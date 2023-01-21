ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers News: Vegas Favors Clippers Ahead Of Battle Of Los Angeles

Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers will square off against the "visiting" Los Angeles Clippers, in yet another installment of the "Battle of LA" that pits two not-quite-arch rivals who share the same mailing address against each other. When both teams were reinvented over the summer of 2019, the NBA media...
Starting Lineups for Hornets at Jazz

Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Utah Jazz and Charlotte Hornets were announced. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED...
Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler Ruled Out Tonight Against Boston Celtics

Betting line: -1.5 VITALS: The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics meet for the fourth and final matchup this regular season. So far this season, Boston holds a 2-1 series advantage. The Heat are 52-80 all-time versus the Celtics during the regular season, including 29-38 in home games and 23-42 in road games.. For the Heat, Nikola Jovic (back), Duncan Robinson (finger), Jimmy Butler (back) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out. For the Celtics, Danilo Gallinari is (knee) is out.
Why hasn’t Julian Strawther taken a bigger leap for Gonzaga this season?

After flirting with the NBA draft last offseason, Julian Strawther is struggling to find his rhythm for the Gonzaga men's basketball team this season. His struggles took center stage in the Zags' 68-67 loss to Loyola Marymount when he went 1-for-8 with just 4 rebounds. On the latest episode of...
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Gordon Hayward Lands Back on Injury Report, Ruled Out vs Suns

The injury bug continues to bite not only the Charlotte Hornets but Gordon Hayward, in particular. After missing 13 games to a left hamstring strain, Hayward finally made his way back to the lineup Saturday night in Atlanta. Unfortunately, his return lasted all of two games as he is back on the shelf with the same injury, perhaps returning too early.
