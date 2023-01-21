Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KELOLAND TV
The Black Hills Salvation Army and Riddle’s Jewelry announce this year’s Ring for Bling winner
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One volunteer in Rapid City who participated in the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign won a very shiny award from Riddle’s Jewelry. Realtor Tom Rau rang the bell this year. It’s a way the Black Hills Association of Realtors gives back to...
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City homicide; Catalytic theft; $2 million donation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, January 23. Here’s everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week. Rapid City Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the northern part of the city. A family in Harrisburg is surveying what remains of...
KEVN
Advocates want to accurately measure the number of homeless people in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Black Hills Regional Homeless Coalition, supported by Volunteers of America, was tasked this year to conduct a Point in Time, or PIT Count, to get an accurate head count of those living without a home in the Rapid City community. These counts are required...
newscenter1.tv
Check out this hidden gem tucked away in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Do you hear that? That’s the sound of peace and quiet. Imagine yourself waking up in one of three bedrooms, looking out of one of the many windows surrounding the floor-to-ceiling fireplace hearth to a wonderful view of the Black Hills. Sounds like a dream, right? Well, it’s pretty real in fact.
newscenter1.tv
KSLT helps spread the love with My Golden Valentine event
My Golden Valentine is an event held every year around Valentine’s Day by KSLT in Rapid City, where they get people to make Valentine’s Day cards for senior citizens in nursing homes. Over 10,000 cards are hand-delivered or sent off through the mail to senior citizens every year.
kotatv.com
Douglas High School seeks new JROTC recruits
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fewer students are joining The Douglas High School Air Force JROTC program which can be a problem for the funding. Covid has put a major strain on many things throughout our society, and close to home the Douglas Air Force JROTC is feeling that strain as well.
kotatv.com
Mayor: ‘It is unbelievable, the lack of standards’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Over the last few months, Rapid City has seen an uptick in violent crime, leading to city officials asking the community to “step up” and help make change happen. Despite neighborhood watches and police on duty in the northern Rapid City area 24/7,...
KELOLAND TV
Teens wanted in Rapid City burglary
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a weekend burglary. Authorities say officers were called to a store on Jackson Boulevard just after 2 a.m. Sunday. Police arriving on the scene found several items were taken from the store.
newscenter1.tv
How “smart” is your home? This home in Spearfish is at the top of it’s class!
SPEARFISH, S.D. – This smart home (the interior electronics can be controlled from your phone or on-site) has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, one full bath, one half bath and a fantastic view of downtown Spearfish and Crow Peak. It’s currently being used as a vacation rental. This place also comes fully furnished. Also, the garage has a Murphy bed (I’ve always wanted one of those) and a sink for overflow guests.
KEVN
Rapid City CBD store Elemental burglarized
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Early Sunday morning, three juveniles reportedly broke into Elemental, a CBD store on Jackson Boulevard. While police did not say what specifically was taken, the items were consistent with products sold at a CBD/Kratom store. Police were notified of the burglary around 2 a.m. when...
newscenter1.tv
How “Ski for Light” helps the visually and physically impaired have a great time on the slopes
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Monday, January 23, was the first of the four-day-long Black Hills Ski for Light event. Ski for Light is an international organization that provides adaptive ski equipment for people with physical impairments. What kind of equipment do they have?. Ski for light provides three different...
kotatv.com
Black Hills bigger than Roe rally in downtown Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fifty years ago the Supreme Court issued a 7-2 decision in Roe vs Wade, giving women the right to choose to continue a pregnancy. In 2022, this constitutional right to abortion ended in certain states. Sunday, the South Dakota Chapter of the National Organization for...
newscenter1.tv
Here’s your last chance to dispose of Christmas trees
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Time is running out to use remote collection sites for Christmas tree disposal. Rapid City’s Solid Waste Division is reminding everyone that the community remote tree disposal site at Fitzgerald Stadium will remain open until Tuesday, Jan. 31 for disposal of natural trees, wreaths and garland. The trees should be cleaned of ornaments and not placed in tree bags.
