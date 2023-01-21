Read full article on original website
Unemployment rate continues to rise in Nebraska and Lincoln
Unemployment rates continued to rise in December in Nebraska, reaching their highest levels in a year and a half. According to data released Tuesday by the Nebraska Department of Labor, the state's unemployment rate last month was 2.6%. That was up from 2.5% in November and 2.3.% in December 2021. The last time the rate was that high was May 2021.
What does Iowa ethics complaint mean for Lincoln superintendent Gausman?
If an Iowa board decides to move ahead with an ethics complaint filed against Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Paul Gausman, he could face consequences ranging from a written reprimand to revocation of his Iowa license. But it's unclear what weight any decision — which would likely take months to be...
Risk dial drops again as COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Lincoln
There has not been a post-holiday surge in COVID-19 cases either locally or statewide, and it's not clear if there will be. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Tuesday reported another weekly decline in its confirmed case numbers, with 152 in the week ending Saturday, down from 176 the previous week.
Funds raised from aquatic habitat stamp overhaul Nebraska's lakes for anglers
OMAHA -- Eric Einspahr doesn’t mind paying for a fishing permit and the aquatic habitat stamp that’s included in the $38 price tag. “It pays off for a better experience on the water,” the Lincoln fisherman said. That $15 portion has helped the Nebraska Game and Parks’...
Lincoln residents discuss abortion ethics during rally at state Capitol
With the right to an abortion uncertain in some states, a handful of Nebraskans took part in a nationwide campaign to pressure state officials to uphold a half-decade of precedent on the issue. A nationwide wave of protests, billed as the “Bigger than Roe” campaign centered around abortion rights and...
Former Omaha Westside state champion golfer Kaitlyn Hanna enjoying new hobby: "TeeArt"
OMAHA -- Glue first, then the tee. Over and over, in thousands of drilled holes, Kaitlyn Hanna creates one-of-a-kind artwork using golf tees. Her first creation, a large W, hangs in the indoor practice facility at Omaha Westside, from which the Iowa freshman golfer graduated. “It started with the Swede...
Once a flower girl and ring bearer at the same wedding, Omaha couple later ties the knot
OMAHA -- The picture of the flower girl and ring bearer hangs in the living room of the West Omaha home, right next to the TV. It serves a dual purpose. Newlyweds Tyler and Kristina Kanne love to look at it, and it’s proof that they really did walk up the aisle together in 1999, 23 years before they officially tied the knot.
Omaha man sentenced to probation in shooting near Old Market bar
A 27-year-old Omaha man has been sentenced to 18 months of probation on each of three charges in connection with a shooting that injured three people last summer near an Old Market bar. Raushod Johnson pleaded no contest to two counts of third-degree assault and one count of carrying a...
Omaha man arrested in connection with 2020 slaying
A 57-year-old Omaha man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with a 2020 homicide. Authorities said Jerry L. Johnson is responsible for the April 2020 slaying of 37-year-old Ebony King. Johnson was also arrested on suspicion of use of a weapon to commit a felony. King...
Country music duo Brooks & Dunn coming to Omaha
Brooks & Dunn, one of country music's best-selling duos, will bring their "Reboot 2023" tour to Omaha this summer. The concert will be held June 1 at the CHI Health Center. Special guest performer Scotty McCreery will be the opening act. Led by musicians Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn, Brooks...
