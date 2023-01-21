ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Forest, IL

fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, charged with Humboldt Park carjacking

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was arrested in connection with a November carjacking in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. The 15-year-old was arrested Monday in the 3600 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, according to police. He is accused of being one of the suspects who took a...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 shot, 1 fatally, after complying during South Side robbery

CHICAGO - Two men were shot, one fatally, during an armed robbery Monday evening in the Chatham neighborhood. The men, 22 and 23, were near a parking lot around 6:53 p.m. in the 8400 block of South Holland Street when two gunmen got out of the vehicle, flashed handguns and demanded their property, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged in stabbings that seriously wounded 2 on West Side

CHICAGO - A man is facing charges in connection with a double stabbing on New Year's Day in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. Quantess Mitchell, 32, is accused of stabbing and seriously wounding two men, 27 and 32, around 1:45 a.m. in the 5700 block of West Washington Boulevard, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 officers hurt after stolen vehicle crashes into patrol car in West Lawn

CHICAGO - A teen is in custody and two police officers were injured after a stolen vehicle crashed into a patrol car Sunday night in the West Lawn neighborhood. A black sedan was traveling southbound around 11:14 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Pulaski Road when it crashed into a marked patrol car that had two officers inside, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 25, critically injured in Northwest Side hit-and-run

CHICAGO - A man was critically hurt in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night in the Irving Woods neighborhood. The 25-year-old was trying to fix his disabled semi-truck around 9:36 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of 10700 W. Irving Park Road when he was hit by an unidentified vehicle, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting in Gary: police

GARY, Ind. - A suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Gary on Tuesday. Gary police responded to the 1500 block of Chase Street for a domestic disturbance around 3 p.m. after receiving a series of 911 hang-ups. When officers arrived, police said a woman ran out of the...
GARY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Teen charged with robbing man at gunpoint, forcing him into home before stealing his car

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy is facing charges in connection with an armed robbery, kidnapping and carjacking last December in Humboldt Park. The teen was identified by police as one of the suspects who robbed a 46-year-old man at gunpoint, forced the victim back into his residence and stole his vehicle around 2:50 a.m. on Dec. 26 in the 3200 block of West Augusta Boulevard, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Person in custody after firing shots at Berwyn police during traffic stop

BERWYN, Ill. - One person is in custody after opening fire on Berwyn police officers during a traffic stop Friday evening. Officers saw a vehicle with several occupants make an unlawful U-turn on Cermak Road near Gunderson Avenue around 7:45 p.m. When officers tried to initiate a traffic stop, the...
BERWYN, IL
fox32chicago.com

5 teens injured in roll over crash in McHenry County

GRAFTON TOWNSHIP, Ill. - A 17-year-old Algonquin girl is in serious condition, and four other teenagers were hospitalized, following a single-vehicle crash in unincorporated Grafton Township Saturday night. Police say a 2013 Infiniti G37 was traveling west on Conley Road just before 9 p.m. when it passed another vehicle traveling...
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Efforts underway in Cook County to combat vehicle thefts

EVANSTON, Ill. - Motor vehicle thefts are on the rise with thieves particularly targeting Hyundais and Kias. In an effort to fight this alarming trend, Evanston police launched a series of upcoming events to give away steering wheel clubs. In order to take advantage of the programs, officials say you...
EVANSTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man found shot in the head on South Side sidewalk

CHICAGO - A 52-year-old man was found with a gunshot to the head on Chicago's South Side Sunday morning. Police say the victim was found on a sidewalk in the 800 block of East 62nd Street around 2:37 a.m. by responding officers. The victim was transported to University of Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

At least ten cars crash on icy I-57 in Calumet Park

POSEN, Illinois - It was a terrifying and dangerous Sunday morning for drivers on I-57 in the Calumet Park area, when several cars crashed. "It's all ice," said Lamar Bruce, who stopped to help people who were involved in the accident. "The pavement is super icy. I couldn't just go around. You could tell someone was hurt. I had to stop and help."
CALUMET PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 21, reported missing from Little Village

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was reported missing days ago from the Little Village neighborhood. Rosa Chacon, 21, was last seen Wednesday in the 2800 block of South St. Louis Avenue, according to the CPD missing person alert. Chacon is...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 34, shot in Little Italy

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Monday morning in the Little Italy neighborhood. The 34-year-old was in the 1300 block of West 15th Street around 11:30 a.m. when gunfire broke out and struck him in the leg, police said. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he...
CHICAGO, IL

