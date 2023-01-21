The Ferndale girls put last week’s Little 4 loss at St. Bernard’s behind them with a 44-29 win at Fortuna on Monday night. The victory lifts the Wildcats, who are the No. 1 Division-6 team in the state, according to MaxPreps, to 15-4 on the season. Reaghan Langer...
The Loggers stretched their winning streak to seven straight with a nice road win at Ukiah on Saturday night. The Eureka girls defeated the Division-2 Wildcats by a score of 56-35 and improved to 18-4 on the season. Isis Poteet led a balanced offensive performance by the visitors and scored...
