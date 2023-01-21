ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

New study says light pollution is making it harder to see the stars

By Joshua Hawkins
BGR.com
BGR.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TuP72_0kM85bl700
Image: Peter Komka/MTI via AP

Being able to watch cosmic events and take in the full breadth of the universe’s stars from the comfort of your backyard is one of the oldest joys skywatchers have to hold onto. However, a new study says skyglow is becoming too bright and light pollution is hiding the stars. While scientists have found the best place to watch the stars on Earth, we shouldn’t have to move there just to see the sky in all its glory.

The new report was published in the journal Science on January 19. According to the findings included in the report, the night sky is becoming seven to 10 times brighter each year as artificial light emissions from Earth continue to grow. A project to monitor this increasing skyglow was launched in 2006 and includes researchers from Germany and the United States.

The project is known as the Globe at Night. The project is a citizen science project, and recently the group of researchers analyzed over 50,000 observations made using the naked eye between 2011 and 2022. Over that 11-year period, the artificial light that fills our sky grew considerably, making it more challenging to see the stars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PJdrg_0kM85bl700

But skyglow isn’t just a problem for stargazers, the paper claims. It’s also an issue for animals and the senses they rely on for daily and seasonal cycles. It’s especially harmful to diurnal and nocturnal animals, making it harder for their senses to tell time and work correctly.

Previously the changes in the skyglow filling our sky haven’t been measured on a global scale. While satellites can measure light pollution, they don’t have sensors with the correct sensitivity to provide accurate data PopSci reports. That’s where citizen science projects like Globe at Night come into play. These researchers utilized naked-eye observations to measure light pollution.

To help create accurate measurements, the Globe at Night researchers put together a helpful chart that details the differences between an excellent dark sky, all the way up to the city, and the inner-city sky. The differences are astounding, and it’s a very sharp reminder of how much skyglow can affect the night sky when you’re looking up at it.

If the skyglow continues to be this rampant, and it continues to snowball, it may eventually become impossible for people to go outside and enjoy the beauty of a dark night sky filled with stars. Sure, we still have the images that James Webb and other space telescopes deliver, but those won’t help the countless species of animals that rely on the stars and night sky themselves.

Comments / 2

Related
BGR.com

Earth’s inner core may have changed how it spins, new study claims

A new study published in Nature Geoscience claims that the Earth’s inner core may have changed how it spins. The inner core, which is believed to be made mostly of iron, is surrounded by a liquid shell of iron and other elements. For decades, scientists believe this liquid core has allowed the more solid inner core to spin separately from the Earth’s mantle. Now, though, that spin appears to have changed.
BGR.com

Study uncovers 155 new genes that are evolving in humans

Science and technological advancements continue to drive humanity forward. With humanity having reached so far in the past two hundred years, it might be tempting to think we’re starting to wind down, but that might not be the case. Scientists have discovered more than 150 new genes evolving in humans that could hint at the future of humanity’s evolution.
BGR.com

Scientists may have found a way to predict solar flares in 2023

Solar flares are dangerous and can cause a ton of disruption here on Earth – from radio blackouts to more severe issues with GPS navigation systems and other important communication technology. As such, scientists are working hard to find a way to predict solar flares. Now, according to new research, we may have found it.
BGR.com

New findings could challenge everything we know about asteroid formation

Our universe contains billions of objects – from stars to planets and even asteroids orbiting those planets and stars. And we’ve done everything we can to learn about the intricacies of our universe, including how asteroids form and what they are made of. But, as missions return new findings, we may need to rethink what we thought we knew about asteroid formation.
BGR.com

An accident in a lab experiment may revolutionize quantum computers

Researchers may have made a massive breakthrough in quantum computing. According to a new study published in Nature Nanotechnology, researchers may have discovered a cheaper way to push large-scale quantum computers. Quantum computing is an intriguing field that has seen quite a bit of growth over the past several years....
BGR.com

Scientists may have come up with a way to study the smallest form of matter

Quarks are the smallest form of matter that we know of. So small, in fact, that studying it in any meaningful way has proven nearly impossible over the past several decades. That’s because quarks and their counterpart gluons are the small pieces of the puzzle that make up the nucleons in an atom. And the only way to see them is to split open atoms.
BGR.com

BGR.com

354K+
Followers
12K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy