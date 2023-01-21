ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrietta, NY

‘Belligerent’ Rush-Henrietta student refuses to leave cafeteria, taken away in handcuffs

By Hailie Higgins
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sV2U1_0kM849ML00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —A Rush-Henrietta Senior High School student was removed from a cafeteria in handcuffs after allegedly becoming “combative” with staff on Friday, principal Dr. Tim Shafer stated in an email obtained by News 8.

Shafer said the student had become belligerent and used “foul language” when asked to leave the cafeteria.

Throughout the week, deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) have been present on campus following the confiscation of a BB gun on school grounds .

A deputy was on “direct patrol” when the incident occurred, MCSO confirmed. When the student became “physically aggressive” with school employees, the deputy intervened, MCSO said.

The student was eventually put into handcuffs and removed from the cafeteria, the principal said. He was then picked up by parents. The student was issued a summons for family court, MCSO representatives said.

“Obviously, this type of behavior is not acceptable in a school setting,” Shafer said. “The student will face disciplinary measures as outlined in the district’s Code of Conduct.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 18

TBone
3d ago

I'd love to see a picture of this clown, I'm sure it's one of the usual suspects

Reply(1)
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

Parents speak out after daughter narrowly escapes being shot at Franklin HS

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The parents of a girl who narrowly escaped being shot at the doorstep of her school are speaking out. There’s been a lot of talk about school safety after the shooting at Franklin High School. The gunman fired point-blank range at a 16-year-old boy. Two girls were caught in the line of fire and thankfully were not hurt. News10NBC spoke to one of the girls and her parents about this terrifying experience and the answers they’re still trying to get from school leaders.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Woman charged with killing sister in hit-and-run on Denver Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 29-year-old woman is facing charges after Rochester Police say she killed her sister in a hit-and-run crash on New Year’s Day. Police say Jellia Lockhart was driving at least 50 miles per hour on Hazelwood Terrance when she crashed into another car at the intersection of Denver Street. The driver of the car, Willie Green-Robinson, survived while the sister, 33-year-old Charlaura Lockhart, died.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Family of Gates fatal hit-and-run victim speaks out

Rochester, N.Y. — Brenda Wells, 55, died last Tuesday, two days after being struck on Elmgrove Road in Gates. Police said they have identified the SUV involved but have not made any arrests. Brenda's son DJ is struggling to come to terms with the loss of his mother, as...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Jamestown woman arrested for sending contraband to Livingston County Jail

GENESEO, N.Y. – On November 28 Livingston County Jail deputies discovered several suboxone strips hidden in packages that were sent into the facility by mail. After an investigation, on January 17, sheriff’s investigators arrested and charged Felicia E. Johnson, 21, of Jamestown, with promoting prison contraband, criminal sale of a controlled substance, and two counts of conspiracy. Johnson was released on her own recognizance.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Sentenced in Fatal Parma Crash

A Rochester man will serve 7-and-a-third to 22 years in prison in a drunken crash that killed a Lockport man. 35-year-old James Jacobs pleaded guilty last month to Aggravated Vehicular Homicide and weapons possession. Prosecutors say Jacobs's car hit one driven by 52-year-old Stephen Kneeland head-on on Route 104 in...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Three men found guilty of 2021 Handy Street murder

Rochester, N.Y. – On Tuesday, Monroe County Jury convicted 18-year-old Anttwan Brown, 30-year-old Tyron Bryant, and 19-year-old Diamonte Scott of murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon for the murder of Tymir Thomas. On September 11, 2021, Rochester Police Officers responded to Handy Street for the...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester police issue alert for missing teenager

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police issued an alert Tuesday for a missing 15-year-old who may be in Greece. According to the RPD, Ahmad Woods-Crenshaw was reported missing on Friday. He was last seen at his home on Cedar Street in Rochester. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police surround multiple vehicles after incident in Greece

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police were involved in a chase involving multiple vehicles on Tuesday morning in the city. A News10NBC crew at the scene saw police officers surround multiple vehicles reportedly related to an incident in Greece. This is taking place off St. Paul Street near the Genesee Brew House.
GREECE, NY
News 8 WROC

ATF provides on-call agent & ballistics expert to Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A task force made up of Rochester police and several federal partners is changing its approach in order to get some of the most violent criminals, and more dangerous weapons, off the streets. The specialized task force has been around for about 20 years and as the nature of crimes evolve, […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

28K+
Followers
20K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy