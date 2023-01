A majority of Oregon Football's 2023 recruiting class is already enrolled and on campus, but Dan Lanning is still looking to add some talent ahead of the Feb. 1 signing day. One of the names at the very top of his big board is Washington D.C. Archbishop Carroll ATH Nyckoles Harbor. He shined as a two-way standout during his high school career, playing both as a wide receiver/tight end hybrid and edge rusher.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO