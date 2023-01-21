Read full article on original website
Girl who was born deaf is now a young drummer and shows that music is for everyone: 'Sky is the limit'
It's impossible to ignore the talent and passion that drummer 17-year-old Gabby Garcia has for music. When asked why she loves drumming so much, Gabby instantly responded that it helps her express herself. Gabby Garcia is a drummer with Fort Myers High School marching band in Florida, as reported by NBC News. Her parents found out that Gabby was born deaf when they were just about to send her to kindergarten. She learned American sign language and lip reading. At 10, she got cochlear implants which boosted her hearing by 85 percent. However, she still was determined to learn drums through vibrations. Talking about how she does that, Gabby said, “I’m feeling it through my soul.” According to Gabby's school band director, Ledarian Townsendshe is one of his best students. He said: “The sky is the limit, she has nothing that can stop her.”
Dolly Parton celebrates 77th birthday with godly new song: ‘Came to me in a dream’
Dolly Parton is celebrating her 77th birthday in style. The country legend gave her fans a present Thursday in the form of a brand-new single, titled “Don’t Make Me Have to Come Down There.” The singer released it in conjunction with an Instagram post of her singing the “happy birthday” song to herself. “Somebody said, ‘What are you gonna get on your birthday?’ I said, ‘I’m not gonna get, I’m gonna give.’ I’ve got a song that I’m dropping today on my birthday,” said the “9 to 5” singer. “It’s a song that came to me in a dream and...
Shauna Rae's Love Interest Says Criticism of Their Relationship Is 'Absolutely Disgusting'
"Who are you to take away her right to have a friendship and connection with someone? How dare you?" Dan Swygart said of his love interest, TLC star Shauna Rae, on Instagram Shauna Rae's new interest isn't holding back! Dan Swygart defended the pair's budding relationship — which was featured on season 2 of I Am Shauna Rae — in two Instagram reels after he received criticism for pursuing the 23-year-old, who has pituitary dwarfism, making her body appearance more similar to that of an 8-year-old. "Me and Shauna are...
Finn Wolfhard’s Music Career Is the Other Half of His Mega Success Story
Fact: Finn Wolfhard’s acting chops are not in question. The Stranger Things alum cemented that his star is on the rise with his turn as a semi-tortured Hawkins teen. His turn as Ziggy in When You Finish Saving the World only proves that Finn is not going anywhere soon.
11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay
Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
Shemar Moore and Girlfriend Jesiree Dizon Welcome a Baby Girl: 'Very Happy and Healthy'
Shemar Moore announced earlier this month that he and girlfriend Jesiree Dizon were expecting their first child together Shemar Moore is officially a dad! The S.W.A.T. actor, 52, and girlfriend Jesiree Dizon have welcomed a baby girl, a rep for Moore exclusively tells PEOPLE. "Shemar Moore and his partner, Jesiree Dizon, are happy to announce the birth of their baby girl. The family is very happy and healthy," says the rep. The model, 39, shares a 5-year-old daughter Charli with actor Stephen Bishop and also has a son, Kaiden,...
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
90 Day's Angela Confirms Divorce Filing and Admits She Doubts Michael 'Ever Loved Me'
Angela told cameras she's looking for someone who makes her laugh and isn't as "toxic" as her relationship has been with Michael Angela Deem is taking steps away from Michael Ilesanmi. The couple was still married during Sunday night's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all, though Angela's doubts about his loyalty was ever-present. By the end of the episode, Angela confirmed she planned to file for divorce from her husband — though she left some questions about whether they'll reunite. "Right now, divorce is definitely on the table," Angela told cameras as...
Emma Roberts on Possibility That Her 2-Year-Old Son Will Sleepwalk: 'Hope It's Not Hereditary'
The actress shares son Rhodes, 2, with ex-boyfriend Garrett Hedlund Emma Roberts is hoping her early days as a sleepwalker don't get passed down to her son. Appearing on a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Scream Queens actress shares that she's a little bit nervous that her son Rhodes, 2, will develop the same sleepwalking habits she did as a child. "I had a little bit of sleepwalking. I hope it's not hereditary because my mom also sleepwalked," she explains. "One time I was sleepwalking and...
