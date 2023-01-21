Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
Babes BBQ hoping to recover after fire: ‘It could of been worse’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The owners of a Georgetown restaurant vow to rise from the ashes. Babe’s BBQ just reopened last Wednesday after a holiday break. And two days later, a fire ruined everything. Now customers are trying to help through an online fundraiser. “It could of...
WKYT 27
Rare plants stolen from Lexington plant nursery
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington plant nursery was burglarized over the weekend. The thief got away with thousands of dollars worth of plants. Jennifer Wilson, the owner of Wilson Nurseries and Plant Co., says whoever did this knew exactly what they were doing. “you would have to know the...
fox56news.com
Woman found dead on Trade Center Drive in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A death investigation is underway in Lexington. Authorities said a woman’s body was found Monday morning in the area of Trade Center Drive. Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn told FOX 56 the body had no external trauma, and he is ruling it as an unexplained death until an autopsy is complete.
fox56news.com
Bicyclist dead after being hit by semi in Nicholasville
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Nicholasville Police Department confirmed Tuesday morning’s collision occurred around 5:50 a.m. on U.S. 27 near Shun Pike when a semi-truck (no trailer) traveling northbound struck a bicyclist who was traveling just inside the right lane. According to the Jessamine County Coroner, 59-year-old...
WKYT 27
At least one dead in Nicholasville crash involving bicyclist
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Nicholasville police are investigating a crash that happened early Tuesday morning. 59-year-old Kevin Etherton of Nicholasville died in the incident, according to Jessamine County Coroner Michael Hughes. Police say the crash happened Tuesday morning around 5:50 on US 27 near Shun Pike. They say the crash...
fox56news.com
Missing Madison County teen located safely
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — James Newland has been located and is safe, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department. As a precaution, Newland is being evaluated by Madison County EMS personnel. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the missing teen. James...
fox56news.com
Mayor Gorton proud of Lexington, ready to continue fight against violence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Deadly violence in Lexington made national headlines in 2022. It was a central issue in Mayor Linda Gorton’s report card to the city in her annual State of the City County Address. Lexington suffered through a record number of homicides in 2022, but despite that headline, Gorton said investments in public safety and other quality-of-life areas are making the city a better place to live.
WKYT 27
Officials investigating deadly crash in Scott Co.
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash in the area of 2165 Long Lick Pike. On their Facebook page, the Sheriff’s Office said it appears a red Toyota van ran off the right side of the roadway partially down an embankment and struck a tree head-on.
fox56news.com
Lexington police investigate early morning armed robbery
Police said the armed robbery occurred on Etawah Drive at approximately 1:45 a.m. Monday. Lexington police investigate early morning armed …. Police said the armed robbery occurred on Etawah Drive at approximately 1:45 a.m. Monday. Electric night at Exum Center ends with Kentucky …. Kentucky State basketball. Jan. 23: Stamp...
fox56news.com
Man arrested in connection to Lexington shooting that injured 1
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A man has been arrested in connection to the Jan. 17 shooting that sent someone to a Lexington hospital. On Monday, the Lexington Police Department said they arrested Grm’yko Chenault and charged him with second-degree assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. This is in connection to the shooting near the 1700 block of Gerald Drive.
fox56news.com
27 Guinea pigs rescued from a Lexington apartment
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A rescue has the animals at Lexington humane society squeaking with joy. After they got a call from a woman who needed more than twenty animals to find a new home. It has four legs, it’s covered in fur, but it is not your...
fox56news.com
Reports of vehicle break-ins lead to police-involved shooting in Lexington
The Lexington Police Department is investigating an incident that led to an officer using their firearm. Reports of vehicle break-ins lead to police-involved …. The Lexington Police Department is investigating an incident that led to an officer using their firearm. Electric night at Exum Center ends with Kentucky …. Kentucky...
fox56news.com
Suspect in 2022 Lexington murder arrested in Mississippi
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (FOX 56) — One person has been arrested and charged in connection to the 2022 Lexington shooting death of Doricky Harris. Harris was shot and killed on Sept. 12, 2022, on the 500 block of West Sixth Street in Lexington. The Lexington Police Department told FOX 56...
fox56news.com
How to apply for eviction help in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – With federal eviction help ending, Lexington’s Housing Stabilization Program is beginning services to help those still facing eviction. Lexington will offer legal help for tenants and application fee assistance for people facing financial difficulty. On Jan. 30, new rental assistance applications will automatically start for people with an active eviction case in the Fayette District Court. The new services are available through the Lexington Housing Stabilization Program.
WKYT 27
Lexington goes longest without a homicide in the new year in over a decade
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are 23 days into 2023, and Lexington has not seen its first homicide. That is the longest the city has gone into a new year without a homicide in a decade. The city is coming off a record-breaking year of homicides, with 44 in 2022.
wdrb.com
2 indicted for death of 1-month-old in Washington County, Kentucky State Police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A grand jury in Washington County, Kentucky, indicts two people for the death of a 1-month-old. James Dalton Jeffries and Savannah Turner, both of Springfield, Kentucky, are charged with murder, criminal abuse, wanton endangerment, trafficking meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Last November, Kentucky State Police...
WSAZ
Report: KSP captain files lawsuit, accuses agency of discrimination
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT/Courier Journal) - A Kentucky State Police (KSP) captain is suing the agency due to discrimination. Capt. Jennifer Sandlin serves as post commander for Post 13 in Hazard. Sandlin is the first woman to serve as commander in Post 13′s history. She previously worked at Post 9 Pikeville.
fox56news.com
Search continues for unnamed missing Madison County juvenile
Officials have yet to release any information about the subject but we do know they have focused their search on Poosey Ridge Road past Salem Christian Church. Search continues for unnamed missing Madison County …. Officials have yet to release any information about the subject but we do know they...
fox56news.com
Fayette County coroner searching for family of man
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Fayette County coroner is asking for help finding the family of a man who recently passed away. On Monday, Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn announced his team is searching for the family of Daniel B. Schwartz. Schwartz is believed to have died of natural causes on Jan. 15.
fox56news.com
New Kentucky Megabus routes to begin Wednesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – New Megabus routes are set to begin Wednesday. The news routes will expand the connectedness both inside and outside of Kentucky. Megabus and Miller Transportation announced an expansion to the routes they will offer, including places like Frankfort, Louisville, and Memphis. The services will...
