Laura Klock named Grand Marshal of 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally!
STURGIS, S.D. – A talented woman with roots in the motorcycle world has been named the Grand Marshal for the 83rd City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Laura Klock, president and founder of the South Dakota non-profit Helping With Horsepower, most recently completed her Bike Rebuild program with students from Mitchell Technical College which will be auctioned at Mecum Auction Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 28. Funds from the sale of the motorcycle will benefit both Helping With Horsepower and the Sturgis Rally Endowment Fund.
Check out this hidden gem tucked away in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Do you hear that? That’s the sound of peace and quiet. Imagine yourself waking up in one of three bedrooms, looking out of one of the many windows surrounding the floor-to-ceiling fireplace hearth to a wonderful view of the Black Hills. Sounds like a dream, right? Well, it’s pretty real in fact.
KSLT helps spread the love with My Golden Valentine event
My Golden Valentine is an event held every year around Valentine’s Day by KSLT in Rapid City, where they get people to make Valentine’s Day cards for senior citizens in nursing homes. Over 10,000 cards are hand-delivered or sent off through the mail to senior citizens every year.
How “Ski for Light” helps the visually and physically impaired have a great time on the slopes
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Monday, January 23, was the first of the four-day-long Black Hills Ski for Light event. Ski for Light is an international organization that provides adaptive ski equipment for people with physical impairments. What kind of equipment do they have?. Ski for light provides three different...
Did you miss Brant’s Forecast on Newscenter1? You can watch it here!
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Winter weather bulletins have been issued for portions of the Black Hills Region. A strong clipper system arrives tonight, bringing accumulating snow to the northern Black Hills along with strong northwesterly winds. The Winter Storm Warning for the northern Hills starts tonight at 11 PM.
Did you win the Salvation Army’s “Ring for Bling” drawing? Check here!
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Back for its third season, The Salvation Army of the Black Hills and Riddle’s Jewelers in Rapid City have announced the winner of their “Ring For Bling” drawing: Tom Rau. Rau is a realtor in the area and has volunteered to ring the...
How you can help Storybook Island be more accessible to everyone
RAPID CITY, S.D.– One of the attractions at Storybook Island is in need of a few upgrades and they need your help to make it happen. The 100 Acre Wood where Pooh Bear and all his friends live is in need of some TLC. A fungus has set into the trees that were supporting the structure and due to rotting and other hazards, had to be removed. Storybook Island not only wants to repair the popular feature but enhance it for everyone’s use.
How “smart” is your home? This home in Spearfish is at the top of it’s class!
SPEARFISH, S.D. – This smart home (the interior electronics can be controlled from your phone or on-site) has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, one full bath, one half bath and a fantastic view of downtown Spearfish and Crow Peak. It’s currently being used as a vacation rental. This place also comes fully furnished. Also, the garage has a Murphy bed (I’ve always wanted one of those) and a sink for overflow guests.
From ponchos to rugs, the Alpaca Store has what you need
Nestled in downtown Hill City is the Alpaca Store, a shop that features handmade products from, you guessed it, alpacas. Co-owner Stuart Smith says they’ve been working with an importer for over 25 years, and “it’s the best quality at the best price.”. See what you can...
Here’s your last chance to dispose of Christmas trees
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Time is running out to use remote collection sites for Christmas tree disposal. Rapid City’s Solid Waste Division is reminding everyone that the community remote tree disposal site at Fitzgerald Stadium will remain open until Tuesday, Jan. 31 for disposal of natural trees, wreaths and garland. The trees should be cleaned of ornaments and not placed in tree bags.
FIVE KEY FACTS: Black Hills State set to host SD Mines in men’s basketball
SPEARFISH, S.D. – Black Hills State will host South Dakota Mines on Tuesday in men’s basketball. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. at the Young Center. It will air on our sister station, ConnectCenter1 (Channel 21.2). The game will also be streamed live on NC1.tv. This...
PHOTO UPDATE: One dead after overnight shooting at Surfwood Drive Apartments Saturday night
UPDATE (11:00 A.M.)– In a video posted to social media, the Rapid City Police Department says that the victim from Saturday’s shooting was a male in his twenties and that the shooting has been ruled a homicide. Law enforcement found the victim in an apartment and a medical unit transported him to a hospital, where he later died. Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick says that the owners of the complex where the shooting occurred, who live out-of-state, have also been made aware of the situation. “We have had death up in this neighborhood. And enough is enough,” Chief Hedrick said. “We are all tired of it. The good people living up here are tired of it. It’s time to work together.”
Five interesting facts about the upcoming BHSU vs SD Mines women’s basketball game
SPEARFISH, S.D. – Black Hills State will square off against South Dakota Mines on Tuesday for the second time this season in women’s basketball. The Yellow Jackets won the first meeting back on Nov. 28 by a score of 72-42. The game tips off at 5 p.m. at...
I’m looking for Section 8 or public housing in Rapid City. How do I apply?
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Affordable housing is hard to come by, and lower-income families can experience additional difficulties in the hunt for rentals. The Pennington County Housing and Redevelopment Commission (PCHRC) has two different programs to help meet the housing need though, and although wait lists are long, PCHRC Executive Director Bryan Achbach says that now is the time to apply for assistance.
Triple homicide trial in Rapid City moves forward as witness testimonies end
RAPID CITY, S.D.– The trial of Arnson Absolu continues in Rapid City as witness testimonials ended on Tuesday. Absolu was arrested in August of 2020 in New York for three counts of first-degree premeditated murder for the deaths of 26-year-old Charles Redwillow, 29-year-old Ashley Nagy, and 22-year-old Dakota Zaiser.
