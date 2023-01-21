‘Belligerent’ Rush-Henrietta student refuses to leave cafeteria, taken away in handcuffs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —A Rush-Henrietta Senior High School student was removed from a cafeteria in handcuffs after allegedly becoming “combative” with staff on Friday, principal Dr. Tim Shafer stated in an email obtained by News 8.

Shafer said the student had become belligerent and used “foul language” when asked to leave the cafeteria.

Throughout the week, deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) have been present on campus following the confiscation of a BB gun on school grounds .

A deputy was on “direct patrol” when the incident occurred, MCSO confirmed. When the student became “physically aggressive” with school employees, the deputy intervened, MCSO said.

The student was eventually put into handcuffs and removed from the cafeteria, the principal said. He was then picked up by parents. The student was issued a summons for family court, MCSO representatives said.

“Obviously, this type of behavior is not acceptable in a school setting,” Shafer said. “The student will face disciplinary measures as outlined in the district’s Code of Conduct.”

