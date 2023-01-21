ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylorsville, UT

Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Aggravated rape suspect arrested in Salt Lake City

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A suspect in an aggravated rape case has been arrested, Taylorsville Police announced Tuesday night. Police had asked for the public to be on alert for 45-year-old Christopher Browning and said he was believed to be "dangerous and possibly armed." Police say Browning was released from...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Man released from Utah prison after 24 years arrested in new rape investigation

TAYLORSVILLE — A man who police say walked away from a halfway house and raped a woman in her home has been arrested. On Tuesday, Taylorsville police asked for the public's help locating Christopher Browning, 43, who was recently paroled from the Utah State Prison after serving more than two decades for a rape conviction, but who they in say is now a suspect in a new rape investigation.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ksl.com

Local, federal law enforcers target bath salt distribution in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — State and federal law enforcers in Utah made a dent in drug trafficking organizations distributing bath salts last year. On Tuesday, police chiefs from several cities and the Salt Lake County sheriff stood with the local heads of the Drug Enforcement Administration and Division of Homeland Security at the Salt Lake City Police Department to talk about their success in dismantling organizations selling bath salts throughout Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Sandy man threatened to kill parents after shooting TVs, police say

SANDY — A man was safely taken into custody Monday after police say he shot two televisions and threatened to kill his parents and go on a killing spree. The 25-year-old man was in his parents' Sandy residence when he told them to cover their ears. Moments later, the son fired two rounds into a television in the master bedroom and another round into the TV in the front room, according to a police booking affidavit.
SANDY, UT
ABC 4

Coping With Plunging Temperatures

Hillcrest High School Student in Custody After ‘Scuffle’ …. Hillcrest High School Student in Custody After 'Scuffle' With School Resource Officer. Shooting at Salt Lake City Hotel Leaves Three Injured. Shooting at Salt Lake City Hotel Leaves Three Injured. Wirth Watching: Sundance Film Festival has long history …
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

SLC police, federal agents make joint drug trafficking bust

SALT LAKE CITY — Investigators with the Salt Lake City Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations and other agencies have come together for an ongoing investigation that’s resulted in seizing dangerous drugs, millions of dollars in cash and other means. A plastic bag and what looks...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

