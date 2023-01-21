ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, VT

Former St. Albans police officer found not guilty of assault

By VTD Editor
VTDigger
VTDigger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qm4sD_0kM85vAP00
Mark Schwartz, 34, of Cambridge, was acquitted of a simple assault charge on Friday. The charge stemmed from a February 2019 incident. Courtesy photo

A jury has found a former St. Albans police officer not guilty of assault after he used a Taser on a man within seconds of stepping out of his cruiser.

Mark Schwartz, 34, of Cambridge, was acquitted of a simple assault charge on Friday in Franklin County Superior criminal court, according to a press release from the Vermont Attorney General.

The charge stemmed from a February 2019 incident , when Schwartz was an on-duty corporal with the St. Albans City Police Department. According to state police, Schwartz, responding to a report of vandalism at a bar, used a stun gun on a man matching the suspect’s description moments after stepping out of his police cruiser.

In January 2020, Seven Days published body camera footage of the incident. State police launched an 11-month investigation in May 2020 at the request of the Vermont Attorney General’s Office.

Schwartz resigned from the St. Albans City Police Department in March 2020.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Former St. Albans police officer found not guilty of assault .

Comments / 4

Jonathon N Meagan Shappy
3d ago

so pretty much he got away with tazing someone who wasn't a threat nor deemed the actual criminal he was supposed to be looking for plus the guy didn't run.... wow

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynbc5.com

Plattsburgh man arrested for allegedly assaulting child

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — A Plattsburgh man was arrested on Tuesday after police say he struck a child in the face. During a welfare check around 7:51 p.m., New York State Police determined that 25-year-old Jarod Ball allegedly struck the child, leaving a bruise under their left eye. Investigators said...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested on warrant in Leicester

LEICESTER — A 37-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in Leicester on Monday. Authorities say they were notified of multiple discharges of a firearm at the intersection of Leicester-Whiting Road and Swinington Hill Road at around 8:40 p.m. During the course of the investigation, police allege that the...
LEICESTER, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Police looking for person who robbed Swanton business with hatchet

SWANTON, Vt. — Vermont State Police are looking for a person who robbed the Hometown Sunoco in Swanton with a hatchet on Tuesday. Investigators said that an unknown individual entered the convenience store located on First Street around 2:13 a.m. and displayed a hatchet and a trash bag before demanding cash and cigarettes from the clerk.
SWANTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Woman arrested for violation of conditions of release in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — A 23-year-old woman was arrested following an incident in New Haven yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a 911 hang-up call at the Sugar House Motel at around 10:35 p.m. Police say that Tionna Young, of New Haven, violated her active conditions of release by...
NEW HAVEN, VT
newportdispatch.com

Armed robbery at Swanton Sunoco

SWANTON — Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred early Tuesday morning in Swanton. At about 2:15 a.m., an unknown individual entered the store dressed in black, displayed a hatchet, and a trash bag, and demanded cash and a carton of Marlboros from the clerk. Police say the...
SWANTON, VT
WCAX

Burlington man charged with torching dumpster at community center

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A fire at a Burlington community center dumpster on Monday caused thousands of dollars in damage. Burlington Police say they were called to the former St. Joseph’s Elementary building on Allen Street at about 2:45 a.m. They say witnesses pointed them to a man matching the description of Robert Barbin, 60, who was spotted in the area.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Police offering safe firearms storage sites across state

MONTPELIER, Vt. — A renewed program will allow Vermonters to temporarily store firearms with a number of federally licensed firearms dealers in an effort to help residents keep their homes safe. Vermont State Police and the Attorney General's Office cited the Firearms Storage Program as a safe and effective...
VERMONT STATE
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for assault in Ryegate

RYEGATE — A 51-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Ryegate yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a citizen dispute that occurred on Witherspoon Road at around 10:30 a.m. Police allege that Timothy Crowley, of Ryegate, committed the offense of 1st degree aggravated domestic assault, domestic assault,...
RYEGATE, VT
suncommunitynews.com

Plattsburgh man jailed for violent domestic dispute

PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh man was jailed Jan. 21 after he allegedly assaulted someone who has an active order protection against him. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a domestic incident in the Town of Plattsburgh at about 7:30 p.m. when they took Michael D. Buskey into custody on several charges and an active arrest warrant.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
newportdispatch.com

Woman arrested on warrant in Westford

WESTFORD — A 29-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in Westford yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that a resident was assaulting a staff member at Second Springs North at around 5:45 p.m. The resident was identified as Kimberly Bakerink, of Westford. Bakerink was found to have an...
WESTFORD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police investigating vandalism in Troy

TROY — Police say they are still investigating a vandalism incident that took place in Troy last year. Authorities were notified of a back window of a vehicle being smashed while it was parked on Dominion Avenue. The incident took place sometime around November 11, 2022. Anyone with information...
TROY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with DUI #2 in Enosburg

ENOSBURG — A 41-year-old man from Montgomery was arrested for his second DUI following an incident in Enosburg early this morning. Police say they initiated a traffic stop for a speeding violation on Route 105 by Choquette Road at around 12:05 a.m. The driver was identified as Christopher Carr.
MONTGOMERY, VT
WCAX

CVU threat leads to increased police presence

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - More police officers will be at the Champlain Valley Union High School Monday after a threat on social media. In a message to students and parents, Principal Adam Bunting says there was a “potential violent threat issued to the school over social media.”. He says...
HINESBURG, VT
WCAX

2 of 5 suspects arraigned in St. Johnsbury murder

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Two of five suspects charged in connection with a St. Johnsbury murder were arraigned in court Wednesday. Michael Ringuette, 55, of St, Johnsbury and Natasha Cady, 29, of Barton pleaded not guilty to aiding in the commission of first-degree murder and assault and robbery charges.
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy