Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreer, SC
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Fear of Friday the 13thMargaret MinnicksAsheville, NC
One of the Most Haunted Streets in America is Located Here in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
This Small Town in North Carolina Comes Alive During the Winter SeasonTravel MavenBrevard, NC
Related
WLOS.com
No charges filed after school employee allegedly taped an elementary student to a chair
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office says, following an investigation, no charges will be filed against a teacher who reportedly taped an elementary student to a chair. On Jan. 12, Macon County Schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Baldwin confirmed with News 13 that a now-former...
FOX Carolina
Suspect wanted for road rage shooting on the run in Polk County, deputies say
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a man accused of shooting at another vehicle fled from deputies and is now on the run. According to deputies, dispatch received a 911 call on Jan. 13 around 7:15 p.m. from a victim reporting that he was being shot at by a pursuing vehicle in the area of Lynn Road. The pursuing vehicle was identified by the caller as a white Volkswagen bug.
WLOS.com
911 call reveals new details in shooting death of mountain educator, motel owner
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Newly-release audio from a 911 call has provided a clearer picture of what happened the night a longtime Jackson and Swain county educator was fatally shot. Lambert Wilson died Oct. 20, 2022, from gunshot wounds he sustained at the El Camino Motel in Cherokee,...
FOX Carolina
No Bond For Greenville County Kidnapping Suspect
An Upstate hospital is celebrating a huge milestone. A former patient at Mission Hospital is happy to be alive after a serious crash with his 18-wheeler. FOX Carolina's Hayley Spitler has the details. Day 2: Jury selection continues in Murdaugh murder trial. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. FOX Carolina's Grace...
FOX Carolina
NC man accused of home break-in found sleeping in truck, deputies say
MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a man who was accused of breaking into a home was found sleeping in a truck. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to a report of a suspicious man parked in the driveway of a Marion home. Upon arrival, the man, later identified as 34-year-old Kenneth Brian Blalock, was found asleep in a truck.
WLOS.com
Close-knit team helps drive down crime in Buncombe for 3rd straight year, officials say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — New data has shown that crime is down in Buncombe County for the third consecutive year. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office has come off a strong 2022, and officials credit that to their focus on arresting individuals who are doing the most harm to the community, including those responsible for organizing criminal theft rings.
WLOS.com
Trial date set in Aston Park felony littering case
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — During the week of Christmas 2021, a homeless demonstration in Asheville’s Aston Park resulted in felony littering charges against 16 protesters. Those defendants appeared in court Monday, and five of them are going to trial. According to the city of Asheville, the defendants left...
WLOS.com
Man shot during drug debt fight in Spindale, police say
SPINDALE, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities said a fight over drug debts escalated to a shootout in Spindale on Sunday afternoon, and the man who was shot may also be charged. Investigators said two men were arguing outside a house on Wallace Street about money owed for drugs when the shooting happened.
FOX Carolina
Man shot in neck multiple times during large fight in Spindale, police say
Spindale, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spindale Police Department said a man is recovering after he was shot multiple times in the neck and several others were arrested after a fight occurred on Sunday. Spindale police said officers responded to an area on Wallace Street on Sunday, Jan. 22 at...
WLOS.com
Firing range endangers lives, property, some Rutherford County homeowners say
RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Some homeowners in rural Rutherfordton said a nearby shooting range has them fearing for their lives. And, they said, they’ve lost their tranquil existence in the rural countryside amid what they characterize as incessant gunfire five days a week. “I called Rutherford County,” Randy...
Man accused of breaking into home, sleeping in a truck in McDowell Co.
The McDowell County Sheriff's Office said that a man has been charged after they found him asleep in the back of a truck.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Surveillance footage from inside the home of a Murphy, North Carolina, man provides an inside look at a December raid that left the homeowner shot multiple times. On Dec. 12, 2022, the Cherokee Indian Reservation police SWAT Team fired shots into Jacob Harley Kloepfer’s camper. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the suspected shooter "confronted officers." A newly released video may show a different series of events and is stirring up controversy about the incident.
Man charged in road rage shooting along U.S. 29 in Spartanburg Co.
A man is facing attempted murder charges after deputies said he fired shots into another vehicle during a fit of road rage Sunday afternoon in Spartanburg.
Woman charged after having 49 mini horses seized
Officials in North Carolina shared that they have seized 88 animals, 49 of which are miniature horses, from a woman who is being investigated for animal cruelty.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. deputies searching for suspect in reference to kidnapping, assault
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a suspect in reference to a kidnapping and assault after a woman was hurt Saturday night. Deputies said the woman has non-life threatening injuries after escaping and hiding under a vehicle at around 11 p.m.
2 injured in dog attack in Oconee Co.
Six dogs attacked two people in Oconee County Monday morning, sending one to the hospital.
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office attempting to locate missing pre-teen from Candler
The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing pre-teen from the Candler area of Buncombe County. Sinaí Esquivel was last seen wearing a peach-color puffer jacket, white shirt and blue jeans. She is age 11, approximately 4’7″ and 85 pounds with dark brown eyes and hair.
WLOS.com
WARNING: Razor blades found on numerous gas pump handles, officials say
FOREST CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials are advising travelers to be on the lookout after razor blades were found on gas pump handles in multiple locations. “Why would someone want to do this sort of thing?” Forest City Police Lt. Brandon Rothrock asked. Rothrock said the first razor...
GBI makes arrest in drowning death of 4-year-old
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested a woman accused in the drowning of a four-year-old. Burke County sheriff officials said on Jan. 17 at 8:30 p.m., the GBI arrested 66-year-old Lexie C. Tenhuisen of Waynesville, North Carolina. Authorities said Tenhuisen is accused in the...
Oconee Co. deputies arrest woman on ill treatment of animal charges
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said that they arrested a woman after an investigation by Oconee County Animal Control took place.
Comments / 0