Danny Trejo is ‘overwhelmed’ by ancestry discovery that ‘could’ve changed’ his life
Actor Danny Trejo grew up without a mother for most of his childhood, so he never knew much about her side of the family. And what he knew of his father's side of the family didn't give him much hope for his future. So when the actor made a surprising...
Blue Ivy Carter, 11, Joins Mom Beyoncé Onstage for 'Brown Skin Girl' Performance in Dubai
Beyoncé shares daughter Blue Ivy, as well as twins Rumi and Sir, with husband JAY-Z Like mother, like daughter! After a four-year absence since her last headlining show, Beyoncé returned to the stage on Saturday evening, when she performed an hour-long set at the new Atlantis The Royal Resort in Dubai. At one point during the show, the "Crazy in Love" singer, 41, was joined by her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter for a duet of their song "Brown Skin Girl," which comes off of Beyoncé's The Lion King...
A woman encourages her best friend to cheat on her husband, then she tells on her and takes the man for herself
**This story was told by my grandmother and I knew this couple myself as I got older**. Back in the time of my grandmother’s youth, life was simple. In a village in South America, people lived and died in love. The spirit of community was truly alive and well. One could depend on their neighbor to the very end.
Nia Long Says She Was Told She Looked 'Too Old' Next to Drew Barrymore for Charlie's Angels
"You can't do everything, and every opportunity isn't for you," Nia Long said of missing out on 2000's Charlie's Angels Nia Long is dismissing "the biggest fattest lie" that she turned down a role in Charlie's Angels — and sharing the real reason why she did not costar with Drew Barrymore in the 2000 action movie. In a recent interview with Yahoo! Entertainment published last Friday, Long, 52, denied an internet rumor that she passed on a starring role in Charlie's Angels to instead make Martin Lawrence's Big...
Alyssa Scott Says Her, Nick Cannon's Daughter Halo Is 'Definitely Zen's Little Sis' in New Photos
Alyssa Scott and Nick Cannon's baby girl is soaking up the sun with her mom in sweet photos and video shared on Instagram Monday Alyssa Scott is enjoying some time outdoors with her baby girl. On Monday, the model, 29, shared photos and videos of herself with daughter Halo Marie, 6 weeks, soaking up the sun outside together. The first video slowly zooms in on the infant, dressed in a white shirt with a little pocket and khaki shorts and little knit booties as she lies on a baby lounge...
How John Bonham Revolutionized Drumming with a Bike Chain
Led Zeppelin's John Bonham changed everything about drumming with a small bicycle chain.
Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd Says She and Husband Zach Davis Are Discussing Possibility of Adoption
Cheyenne Floyd has set the record straight on adding to her family biologically, but says they may not be done growing yet in a new episode of her Think Loud Crew podcast Cheyenne Floyd is opening up about her plans for her family's future. Speaking on her podcast, Think Loud Crew, the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star told co-hosts Shanan Cablayan and R KyleLynn Floyd about her discussions with husband Zach Davis about growing their family. The couple — who share son Ace, 19 months, in addition to Floyd's daughter...
Ant Anstead Shares Adorable Photo with Son Hudson, 3, as He Tries to Give Him a Kiss: 'Smoochy'
Ant Anstead loves his little boy. The dad of three, 43, shared a sweet photo with his 3-year-old son Hudson on Instagram Monday, showing a cute moment between the father-son pair. In the snap, Anstead makes a kissy face at his son while Hudson looks up at his dad with...
Lady Gaga Calls Taylor Swift 'Really Brave' for Speaking About Her Eating Disorder in 2020 Doc
Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift have both spoken publicly about battling eating disorders in the past Lady Gaga is singing Taylor Swift's praises for her vulnerability. Last week, the "Rain on Me" singer, 36, reacted to a TikTok featuring a resurfaced video of Swift, 33, talking about her eating disorder. The clip, which is from Swift's 2020 documentary Miss Americana, saw her opening up for the first time publicly about her experience with the illness and how there is always pressure to meet "some standard of beauty." In response, Gaga commented, "That's...
Kylie Jenner Wears Controversial Noose-Like Givenchy Necklace While Out in Paris
Kylie Jenner has found herself in the midst of fashion-fueled controversy. On Monday the makeup mogul was spotted in Paris, where she's visiting the city for Fashion Week, wearing a controversial noose-shaped necklace from Givenchy. The Kardashians star paired the jewelry with an electric blue dress and sparkly pink boots,...
