The Ferndale girls put last week’s Little 4 loss at St. Bernard’s behind them with a 44-29 win at Fortuna on Monday night. The victory lifts the Wildcats, who are the No. 1 Division-6 team in the state, according to MaxPreps, to 15-4 on the season. Reaghan Langer...

FERNDALE, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO