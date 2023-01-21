Read full article on original website
wnky.com
Fountain Row looks to extend operational days
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The city has wanted this for a long time according to the Downtown Development Coordinator, Telia Butler. In her interview with News 40, Butler told us that in following suit with other entertainment districts in the state, Fountain Row will soon be operational Sunday to Thursday as well. Adding these extra days is something that bars and restaurants have wanted but also joining the Fountain Row community are two retail stories she said.
wnky.com
Protesters boycott Anna’s Greek Restaurant
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – For the second time in less than a week, the BG Freedom Walkers joined together to protest in downtown Bowling Green Monday night. The group marched from the Warren County Public Library to Anna’s Greek Restaurant. What led to all this?. An officer involved...
wnky.com
Music LEGEND composes for BGHS Orchestra
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green High School orchestra’s annual Fall concert was a performance like no other, thanks in part to mentor and BGHS alumni Chris Carmichael. “When I went here, back in the late 70s, graduated in 1980 there was no string program,” recounted Carmichael. “I didn’t have that opportunity, so I couldn’t be more proud of what has developed here.”
wnky.com
Ever-expanding Downtown Glasgow welcomes new bakery
GLASGOW, Ky. – The ever-growing Downtown Glasgow is celebrating another win with the addition of a new shop. And in this case, the win is especially sweet. Sweet Basil Bakeshop & Mercantile is a new attraction for tourists and residents alike. The artisan bakery specializes in fresh bread and...
wnky.com
White Squirrel Brewery making a comeback: reopening in Gasper Brewing building
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-It’s the news many of you have been waiting for…. “You see the community response and it’s like I’m a kid again. I’m so excited again, I just can’t wait to get back out there,” said Sean Stevens. White Squirrel Brewery is...
wnky.com
Davis to be Honored as Bennie Purcell Coach of the Year
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — WKU Tennis head coach Greg Davis will receive the Bennie Purcell Coach of the Year Award at the USTA Kentucky Awards on Saturday, January 28, 2023, in Louisville. “It is very humbling to be awarded with the highest coaching honor that the Kentucky USTA gives...
wnky.com
Pet of the Day: Broccoli
For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met the calmest little guinea pig. Sweet Broccoli didn’t come in with much information but is expected to be a young adult. With how much she likes to be held, the shelter also has determined that she’s been handled before and probably had a previous owner. You can adopt gentle Broccoli today at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society. You can also view her here, as well as any of the shelter’s other available pets.
wnky.com
A tough conversation: drug awareness for students and parents
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Across the Green River Regional Educational Cooperative, there’s a man by the name of Stephen Parrott trying to start some dialogue. Parrott being a teacher at Bowling Green High School, an EMT field supervisor at the Med Center and a full time parent puts him in the position to speak on the issue of drugs affecting the youth. Along with Med Center and GRECC, Parrott has been leading presentations about drug use, with emphasis on fentanyl every day for the last 3 weeks he told News 40.
wnky.com
NAACP conducting investigation of January 17 incident
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Immediately following the incident at Anna’s Greek Restaurant on January 17, the Bowling Green chapter of the NAACP launched on investigation into the events surrounding the night. The Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky was scheduled to have Ryan Quarles, a republican candidate...
wnky.com
Former LMPD officer responds to backlash surrounding local GOP event
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The officer involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor is responding to recent outrage after he spoke to a Bowling Green Republican Women’s club last week. Jonathan Mattingly was invited to speak to the club at Anna’s Greek Restaurant. Restaurant goers say they...
