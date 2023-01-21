Some sun and some snow this weekend; Cooler pattern shift affords more snow chances next week

Read full article on original website
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Heavy snow potential shifts south
INDIANAPOLIS — Most of central Indiana is under a winter storm warning for Wednesday. All of our latest data indicates the potential for 5-7 inches of snow for a good part of our area. The totals will be lower where we have more mixing of the snow with rain. This is a still developing storm system and there will be some additional updates as the storms moves in.
WISH-TV
Storm Track 8 warns of messy commute during winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Storm Track 8 is monitoring Indiana’s next winter storm arriving Tuesday night into Wednesday. The morning commute should be a messy on Wednesday in central Indiana. All types of precipitation are in play for the state. There will be the potential for several inches of...
Fox 59
Winter storm warning in effect; How much will fall?
All is quiet on the weather front, this Tuesday morning! Although a chilly start, dry weather remains with temperatures hovering in the upper 20s under partly cloudy skies. Peeks of sunshine will continue through the day, along with light winds and dry weather through the evening. Expect highs today to reach around 40° by 4 p.m.
Fox 59
Steady, wet snow underway; how much will accumulate?
This storm will produce some decent totals, primarily on grassy areas, as road temperatures remain at just above 32°!. Steady, wet snow underway; how much will accumulate?. This storm will produce some decent totals, primarily on grassy areas, as road temperatures remain at just above 32°!. Snow starting...
LIVE UPDATES | Winter storm slams into central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A winter storm will slam into central Indiana. Rain began changing over into snow early Wednesday morning, creating a messy, slushy mess on the roads. Some areas could see up to 8” of snow once the system moves through. Already, hundreds of schools and businesses are closed for the day. We’re keeping you […]
WIBC.com
NWS: Winter Storm Warning For Nearly All of Indiana, Travel Hazards Expected
STATEWIDE — Anywhere from four to twelve inches of snow is expected to fall with a winter storm that will arrive in Indiana by late tonight. The National Weather Service says a winter storm warning will encompass portions of the state from Knox County all the way up to Steuben County, as far north as South Bend and all the way down to Bloomington and Washington.
WISH-TV
Light snow is likely to start Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — January in central Indiana has been a mild one so far. We make a change to a more winter-like forecast for the next 8 days. TONIGHT: Cloudy skies remain. Light snow arriving close to daybreak. Low temperatures around 30 degrees. TOMORROW: Light snow showers likely in...
korncountry.com
Winter storm update: Bartholomew County could receive up to five inches of snow
INDIANAPOLIS — Area of Bartholomew County could get up to 5 inches of snow, according to the latest update by Bartholomew County Emergency Management (BCEM). A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for areas north of of Bartholomew County, however no Watches or Warnings have been issued yet locally.
Fox 59
45-year anniversary of the Blizzard of ’78
It has been 45 years since the worst blizzard in Hoosier state history, the blizzard of 1978. Over a foot of snow dropped in some areas with others picking up as much as three feet of snow! On January 25, 1978, the National Weather Service issued its first-ever statewide blizzard warning along with a heavy snow warning. In 45 years, that has not happened again.
Fox 59
Tracking a winter storm coming to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 30s and a few flurries around. All eyes are on the winter storm heading our way midweek — let’s get into it. Cold, quiet Monday and Tuesday. Both Monday and Tuesday will be cold with...
Fox 59
Indiana snow chances increasing this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off with a few flurries this morning as the same system that brought us heavy rain and gusty winds finally exits. We have a quiet start to the weekend before another system brings us some rain and snow mix by Sunday. Cold, windy Friday. For...
WRBI Radio
Update: Winter Storm Warning canceled
Southeastern IN — The Winter Storm Warning issued Sunday morning has been canceled. The National Weather Service says temperatures have warmed to near or above freezing across much of the area. Forecasters say little if any additional snow accumulation is expected. Southeastern IN — A Winter Storm Warning is...
Fox 59
Major winter storm to impact Indiana on Wednesday
Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. 1 dead in small plane crash on Indy’s south side. 1 dead in small plane crash on Indy's south side. Indy police investigating abduction of a child by …. Indy police investigating abduction of a...
Fox 59
Cameron Ridle tracks conditions on I-70
Reporter Cameron Ridle is monitoring the roads as snow comes down on I-70. Reporter Cameron Ridle is monitoring the roads as snow comes down on I-70. Snow starting to accumulate in Hamilton County neighborhoods. We're continuing to track road conditions and snow accumulation across different parts of central Indiana. The...
Weekends Only to liquidate stock and close all stores, including 2 Indy-area locations
INDIANAPOLIS – Time is running out for fans of Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress. The retailer is closing its stores and liquidating its entire stock. The company has two Indianapolis-area locations: one at 8315 Center Run Dr. in Castleton and another at 8850 S. Emerson Ave. in Greenwood. The furniture store is known for its […]
Fox 59
Valentines Day Dinner & Dance at the Indiana Ballroom Returns
Valentines Day Dinner & Dance at the Indiana Ballroom …. Reporter Cameron Ridle is monitoring the roads as snow comes down on I-70. Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine gives an update on local roads. Michael Van Schoik checks out current road conditions …. Michael Van Schoik checks out current...
Fox 59
Small plane crashes on south side
1 dead in small plane crash on Indy’s south side. Indy police investigating abduction of a child by …. Indy police investigating abduction of a child by a non-custodial parent. City of Indianapolis to adapt gun violence strategy …. City of Indianapolis to adapt gun violence strategy in 2023.
Fox 59
Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: January 23, 2023
Michael Van Schoik checks out current road conditions …. Michael Van Schoik checks out current road conditions on the near southwest side early Wednesday morning. 1 dead in small plane crash on Indy’s south side. 1 dead in small plane crash on Indy's south side. Indy police investigating abduction...
WIBC.com
Delish: Highlighting Indiana’s Five 4-Diamond Restaurants
Valentine’s Day, also called Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine is celebrated annually on February 14. It originated as a Christian feast day honoring Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine and later, through folk traditions, has become a day to celebrate romance and love.Many people celebrate by exchanging handmade or store-bought “Valentines” or other tokens of affection like chocolates and flowers. Some people like to go to a fancy restaurant. To really impress your Valentine, you might consider the fanciest of restaurants.
