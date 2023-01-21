For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met the calmest little guinea pig. Sweet Broccoli didn’t come in with much information but is expected to be a young adult. With how much she likes to be held, the shelter also has determined that she’s been handled before and probably had a previous owner. You can adopt gentle Broccoli today at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society. You can also view her here, as well as any of the shelter’s other available pets.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO