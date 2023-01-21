ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYT 27

Rare plants stolen from Lexington plant nursery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington plant nursery was burglarized over the weekend. The thief got away with thousands of dollars worth of plants. Jennifer Wilson, the owner of Wilson Nurseries and Plant Co., says whoever did this knew exactly what they were doing. “you would have to know the...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Woman found dead on Trade Center Drive in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A death investigation is underway in Lexington. Authorities said a woman’s body was found Monday morning in the area of Trade Center Drive. Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn told FOX 56 the body had no external trauma, and he is ruling it as an unexplained death until an autopsy is complete.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Bicyclist dead after being hit by semi in Nicholasville

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Nicholasville Police Department confirmed Tuesday morning’s collision occurred around 5:50 a.m. on U.S. 27 near Shun Pike when a semi-truck (no trailer) traveling northbound struck a bicyclist who was traveling just inside the right lane. According to the Jessamine County Coroner, 59-year-old...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

At least one dead in Nicholasville crash involving bicyclist

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Nicholasville police are investigating a crash that happened early Tuesday morning. 59-year-old Kevin Etherton of Nicholasville died in the incident, according to Jessamine County Coroner Michael Hughes. Police say the crash happened Tuesday morning around 5:50 on US 27 near Shun Pike. They say the crash...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Missing Madison County teen located safely

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — James Newland has been located and is safe, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department. As a precaution, Newland is being evaluated by Madison County EMS personnel. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the missing teen. James...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Mayor Gorton proud of Lexington, ready to continue fight against violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Deadly violence in Lexington made national headlines in 2022. It was a central issue in Mayor Linda Gorton’s report card to the city in her annual State of the City County Address. Lexington suffered through a record number of homicides in 2022, but despite that headline, Gorton said investments in public safety and other quality-of-life areas are making the city a better place to live.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Officials investigating deadly crash in Scott Co.

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash in the area of 2165 Long Lick Pike. On their Facebook page, the Sheriff’s Office said it appears a red Toyota van ran off the right side of the roadway partially down an embankment and struck a tree head-on.
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington police investigate early morning armed robbery

Police said the armed robbery occurred on Etawah Drive at approximately 1:45 a.m. Monday. Lexington police investigate early morning armed …. Police said the armed robbery occurred on Etawah Drive at approximately 1:45 a.m. Monday. Electric night at Exum Center ends with Kentucky …. Kentucky State basketball. Jan. 23: Stamp...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Man arrested in connection to Lexington shooting that injured 1

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A man has been arrested in connection to the Jan. 17 shooting that sent someone to a Lexington hospital. On Monday, the Lexington Police Department said they arrested Grm’yko Chenault and charged him with second-degree assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. This is in connection to the shooting near the 1700 block of Gerald Drive.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

27 Guinea pigs rescued from a Lexington apartment

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A rescue has the animals at Lexington humane society squeaking with joy. After they got a call from a woman who needed more than twenty animals to find a new home. It has four legs, it’s covered in fur, but it is not your...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Reports of vehicle break-ins lead to police-involved shooting in Lexington

The Lexington Police Department is investigating an incident that led to an officer using their firearm. Reports of vehicle break-ins lead to police-involved …. The Lexington Police Department is investigating an incident that led to an officer using their firearm. Electric night at Exum Center ends with Kentucky …. Kentucky...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Suspect in 2022 Lexington murder arrested in Mississippi

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (FOX 56) — One person has been arrested and charged in connection to the 2022 Lexington shooting death of Doricky Harris. Harris was shot and killed on Sept. 12, 2022, on the 500 block of West Sixth Street in Lexington. The Lexington Police Department told FOX 56...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

How to apply for eviction help in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – With federal eviction help ending, Lexington’s Housing Stabilization Program is beginning services to help those still facing eviction. Lexington will offer legal help for tenants and application fee assistance for people facing financial difficulty. On Jan. 30, new rental assistance applications will automatically start for people with an active eviction case in the Fayette District Court. The new services are available through the Lexington Housing Stabilization Program.
LEXINGTON, KY
WSAZ

Report: KSP captain files lawsuit, accuses agency of discrimination

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT/Courier Journal) - A Kentucky State Police (KSP) captain is suing the agency due to discrimination. Capt. Jennifer Sandlin serves as post commander for Post 13 in Hazard. Sandlin is the first woman to serve as commander in Post 13′s history. She previously worked at Post 9 Pikeville.
FRANKFORT, KY
fox56news.com

Search continues for unnamed missing Madison County juvenile

Officials have yet to release any information about the subject but we do know they have focused their search on Poosey Ridge Road past Salem Christian Church. Search continues for unnamed missing Madison County …. Officials have yet to release any information about the subject but we do know they...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Fayette County coroner searching for family of man

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Fayette County coroner is asking for help finding the family of a man who recently passed away. On Monday, Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn announced his team is searching for the family of Daniel B. Schwartz. Schwartz is believed to have died of natural causes on Jan. 15.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

New Kentucky Megabus routes to begin Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – New Megabus routes are set to begin Wednesday. The news routes will expand the connectedness both inside and outside of Kentucky. Megabus and Miller Transportation announced an expansion to the routes they will offer, including places like Frankfort, Louisville, and Memphis. The services will...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy