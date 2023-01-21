ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Q106.5

Much of Maine Under a Winter Storm Warning Ahead of ‘Significant Storm’

Another winter storm is expected to bring a foot of snow to much of Maine. The National Weather Service is watching a storm that's expected to bring a mixed bag of precipitation to Maine. The bulk of the storm is expected overnight Wednesday, into Thursday. Snow is expected to fall heavy at times throughout the overnight hours, eventually changing to sleet and freezing rain.
WMTW

Wet roads, freezing rain make for a messy commute for Mainers

Snow turned into freezing rain and sleet overnight across Maine, for our third storm in just seven days. The snow heavy fell heavily through midnight from the lakes region into the mountains, leaving behind slushy roadways for much of the state. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for areas...
WMTW

Snow changes to rain overnight

Snow has overspread the area from southwest to northeast as low pressure approaches from the Ohio Valley. Snowfall rates will ramp up this evening into the first part of tonight. Overnight warm air aloft and then at the surface marches northward bringing a wintry mix changing to rain south of the mountains and snow to a wintry mix across the north before precipitation tapers to showers Thursday.
WMTW

A messy mix of snow, ice, and rain arrives tonight

Our next winter storm arrives Wednesday afternoon, bringing widespread snow to the area before warm air starts to turn some of this over to rain or a wintry mix. Coastal towns will be the first to change to rain, then the lakes region, and finally the foothills. Several inches of...
WMTW

Another winter storm will bring more snow to Maine midweek

Maine — Just as we finish the cleanup from Monday's snowstorm, another winter storm will bring more snow to the area late Wednesday night. This next storm will track closer to the coastline, allowing warmer air to mix into the storm by Thursday morning. This means a mix or change to rain is possible along the coast.
I-95 FM

Another Major Snowstorm to Impact All of Maine

As most Mainers are rebounding from a storm that dumped about a foot of snow in many areas on Monday, another powerful storm is expected to hit the entire state Wednesday night and Thursday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch from Fort Kent to Kittery with...
WMTW

A break between storms on Tuesday

A cold front arrives on Tuesday with a few mountain snow showers. Behind this front it will remain quiet through early Wednesday before our next system arrives Wednesday night and Thursday. This storm will once again bring several inches of snow to interior areas while a mix of snow and rain is likely closer to the coast.
WMTW

Maine storm continues to bring accumulating snow into Monday evening

A Winter Storm Warning continues for most of Southern Maine until 10 PM Monday due to heavy snow and difficult travel conditions. Snow will be a wet, heavy consistency weighing down tree limbs, and combined with gusty winds at times, power will get knocked out for some. By midday Thursday, snowfall totals were topping 9-10 inches in some spots. An additional 1 to 2 inches of accumulation is likely before snow comes to an end Monday evening.
WMTW

Snow ends with clearing skies overnight

Snow will taper off during the evening hours with partial clearing overnight. A cold front arrives on Tuesday with a few mountain snow showers. Behind this front it will remain quiet through early Wednesday before our next system arrives Wednesday night and Thursday. This storm will once again bring several inches of snow to interior areas while a mix of snow and rain is likely closer to the coast.
92 Moose

Do You Know the Difference Between A Snowstorm and A Blizzard?

Sometimes things just aren't as they seem... All my life until today, I always thought the terms "snowstorm" and "blizzard" were basically interchangeable. I never gave it a second thought. I just assumed blizzard was the smart people way for saying the snow was just downright awful. As it turns out, they are very different things.
NEWS CENTER Maine

Winter storm leaves thousands of Mainers without power

MAINE, USA — After a heavy snowfall mixed with rain and sleet swept through Maine Sunday night into Monday morning, many Mainers are experiencing power outages. The snow is expected to continue through the state until Monday evening. NEWS CENTER Maine Chief Meteorologist Todd Gutner said Monday morning that...
WGME

State of Maine offices closed Monday due to winter storm

AUGUSTA (WGME) - Governor Janet Mills has directed all State of Maine offices to be closed on Monday due to a winter storm hitting Maine. That winter storm is expected to bring moderate to heavy snow, sleet, minor flooding, high winds, and potential power outages. “With this incoming storm expected...
