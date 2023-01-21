Read full article on original website
Aggravated rape suspect arrested in Salt Lake City
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A suspect in an aggravated rape case has been arrested, Taylorsville Police announced Tuesday night. Police had asked for the public to be on alert for 45-year-old Christopher Browning and said he was believed to be "dangerous and possibly armed." Police say Browning was released from...
Party leads to 3 injured in Salt Lake City hotel shooting
Three people were injured, two critically, following a shooting overnight at a downtown Salt Lake City hotel.
Man released from Utah prison after 24 years arrested in new rape investigation
TAYLORSVILLE — A man who police say walked away from a halfway house and raped a woman in her home has been arrested. On Tuesday, Taylorsville police asked for the public's help locating Christopher Browning, 43, who was recently paroled from the Utah State Prison after serving more than two decades for a rape conviction, but who they in say is now a suspect in a new rape investigation.
Two hospitalized in ‘likely targeted’ Ogden shooting
A shooting in Ogden left two people hospitalized early Sunday morning in what was a "likely targeted" incident, according to the Ogden Police Dept.
Local, federal law enforcers target bath salt distribution in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — State and federal law enforcers in Utah made a dent in drug trafficking organizations distributing bath salts last year. On Tuesday, police chiefs from several cities and the Salt Lake County sheriff stood with the local heads of the Drug Enforcement Administration and Division of Homeland Security at the Salt Lake City Police Department to talk about their success in dismantling organizations selling bath salts throughout Utah.
Family of murder-suicide victim urges support for domestic violence bill
Mandy Mayne's father held up her photo for members of the Senate Judiciary Committee to see. "Mandy was a very sweet girl," Kent Mayne told the lawmakers. "Beautiful girl. Beautiful smile."
Multi-agency operation seizes 40 kilos of bath salts, $2.5 million in cash
A multi-agency operation led to a major drug trafficking investigation that turned up a large amount of illegal bath salts, as well as millions in cash in the Salt Lake City area.
Salt Lake police update community on drug trafficking investigation, warn of bath salts
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City Police Department Chief Mike Brown joined representatives of other law enforcement agencies Tuesday morning to provide a community update on a lengthy drug trafficking investigation concerning the illicit drug bath salts that has been impacting the Salt Lake Valley and it's surrounding areas.
Heber City accused of ‘circling the wagons’ as it tries to defend Sheriff Rigby
Heber City is coming to Sheriff Jared Rigby’s defense as he continues to fight for a powerful state job. FOX 13 News is fact-checking the following four statements.
Sandy man threatened to kill parents after shooting TVs, police say
SANDY — A man was safely taken into custody Monday after police say he shot two televisions and threatened to kill his parents and go on a killing spree. The 25-year-old man was in his parents' Sandy residence when he told them to cover their ears. Moments later, the son fired two rounds into a television in the master bedroom and another round into the TV in the front room, according to a police booking affidavit.
Probation ordered for Utah man who assaulted school bus driver, neighbors
FARMINGTON — A South Weber man who assaulted a school bus driver through the window and threatened to shoot everyone on the bus has been sentenced to two years of probation, as well as a stint in a mental health program. Barry Gene Bambrough, 66, was sentenced last week...
Hillcrest High School student found with gun after fight with officer
A 14-year-old Hillcrest High student was involved in a "scuffle" with a school resource officer Monday, in which the officer found that the student was carrying a gun in his waistband.
14-year-old girl kidnapped, taken to Airbnb, saved by SafeUT app
A 14-year-old girl was kidnapped, taken to an Airbnb, and ultimately saved by the SafeUT app early Saturday morning, according to Salt Lake City Police.
Park City Police seeking leads on stolen bear statue
A statue of a friendly coffee-drinking bear was stolen from its home in Park City, and police are looking for leads on who would commit such a crime.
SLCPD Gang Unit arrests fugitive, retrieves illegal handgun
The Salt Lake City Police Department's Gang Unit and Bike Squad chased down a vehicle Sunday, arresting a fugitive allegedly in possession of a gun, according to a press release.
Police arrest 3 teens in Salt Lake City drive-by shooting
Salt Lake City Police arrested three teenagers after witnessing a drive-by shooting Saturday night.
Coping With Plunging Temperatures
SLC police, federal agents make joint drug trafficking bust
SALT LAKE CITY — Investigators with the Salt Lake City Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations and other agencies have come together for an ongoing investigation that’s resulted in seizing dangerous drugs, millions of dollars in cash and other means. A plastic bag and what looks...
Grandfather's girlfriend takes West Jordan girl, leading to AMBER Alert
An AMBER Alert issued for a 7-year-old girl taken by her grandfather's girlfriend who did not have legal custody was canceled shortly afterwards.
Gun found on Utah high school student after ‘scuffle’ with officer, police say
A Hillcrest High student is in police custody after a school resource officer found a gun on them after an argument Monday. Unified Police Sgt Melody Cutler told KSL that the officer asked the teenager to go to his office to "chat" for a bit, but the student refused.
