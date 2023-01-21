ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Eateries in The Wasatch Front to visit

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) It is always a treat when Utah Foodie Courtney Otis of Seeking Good Things comes to GTU to share her picks of the month. Without exception, Otis is always in the know of what place are the best to grab a bite. This month is no different. Here are a few of her top choices in The Wasatch.
Utah enacts emergency feeding measures for deer in parts of northeast Utah

OGDEN — Utah's impressive snowpack is great for the state's water supply outlook this year, but the deep snow depths are also posing new challenges for the struggling deer population, especially in northern Utah. That's why Utah wildlife biologists have implemented emergency measures for the first time in six...
Coping With Plunging Temperatures

Hillcrest High School Student in Custody After 'Scuffle' With School Resource Officer. Shooting at Salt Lake City Hotel Leaves Three Injured.
Mysterious antennas keep popping up in Utah’s mountains

On Wednesday, Jan. 4, officials with Salt Lake City, Utah’s recreational trails management team had to hike up a mountainside to retrieve a mysterious antenna popping through the snow. But this antenna was not the first they’ve encountered. As many as a dozen have now been found. “These...
Separated moose and calf, closes trail in American Fork canyon

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A separated cow moose and her calf caused officials to close off an American Fork canyon trail since the moose was endangering the public Saturday afternoon. According to Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources, the two animals were near the Pine Hollow trail until somebody spooked...
Bring the ski slopes you your home with these decoration pieces

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) Whether you are a ski lover or an Airbnb owner we have the best décor piece for you. It brings the slopes to your home with ski maps and customizable trail signs. It is the perfect way to remember a ski vacation while adding a fabulous piece of art to your home.
Plans announced to rebuild, relocate Anchorage Alaska Temple

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced they will be reconstructing the Anchorage Alaska Temple. Officials said the "significantly larger" temple will be build on the same property where a meetinghouse has been in use. The existing Anchorage Alaska Temple will remain open during construction.
Wirth Watching: Looking Back at the History of Sundance Film Festival

Wirth Watching: Looking Back at the History of Sundance Film Festival.
Catch the inside scoop on this year’s Sundance Festival

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) –The Sundance Film Festival is one of the most highly-anticipated events of the year in Utah, and for good reason. The festival brings some of the biggest names in Hollywood to Park City for a week of film screenings, celebrity sightings, and exclusive parties. And who better to give you the inside scoop on all the celebrity happenings than Sundance Lisa?
