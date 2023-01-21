Read full article on original website
Clippers stave off 'scary' LeBron James takeover, marvel at latest feat
The Clippers managed to stave off a "scary" fourth-quarter takeover by LeBron James but were still left in awe by the Lakers superstar's latest history-making effort Tuesday night.
Insider: 'I like adversity:' Bennedict Mathurin shows he can close in Pacers' comeback win
INDIANAPOLIS -- Situations like the one the Pacers faced Tuesday awaken something within Bennedict Mathurin. It's still January and the Pacers still have 33 games remaining on their schedule, so you couldn't call it a do-or-die scenario, but they had lost seven straight games going back to the night Tyrese Haliburton sprained...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
