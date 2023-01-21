Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newscenter1.tv
Laura Klock named Grand Marshal of 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally!
STURGIS, S.D. – A talented woman with roots in the motorcycle world has been named the Grand Marshal for the 83rd City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Laura Klock, president and founder of the South Dakota non-profit Helping With Horsepower, most recently completed her Bike Rebuild program with students from Mitchell Technical College which will be auctioned at Mecum Auction Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 28. Funds from the sale of the motorcycle will benefit both Helping With Horsepower and the Sturgis Rally Endowment Fund.
kotatv.com
Big Ol’ Fish-5 pound Northern Pike
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This week’s Big Ol’ Fish is a 5 pound Northern Pike caught by Jesse. Congrats on your Big Ol’ Fish!!!!
newscenter1.tv
KSLT helps spread the love with My Golden Valentine event
My Golden Valentine is an event held every year around Valentine’s Day by KSLT in Rapid City, where they get people to make Valentine’s Day cards for senior citizens in nursing homes. Over 10,000 cards are hand-delivered or sent off through the mail to senior citizens every year.
newscenter1.tv
FIVE KEY FACTS: Black Hills State set to host SD Mines in men’s basketball
SPEARFISH, S.D. – Black Hills State will host South Dakota Mines on Tuesday in men’s basketball. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. at the Young Center. It will air on our sister station, ConnectCenter1 (Channel 21.2). The game will also be streamed live on NC1.tv. This...
kotatv.com
Black Hills bigger than Roe rally in downtown Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fifty years ago the Supreme Court issued a 7-2 decision in Roe vs Wade, giving women the right to choose to continue a pregnancy. In 2022, this constitutional right to abortion ended in certain states. Sunday, the South Dakota Chapter of the National Organization for...
newscenter1.tv
Five interesting facts about the upcoming BHSU vs SD Mines women’s basketball game
SPEARFISH, S.D. – Black Hills State will square off against South Dakota Mines on Tuesday for the second time this season in women’s basketball. The Yellow Jackets won the first meeting back on Nov. 28 by a score of 72-42. The game tips off at 5 p.m. at...
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City homicide; Catalytic theft; $2 million donation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, January 23. Here’s everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week. Rapid City Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the northern part of the city. A family in Harrisburg is surveying what remains of...
newscenter1.tv
How “smart” is your home? This home in Spearfish is at the top of it’s class!
SPEARFISH, S.D. – This smart home (the interior electronics can be controlled from your phone or on-site) has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, one full bath, one half bath and a fantastic view of downtown Spearfish and Crow Peak. It’s currently being used as a vacation rental. This place also comes fully furnished. Also, the garage has a Murphy bed (I’ve always wanted one of those) and a sink for overflow guests.
kotatv.com
Mayor: ‘It is unbelievable, the lack of standards’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Over the last few months, Rapid City has seen an uptick in violent crime, leading to city officials asking the community to “step up” and help make change happen. Despite neighborhood watches and police on duty in the northern Rapid City area 24/7,...
newscenter1.tv
Art Alley: The ever-changing art gallery
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Type in the words “Art Alley” into your favorite search engine, and a few places come up. Gainesville, Florida. Lynchburg, Virginia. Monroe, Louisiana. Kansas City, Missouri. These special places are carved-out sections of usually downtown areas, where artists are given an urban canvas to let loose on. The Art Alley of Rapid City is no different.
KEVN
Chance of snow throughout the week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Light snow is possible tonight, but mostly dry for our area tomorrow. Starting tomorrow night, we will see scattered snow showers that will continue until Thursday morning. The greatest threat for accumulating snow during this time will be for the Northern Black Hills. Up to 5-7 inches are possible there, with less than 2 inches for the rest of Western South Dakota. Northeast Wyoming could see around 2-4 inches during this time. Thursday evening, there is going to be another round of moisture. Rain and snow could impact our area during the overnight hours on Thursday. By Friday evening, we will see the rain transition into all snow. The snow looks like it will continue throughout the night Friday and into Saturday morning. This round of snow could bring a few inches to Rapid City, although it is still a bit early to talk specific numbers for the end of the week. Lows tonight will be in the 20s and highs tomorrow will be in the lower 40s and 30s. Temperatures will remain the same for Wednesday and Thursday along with some breezy weather. Starting Friday, temperatures are expected to drop with highs in the 20s Friday and Saturday. Highs could then drop into the single digits for Sunday. Lows could be below zero on Sunday as well.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in South Dakota
The Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet in Sioux Falls, SD, is one of the many places you can get some good grub in the Sioux City area. This family-friendly establishment offers an assortment of Chinese, Japanese, and sushi cuisine. Aside from the menu, the establishment has a nice-looking interior that is easy on the eyes. While the food isn't cheap, the service is fast and friendly. Some of the other perks include free wifi and free parking. Located just off Us 29 on the outskirts of town, the Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet has something to offer anyone. You'll be pleased if you're in the mood for an authentic sushi roll or a spicy beef platter.
newscenter1.tv
Check out this hidden gem tucked away in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Do you hear that? That’s the sound of peace and quiet. Imagine yourself waking up in one of three bedrooms, looking out of one of the many windows surrounding the floor-to-ceiling fireplace hearth to a wonderful view of the Black Hills. Sounds like a dream, right? Well, it’s pretty real in fact.
newscenter1.tv
How “Ski for Light” helps the visually and physically impaired have a great time on the slopes
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Monday, January 23, was the first of the four-day-long Black Hills Ski for Light event. Ski for Light is an international organization that provides adaptive ski equipment for people with physical impairments. What kind of equipment do they have?. Ski for light provides three different...
KELOLAND TV
The Black Hills Salvation Army and Riddle’s Jewelry announce this year’s Ring for Bling winner
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One volunteer in Rapid City who participated in the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign won a very shiny award from Riddle’s Jewelry. Realtor Tom Rau rang the bell this year. It’s a way the Black Hills Association of Realtors gives back to...
cowboystatedaily.com
Against ‘Astronomical Odds,’ Aladdin Man Hunts All Four Of Wyoming’s Legal ‘Big 5’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Joe Feeley of Aladdin had an exceptional year hunting in 2012. He’d drawn tags for both Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep and Rocky Mountain goats in the remote and rugged Sunlight Basin/Crandall Creek region of northwest Wyoming. Drawing even one of...
KEVN
Rapid City Surfwood Dr. and Maple St. early morning shooting
Gary Mule Deer, born and raised in the Black Hills of Western South Dakota, credits his successful career on the lessons he learned at home. The South Dakota Chapter of the National Organization (NOW, SD) for women hosted a "Black Hills Bigger Than Roe Rally." Uprooted plant swap. Updated: 6...
KELOLAND TV
Teens wanted in Rapid City burglary
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a weekend burglary. Authorities say officers were called to a store on Jackson Boulevard just after 2 a.m. Sunday. Police arriving on the scene found several items were taken from the store.
kotatv.com
Tipping at a coffee shop leads to consumer frustration
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When eating out, proper etiquette is to tip your server. However, not everyone keeps that in mind when getting something small, like coffee or a bagel. According to the Associated Press, consumers are getting irritated by automatic tip requests at coffee shops and drive-throughs where tipping hasn’t typically been expected.
kotatv.com
Gun found in Rapid Creek possibly same one as used in murders
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A forensic-specialist with the Rapid City Police Department testified Friday in the murder trial of Arnson Absolu. She stated that while searching the vehicle Charles Red Willow and Ashley Nagy died in she was able to get two fingerprints. One of the prints belonged to one of the victims and police later later determined the second print belonged to someone who may have no-connection to the case.
Comments / 0