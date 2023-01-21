ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnky.com

Fountain Row looks to extend operational days

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The city has wanted this for a long time according to the Downtown Development Coordinator, Telia Butler. In her interview with News 40, Butler told us that in following suit with other entertainment districts in the state, Fountain Row will soon be operational Sunday to Thursday as well. Adding these extra days is something that bars and restaurants have wanted but also joining the Fountain Row community are two retail stories she said.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Protesters boycott Anna’s Greek Restaurant

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – For the second time in less than a week, the BG Freedom Walkers joined together to protest in downtown Bowling Green Monday night. The group marched from the Warren County Public Library to Anna’s Greek Restaurant. What led to all this?. An officer involved...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Music LEGEND composes for BGHS Orchestra

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green High School orchestra’s annual Fall concert was a performance like no other, thanks in part to mentor and BGHS alumni Chris Carmichael. “When I went here, back in the late 70s, graduated in 1980 there was no string program,” recounted Carmichael. “I didn’t have that opportunity, so I couldn’t be more proud of what has developed here.”
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Ever-expanding Downtown Glasgow welcomes new bakery

GLASGOW, Ky. – The ever-growing Downtown Glasgow is celebrating another win with the addition of a new shop. And in this case, the win is especially sweet. Sweet Basil Bakeshop & Mercantile is a new attraction for tourists and residents alike. The artisan bakery specializes in fresh bread and...
GLASGOW, KY
wnky.com

Davis to be Honored as Bennie Purcell Coach of the Year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — WKU Tennis head coach Greg Davis will receive the Bennie Purcell Coach of the Year Award at the USTA Kentucky Awards on Saturday, January 28, 2023, in Louisville. “It is very humbling to be awarded with the highest coaching honor that the Kentucky USTA gives...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Pet of the Day: Broccoli

For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met the calmest little guinea pig. Sweet Broccoli didn’t come in with much information but is expected to be a young adult. With how much she likes to be held, the shelter also has determined that she’s been handled before and probably had a previous owner. You can adopt gentle Broccoli today at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society. You can also view her here, as well as any of the shelter’s other available pets.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

A tough conversation: drug awareness for students and parents

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Across the Green River Regional Educational Cooperative, there’s a man by the name of Stephen Parrott trying to start some dialogue. Parrott being a teacher at Bowling Green High School, an EMT field supervisor at the Med Center and a full time parent puts him in the position to speak on the issue of drugs affecting the youth. Along with Med Center and GRECC, Parrott has been leading presentations about drug use, with emphasis on fentanyl every day for the last 3 weeks he told News 40.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

NAACP conducting investigation of January 17 incident

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Immediately following the incident at Anna’s Greek Restaurant on January 17, the Bowling Green chapter of the NAACP launched on investigation into the events surrounding the night. The Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky was scheduled to have Ryan Quarles, a republican candidate...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy