It's impossible to ignore the talent and passion that drummer 17-year-old Gabby Garcia has for music. When asked why she loves drumming so much, Gabby instantly responded that it helps her express herself. Gabby Garcia is a drummer with Fort Myers High School marching band in Florida, as reported by NBC News. Her parents found out that Gabby was born deaf when they were just about to send her to kindergarten. She learned American sign language and lip reading. At 10, she got cochlear implants which boosted her hearing by 85 percent. However, she still was determined to learn drums through vibrations. Talking about how she does that, Gabby said, “I’m feeling it through my soul.” According to Gabby's school band director, Ledarian Townsendshe is one of his best students. He said: “The sky is the limit, she has nothing that can stop her.”

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO