Watch: ETSU announces Sander back as permanent athletic director
Dick Sander was introduced as permanent athletic director at East Tennessee State University for the second time on Monday. ETSU President Brian Noland made the announcement that the “interim” tag was being removed from Sander’s job title during a news conference at Greene Stadium. Sander had been serving on an interim basis since August after replacing Scott Carter.
Hairston's role increasing as Bucs put road streak on the line
East Tennessee State is about to put its road winning streak on the line, and it will come with a chance at revenge. ETSU plays at Mercer in a Southern Conference basketball game Wednesday night (7 p.m.), marking the first time the Bucs have seen an opponent twice this season. The Bears won the previous meeting 68-55 at Freedom Hall less than two weeks ago.
Former ETSU quarterback takes over new role at Arizona
Austin Herink was the true definition of student-athlete at East Tennessee State. Now the former Bucs quarterback is applying what he learned on the football field and in the classroom to a new role as associate director for internal operations and analyst for the head coach at the University of Arizona.
Roundup:: Blue Devils knuckle down for 50-38 win
ERWIN — Yielding only two second-quarter points, Unicoi County went on to knock off Upper Lakes Conference foe Volunteer 50-38 in a boys basketball contest Tuesday night. Grant Hensley was the Blue Devils’ leader offensively with 15 points. Eli Johnson scored 12 points; he and Hensley were a combined 12 for 12 at the free-throw line.
Lady 'Toppers earn key win; boys finally break through
Science Hill’s girls re-established themselves in the Big Five Conference title chase. And the boys finally found a way to close the deal.
Johnson City Schools announces district-level Teachers of the Year
Johnson City Schools has named Dr. Kristi Presley, Nicole Cross and Jackie Smith as the district’s 2023-24 District-Level Teachers of the Year. These teachers were honored by their schools as building-level teachers of the year and were nominated for the districtwide distinction. The nominees were reviewed by districtwide committees that included former teachers of the year and administrators.
Lady Vols rally past Tigers, move to 8-0 in SEC
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Tennessee survived a scare at Missouri on Sunday, rallying from a five-point deficit in the final minute and a half to claim a 68-65 women’s basketball victory that kept its Southeastern Conference record perfect. Sara Puckett hit a couple of key 3-pointers and grabbed a...
Photo gallery: D-B at West Ridge basketball
Dobyns-Bennett and West Ridge battled to a varsity split Tuesday in Big 5 basketball action in Blountville. After the Lady Wolves secured a 46-35 win, the Tribe boys sped off for an 86-60 runaway.
Hawkins County Schools nursing program prepares students for careers in all areas of healthcare
ROGERSVILLE — The nursing programs at Cherokee and Volunteer High Schools teach students the foundational knowledge they need to have a career in any healthcare field. Both programs offer beginning classes like health science, medical therapeutics, medical terminology and a nursing education class that allows students to obtain a CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant) license.
No. 4 Tennessee's Phillips SEC freshman of week
KNOXVILLE — Tennessee forward Julian Phillips was named the Southeastern Conference men’s basketball freshman of the week on Monday. Phillips averaged 14.0 points and 7.5 rebounds in road wins over Mississippi State and LSU last week. He recorded his second career double-double in the 70-59 victory over the Bulldogs when he had a career-high 18 points with 11 rebounds, including five on the offensive glass. In the 77-56 rout of the Tigers, Phillips had 10 points, four boards and two steals.
Teague leaves Visit Kingsport; Lett stepping into his place
The Kingsport Chamber announced today the retirement of Visit Kingsport Executive Director Jud Teague and the appointment of Frank Lett, Visit Kingsport senior associate executive director, as the tourism program’s new leader. Teague has served at the helm of the highly successful tourism organization for 16 years.
Cummins appointed Clinch District Ranger
NORTON – The Washington and Jefferson National Forests’ Clinch Ranger District has a new chief ranger. Tiffany Cummins took over the Clinch District position Monday, succeeding Michele Davalos.
West Ridge High's Krystall Wallen in this week's Teacher Spotlight
BLOUNTVILLE — A veteran Sullivan County math teacher with 28 years in the classroom and 14 years as a two-sport coach has made this week's Kingsport Times News Teacher Spotlight.
Tennessee Conservationist magazine features two Carter County state Parks in its latest issue
ROAN MOUNTAIN — The latest issue of Tennessee Conservationist Magazine, the January-February 2023 copy, includes two stories on state parks in Carter County: Roan Mountain State Park in Roan Mountain and Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park in Elizabethton. The magazine is published by Tennessee State Parks, a division of...
Students from David Crockett High School participate in welding events
Five students from David Crockett High School recently traveled to Northeast State Community College to test for their welding dual credit articulations. Maddi Burgess, Jeremiah Julian, Zayden McCurry, Lee McKinney and Ethan Shell traveled to Northeast State with their welding instructor, Andrew Silvers. Of the group, McCurry was the only one to pass the welding test and receive his dual credit articulation. However, Silvers recognized the hard work of each of the students and said that they will continue to build on their skills so that they can retake the test and earn their credits.
Johnson City Symphony Orchestra to play at UVA Wise
Pro-Art and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise will partner with the Johnson City Symphony Orchestra for a one-of-a-kind performance on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 3 p.m. in Cantrell Hall on the UVA Wise campus. The concert will see the orchestra in collaboration with UVA Wise pianist Peter...
Matthew Combs announced Principal of the Year for Washington County
Washington County Schools recently announced that Matthew Combs has been named the district’s 2023-24 Principal of the Year for his work at Jonesborough Elementary School. Combs has been an educator in Washington County for 16 years. He previously served as a first- and fourth-grade teacher at Boones Creek Elementary School until he was named assistant principal at Sulphur Springs School. He served the Sulphur Springs community for five years.
Carter County Planning Commission appeals $8,400 penalty on stormwater reporting
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Planning Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to appeal a penalty assessment of $8,400 on the county by the Division of Water Resources of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. The planners took the action after hearing the explanations of Chris Schuettler, director of planning...
Today In Johnson City History: Jan. 24
Jan. 24, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Tribune reported to readers that “J.L. Miller and family, formerly of Lincoln, Neb., have come here from Johnson City to make Bristol their home. Mr. Miller is preparing to establish a harness factory at this place.”. According...
ETSU Storytelling presenting story slam
East Tennessee State University invites the public to the start of the new season of Re-Generation Story Slam at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) on Thursday, Jan. 26, in Johnson City. Happening at The Down Home, located at 300 W. Main St., this month’s theme is “expectations.” Participants...
