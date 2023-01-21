ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
doniphanherald.com

Unemployment rate continues to rise in Nebraska and Lincoln

Unemployment rates continued to rise in December in Nebraska, reaching their highest levels in a year and a half. According to data released Tuesday by the Nebraska Department of Labor, the state's unemployment rate last month was 2.6%. That was up from 2.5% in November and 2.3.% in December 2021. The last time the rate was that high was May 2021.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

What does Iowa ethics complaint mean for Lincoln superintendent Gausman?

If an Iowa board decides to move ahead with an ethics complaint filed against Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Paul Gausman, he could face consequences ranging from a written reprimand to revocation of his Iowa license. But it's unclear what weight any decision — which would likely take months to be...
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Risk dial drops again as COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Lincoln

There has not been a post-holiday surge in COVID-19 cases either locally or statewide, and it's not clear if there will be. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Tuesday reported another weekly decline in its confirmed case numbers, with 152 in the week ending Saturday, down from 176 the previous week.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
doniphanherald.com

Lincoln residents discuss abortion ethics during rally at state Capitol

With the right to an abortion uncertain in some states, a handful of Nebraskans took part in a nationwide campaign to pressure state officials to uphold a half-decade of precedent on the issue. A nationwide wave of protests, billed as the “Bigger than Roe” campaign centered around abortion rights and...
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Omaha man sentenced to probation in shooting near Old Market bar

A 27-year-old Omaha man has been sentenced to 18 months of probation on each of three charges in connection with a shooting that injured three people last summer near an Old Market bar. Raushod Johnson pleaded no contest to two counts of third-degree assault and one count of carrying a...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Omaha man arrested in connection with 2020 slaying

A 57-year-old Omaha man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with a 2020 homicide. Authorities said Jerry L. Johnson is responsible for the April 2020 slaying of 37-year-old Ebony King. Johnson was also arrested on suspicion of use of a weapon to commit a felony. King...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Country music duo Brooks & Dunn coming to Omaha

Brooks & Dunn, one of country music's best-selling duos, will bring their "Reboot 2023" tour to Omaha this summer. The concert will be held June 1 at the CHI Health Center. Special guest performer Scotty McCreery will be the opening act. Led by musicians Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn, Brooks...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy