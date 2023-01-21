Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, charged with Humboldt Park carjacking
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was arrested in connection with a November carjacking in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. The 15-year-old was arrested Monday in the 3600 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, according to police. He is accused of being one of the suspects who took a...
fox32chicago.com
2 shot, 1 fatally, after complying during South Side robbery
CHICAGO - Two men were shot, one fatally, during an armed robbery Monday evening in the Chatham neighborhood. The men, 22 and 23, were near a parking lot around 6:53 p.m. in the 8400 block of South Holland Street when two gunmen got out of the vehicle, flashed handguns and demanded their property, according to police.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in stabbings that seriously wounded 2 on West Side
CHICAGO - A man is facing charges in connection with a double stabbing on New Year's Day in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. Quantess Mitchell, 32, is accused of stabbing and seriously wounding two men, 27 and 32, around 1:45 a.m. in the 5700 block of West Washington Boulevard, according to police.
fox32chicago.com
2 officers hurt after stolen vehicle crashes into patrol car in West Lawn
CHICAGO - A teen is in custody and two police officers were injured after a stolen vehicle crashed into a patrol car Sunday night in the West Lawn neighborhood. A black sedan was traveling southbound around 11:14 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Pulaski Road when it crashed into a marked patrol car that had two officers inside, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 25, critically injured in Northwest Side hit-and-run
CHICAGO - A man was critically hurt in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night in the Irving Woods neighborhood. The 25-year-old was trying to fix his disabled semi-truck around 9:36 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of 10700 W. Irving Park Road when he was hit by an unidentified vehicle, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting in Gary: police
GARY, Ind. - A suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Gary on Tuesday. Gary police responded to the 1500 block of Chase Street for a domestic disturbance around 3 p.m. after receiving a series of 911 hang-ups. When officers arrived, police said a woman ran out of the...
fox32chicago.com
'Troubling time': Hazel Crest leaders address safety after gunman opens fire on group of students
HAZEL CREST, Ill. - Police and community leaders are increasing their focus on school safety after a rise in gun violence and crime around a grade school in the south suburban Hazel Crest. On Jan. 11, a group of students was walking home from a basketball game at Jesse White...
fox32chicago.com
Teen charged with robbing man at gunpoint, forcing him into home before stealing his car
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy is facing charges in connection with an armed robbery, kidnapping and carjacking last December in Humboldt Park. The teen was identified by police as one of the suspects who robbed a 46-year-old man at gunpoint, forced the victim back into his residence and stole his vehicle around 2:50 a.m. on Dec. 26 in the 3200 block of West Augusta Boulevard, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Person in custody after firing shots at Berwyn police during traffic stop
BERWYN, Ill. - One person is in custody after opening fire on Berwyn police officers during a traffic stop Friday evening. Officers saw a vehicle with several occupants make an unlawful U-turn on Cermak Road near Gunderson Avenue around 7:45 p.m. When officers tried to initiate a traffic stop, the...
fox32chicago.com
5 teens injured in roll over crash in McHenry County
GRAFTON TOWNSHIP, Ill. - A 17-year-old Algonquin girl is in serious condition, and four other teenagers were hospitalized, following a single-vehicle crash in unincorporated Grafton Township Saturday night. Police say a 2013 Infiniti G37 was traveling west on Conley Road just before 9 p.m. when it passed another vehicle traveling...
fox32chicago.com
Shorewood man gets prison time for selling fentanyl that killed 25-year-old
WILL COUNTY - A Shorewood man has been sentenced to prison for selling fentanyl to a 25-year-old who died from an overdose in 2017. On Monday, Saul Nunez pleaded guilty to drug induced homicide and delivery of a controlled substance. He received 10 years in prison for his crimes. On...
fox32chicago.com
Efforts underway in Cook County to combat vehicle thefts
EVANSTON, Ill. - Motor vehicle thefts are on the rise with thieves particularly targeting Hyundais and Kias. In an effort to fight this alarming trend, Evanston police launched a series of upcoming events to give away steering wheel clubs. In order to take advantage of the programs, officials say you...
fox32chicago.com
30-year-old man shot in the back while traveling in vehicle in Chicago
CHICAGO - A man was shot while traveling in a vehicle in Grand Crossing Monday morning. At about 11:08 a.m., a 30-year-old man was traveling in a vehicle in the 7800 block of South Stoney Island when he was shot in the back. He self-transported to an area hospital in...
fox32chicago.com
Family of Chicago man shot in the head at bus stop raising money for medical costs
CHICAGO - The family of a Chicago man with autism who was shot in the head last week by gang members is asking for the public's help. Jesus Rega, 21, is non-verbal and uses a vision board to communicate. However, his family fears he may go blind from his injuries.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police locate body that was inside van stolen from Rockford funeral home
CHICAGO - The body of a deceased 47-year-old man was recovered on Chicago’s South Side after an offender stole a van from a Rockford funeral home over the weekend with the body inside. The body was discovered on Monday evening in the 8200 block of South Manistee. Earlier in...
fox32chicago.com
Man found shot in the head on South Side sidewalk
CHICAGO - A 52-year-old man was found with a gunshot to the head on Chicago's South Side Sunday morning. Police say the victim was found on a sidewalk in the 800 block of East 62nd Street around 2:37 a.m. by responding officers. The victim was transported to University of Chicago...
fox32chicago.com
Mother of Chicago mass shooting victim speaks out, believes attack was hate crime: 'they all played dead'
CHICAGO - The mother of one of the victims who survived a mass shooting this week is speaking out. The mother didn't want her identity revealed because of safety reasons, but she says she believes this targeted attack was a robbery and a hate crime because her child and her friends are transgender.
fox32chicago.com
At least ten cars crash on icy I-57 in Calumet Park
POSEN, Illinois - It was a terrifying and dangerous Sunday morning for drivers on I-57 in the Calumet Park area, when several cars crashed. "It's all ice," said Lamar Bruce, who stopped to help people who were involved in the accident. "The pavement is super icy. I couldn't just go around. You could tell someone was hurt. I had to stop and help."
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 21, reported missing from Little Village
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was reported missing days ago from the Little Village neighborhood. Rosa Chacon, 21, was last seen Wednesday in the 2800 block of South St. Louis Avenue, according to the CPD missing person alert. Chacon is...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 34, shot in Little Italy
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Monday morning in the Little Italy neighborhood. The 34-year-old was in the 1300 block of West 15th Street around 11:30 a.m. when gunfire broke out and struck him in the leg, police said. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he...
