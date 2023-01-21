ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, NC

FOX Carolina

Suspect wanted for road rage shooting on the run in Polk County, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a man accused of shooting at another vehicle fled from deputies and is now on the run. According to deputies, dispatch received a 911 call on Jan. 13 around 7:15 p.m. from a victim reporting that he was being shot at by a pursuing vehicle in the area of Lynn Road. The pursuing vehicle was identified by the caller as a white Volkswagen bug.
POLK COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

No Bond For Greenville County Kidnapping Suspect

An Upstate hospital is celebrating a huge milestone. A former patient at Mission Hospital is happy to be alive after a serious crash with his 18-wheeler. FOX Carolina's Hayley Spitler has the details. Day 2: Jury selection continues in Murdaugh murder trial. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. FOX Carolina's Grace...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

NC man accused of home break-in found sleeping in truck, deputies say

MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a man who was accused of breaking into a home was found sleeping in a truck. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to a report of a suspicious man parked in the driveway of a Marion home. Upon arrival, the man, later identified as 34-year-old Kenneth Brian Blalock, was found asleep in a truck.
MARION, NC
WLOS.com

Close-knit team helps drive down crime in Buncombe for 3rd straight year, officials say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — New data has shown that crime is down in Buncombe County for the third consecutive year. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office has come off a strong 2022, and officials credit that to their focus on arresting individuals who are doing the most harm to the community, including those responsible for organizing criminal theft rings.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Trial date set in Aston Park felony littering case

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — During the week of Christmas 2021, a homeless demonstration in Asheville’s Aston Park resulted in felony littering charges against 16 protesters. Those defendants appeared in court Monday, and five of them are going to trial. According to the city of Asheville, the defendants left...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Man shot during drug debt fight in Spindale, police say

SPINDALE, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities said a fight over drug debts escalated to a shootout in Spindale on Sunday afternoon, and the man who was shot may also be charged. Investigators said two men were arguing outside a house on Wallace Street about money owed for drugs when the shooting happened.
SPINDALE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Surveillance footage from inside the home of a Murphy, North Carolina, man provides an inside look at a December raid that left the homeowner shot multiple times. On Dec. 12, 2022, the Cherokee Indian Reservation police SWAT Team fired shots into Jacob Harley Kloepfer’s camper. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the suspected shooter "confronted officers." A newly released video may show a different series of events and is stirring up controversy about the incident.
MURPHY, NC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Co. deputies searching for suspect in reference to kidnapping, assault

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a suspect in reference to a kidnapping and assault after a woman was hurt Saturday night. Deputies said the woman has non-life threatening injuries after escaping and hiding under a vehicle at around 11 p.m.
WSB Radio

GBI makes arrest in drowning death of 4-year-old

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested a woman accused in the drowning of a four-year-old. Burke County sheriff officials said on Jan. 17 at 8:30 p.m., the GBI arrested 66-year-old Lexie C. Tenhuisen of Waynesville, North Carolina. Authorities said Tenhuisen is accused in the...
WAYNESVILLE, NC

