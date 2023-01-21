OMAHA -- The picture of the flower girl and ring bearer hangs in the living room of the West Omaha home, right next to the TV. It serves a dual purpose. Newlyweds Tyler and Kristina Kanne love to look at it, and it’s proof that they really did walk up the aisle together in 1999, 23 years before they officially tied the knot.