KEVN
Tipping at a coffee shop leads to consumer frustration
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - When eating out, proper etiquette is to tip your server. However, not everyone keeps that in mind when getting something small, like coffee or a bagel. According to the Associated Press, consumers are getting irritated by automatic tip requests at coffee shops and drive-throughs where tipping hasn’t typically been expected.
newscenter1.tv
How you can help Storybook Island be more accessible to everyone
RAPID CITY, S.D.– One of the attractions at Storybook Island is in need of a few upgrades and they need your help to make it happen. The 100 Acre Wood where Pooh Bear and all his friends live is in need of some TLC. A fungus has set into the trees that were supporting the structure and due to rotting and other hazards, had to be removed. Storybook Island not only wants to repair the popular feature but enhance it for everyone’s use.
KEVN
Rapid City Surfwood Dr. and Maple St. early morning shooting
Gary Mule Deer, born and raised in the Black Hills of Western South Dakota, credits his successful career on the lessons he learned at home. The South Dakota Chapter of the National Organization (NOW, SD) for women hosted a "Black Hills Bigger Than Roe Rally." Uprooted plant swap. Updated: 6...
KEVN
Snowfall expected for the rest of the week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Northern Black Hills and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Northeast Wyoming, Southeastern Montana, and Spearfish. Both will go into effect at 11pm this evening and last until 11pm tomorrow night. Snowfall will move into the area overnight and continue for most of the day tomorrow. The Northern Black Hills are expected to receive consistent snowfall, while other places will see on and off snow. For those in the Winter Storm Warning, accumulations of 8 to 14 inches are possible. For those in the advisory, expect accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Another round of snowfall is expected to impact the area Friday evening through Sunday morning, with the heaviest snowfall occurring overnight Friday. Unlike the snowfall we expect the next few days, the snowfall over the weekend appears to be much more consistent from place to place. A swath of around 4 to 8 inches is possible from the northwestern portion of the Black Hills all the way southeast towards Martin. This includes Rapid City. This system is still several days out so the snowfall totals are subject to change. Low temperatures tonight will drop into the 20s. Highs tomorrow will be a bit colder than today with much of our area only getting into the 30s and upper 20s. We also are going to see some windy weather. Wind gusts tomorrow could reach 40 mph, and then Thursday we’ll see wind gusts between 50-60 mph. The windy weather will get better by Friday. High temperatures Thursday and Friday will be around 40° for Rapid City, but much colder temperatures are expected over the weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will only reach the teens with lows possibly below zero.
KEVN
Rapid City police investigate shooting at Surfwood Drive apartment
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A man was shot and killed at an apartment at 20 Surfwood Drive around 11 p.m. Saturday. Rapid City police say that the suspects in the shooting are associated with two homes in the area. The combined Rapid City and Pennington County Special Response Team served search warrants at the two homes on Surfwood Drive and East Knollwood Drive but did not release if any evidence or suspects were found.
newscenter1.tv
From ponchos to rugs, the Alpaca Store has what you need
Nestled in downtown Hill City is the Alpaca Store, a shop that features handmade products from, you guessed it, alpacas. Co-owner Stuart Smith says they’ve been working with an importer for over 25 years, and “it’s the best quality at the best price.”. See what you can...
KEVN
Chance of snow throughout the week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Light snow is possible tonight, but mostly dry for our area tomorrow. Starting tomorrow night, we will see scattered snow showers that will continue until Thursday morning. The greatest threat for accumulating snow during this time will be for the Northern Black Hills. Up to 5-7 inches are possible there, with less than 2 inches for the rest of Western South Dakota. Northeast Wyoming could see around 2-4 inches during this time. Thursday evening, there is going to be another round of moisture. Rain and snow could impact our area during the overnight hours on Thursday. By Friday evening, we will see the rain transition into all snow. The snow looks like it will continue throughout the night Friday and into Saturday morning. This round of snow could bring a few inches to Rapid City, although it is still a bit early to talk specific numbers for the end of the week. Lows tonight will be in the 20s and highs tomorrow will be in the lower 40s and 30s. Temperatures will remain the same for Wednesday and Thursday along with some breezy weather. Starting Friday, temperatures are expected to drop with highs in the 20s Friday and Saturday. Highs could then drop into the single digits for Sunday. Lows could be below zero on Sunday as well.
Comments / 0