Effective: 2023-01-25 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-26 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Joshua Tree NP West WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Western portion of Joshua Tree National Park. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 7 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 45 MINUTES AGO