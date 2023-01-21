Read full article on original website
Related
Much of Maine Under a Winter Storm Warning Ahead of ‘Significant Storm’
Another winter storm is expected to bring a foot of snow to much of Maine. The National Weather Service is watching a storm that's expected to bring a mixed bag of precipitation to Maine. The bulk of the storm is expected overnight Wednesday, into Thursday. Snow is expected to fall heavy at times throughout the overnight hours, eventually changing to sleet and freezing rain.
WMTW
Wet roads, freezing rain make for a messy commute for Mainers
Snow turned into freezing rain and sleet overnight across Maine, for our third storm in just seven days. The snow heavy fell heavily through midnight from the lakes region into the mountains, leaving behind slushy roadways for much of the state. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for areas...
WMTW
Snow changes to rain overnight
Snow has overspread the area from southwest to northeast as low pressure approaches from the Ohio Valley. Snowfall rates will ramp up this evening into the first part of tonight. Overnight warm air aloft and then at the surface marches northward bringing a wintry mix changing to rain south of the mountains and snow to a wintry mix across the north before precipitation tapers to showers Thursday.
WMTW
Snow continues inland overnight, while changing to rain and ice before it ends
Snow continues to fall across Maine this evening, the beginning of our third storm in just seven days. The snow will become heavy through midnight especially from the lakes region into the mountains. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for areas away from the coast lasting into Thursday. Snowfall...
WMTW
Remote learning, closings & delays for Maine schools ahead of Thursday's winter weather
PORTLAND, Maine — Closings, delays and switches to remote learning are already being reported for Thursday morning in Maine. Visit this link to view the closings list and refresh that page often for updates.
WMTW
More melting with mild temps this afternoon
How’s the weather looking for your Thursday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Ted McInerney.
WMTW
A messy mix of snow, ice, and rain arrives tonight
Our next winter storm arrives Wednesday afternoon, bringing widespread snow to the area before warm air starts to turn some of this over to rain or a wintry mix. Coastal towns will be the first to change to rain, then the lakes region, and finally the foothills. Several inches of...
WMTW
Another winter storm will bring more snow to Maine midweek
Maine — Just as we finish the cleanup from Monday's snowstorm, another winter storm will bring more snow to the area late Wednesday night. This next storm will track closer to the coastline, allowing warmer air to mix into the storm by Thursday morning. This means a mix or change to rain is possible along the coast.
Another Major Snowstorm to Impact All of Maine
As most Mainers are rebounding from a storm that dumped about a foot of snow in many areas on Monday, another powerful storm is expected to hit the entire state Wednesday night and Thursday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch from Fort Kent to Kittery with...
WMTW
Another winter storm headed to Maine, this time ending as rain for some
Just as we finish the cleanup from Monday's snowstorm, another winter storm will bring more snow to the area late Wednesday night. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for areas away from the coast starting Wednesday evening and lasting into Thursday. This next storm will track closer to the...
newscentermaine.com
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast: UPDATE Thursday, January 26, 2023. 6:30 am.
WMTW
A break between storms on Tuesday
A cold front arrives on Tuesday with a few mountain snow showers. Behind this front it will remain quiet through early Wednesday before our next system arrives Wednesday night and Thursday. This storm will once again bring several inches of snow to interior areas while a mix of snow and rain is likely closer to the coast.
WMTW
Maine storm continues to bring accumulating snow into Monday evening
A Winter Storm Warning continues for most of Southern Maine until 10 PM Monday due to heavy snow and difficult travel conditions. Snow will be a wet, heavy consistency weighing down tree limbs, and combined with gusty winds at times, power will get knocked out for some. By midday Thursday, snowfall totals were topping 9-10 inches in some spots. An additional 1 to 2 inches of accumulation is likely before snow comes to an end Monday evening.
WMTW
Snow ends with clearing skies overnight
Snow will taper off during the evening hours with partial clearing overnight. A cold front arrives on Tuesday with a few mountain snow showers. Behind this front it will remain quiet through early Wednesday before our next system arrives Wednesday night and Thursday. This storm will once again bring several inches of snow to interior areas while a mix of snow and rain is likely closer to the coast.
Do You Know the Difference Between A Snowstorm and A Blizzard?
Sometimes things just aren't as they seem... All my life until today, I always thought the terms "snowstorm" and "blizzard" were basically interchangeable. I never gave it a second thought. I just assumed blizzard was the smart people way for saying the snow was just downright awful. As it turns out, they are very different things.
koamnewsnow.com
RAW: ME: HEAVY SNOW FALLS IN LEWISTON
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
newscentermaine.com
Snow expected to fall all day during Monday storm, with mix along coast
PORTLAND, Maine — The winter blitz rolls on. A nor'easter-type storm is traveling north through the New England waters. It's definitely not a bomb. It's more of an enhanced overrunning event, but the end result will be the same: lots of snow for much of Maine. Because of the...
Winter storm leaves thousands of Mainers without power
MAINE, USA — After a heavy snowfall mixed with rain and sleet swept through Maine Sunday night into Monday morning, many Mainers are experiencing power outages. The snow is expected to continue through the state until Monday evening. NEWS CENTER Maine Chief Meteorologist Todd Gutner said Monday morning that...
WGME
State of Maine offices closed Monday due to winter storm
AUGUSTA (WGME) - Governor Janet Mills has directed all State of Maine offices to be closed on Monday due to a winter storm hitting Maine. That winter storm is expected to bring moderate to heavy snow, sleet, minor flooding, high winds, and potential power outages. “With this incoming storm expected...
Looking for Your Heat Assistance Check? First Round Goes Out This Week.
They always say... the check's in the mail. When I was a kid, my mom was the queen of surprises. She'd sometimes make up these elaborate tales to throw someone off the scent of one of her schemes. They were harmless schemes... Always meant to add to the excitement of an already over-the-top event. If she can elevate that experience in any way, she always will.
Comments / 0