed at one location in Summit County.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Local, federal law enforcers target bath salt distribution in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — State and federal law enforcers in Utah made a dent in drug trafficking organizations distributing bath salts last year. On Tuesday, police chiefs from several cities and the Salt Lake County sheriff stood with the local heads of the Drug Enforcement Administration and Division of Homeland Security at the Salt Lake City Police Department to talk about their success in dismantling organizations selling bath salts throughout Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Eateries in The Wasatch Front to visit

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) It is always a treat when Utah Foodie Courtney Otis of Seeking Good Things comes to GTU to share her picks of the month. Without exception, Otis is always in the know of what place are the best to grab a bite. This month is no different. Here are a few of her top choices in The Wasatch.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Utah enacts emergency feeding measures for deer in parts of northeast Utah

OGDEN — Utah's impressive snowpack is great for the state's water supply outlook this year, but the deep snow depths are also posing new challenges for the struggling deer population, especially in northern Utah. That's why Utah wildlife biologists have implemented emergency measures for the first time in six...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Low temperatures in Utah feeling even colder thanks to wind

SALT LAKE CITY — Temperatures along the Wasatch Front have taken a nose dive and meteorologists say that trend is going to stick around. On Monday we’ll be lucky to crack 30 degrees in Salt Lake City. Highs will only be in the 20s Tuesday through Thursday. KSL...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Coping With Plunging Temperatures

Hillcrest High School Student in Custody After ‘Scuffle’ …. Hillcrest High School Student in Custody After 'Scuffle' With School Resource Officer. Shooting at Salt Lake City Hotel Leaves Three Injured. Shooting at Salt Lake City Hotel Leaves Three Injured. Wirth Watching: Sundance Film Festival has long history …
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Separated moose and calf, closes trail in American Fork canyon

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A separated cow moose and her calf caused officials to close off an American Fork canyon trail since the moose was endangering the public Saturday afternoon. According to Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources, the two animals were near the Pine Hollow trail until somebody spooked...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
usueasterneagle.com

Gas Prices in Utah

The prices tend to be higher in the summer months due to increased demand for gasoline as more people are able to take road trips and travel. As of January 12, 2023, according to the American Automobile Association, the average gas price in the state of Utah is $3.233 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. This is slightly lower than the national average of roughly $3.272 per gallon.
UTAH STATE
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Aggravated rape suspect arrested in Salt Lake City

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A suspect in an aggravated rape case has been arrested, Taylorsville Police announced Tuesday night. Police had asked for the public to be on alert for 45-year-old Christopher Browning and said he was believed to be "dangerous and possibly armed." Police say Browning was released from...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

