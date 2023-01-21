Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia transfer wide receiver RaRa Thomas arrested on multiple charges
One of Georgia’s newest additions to the team has already found himself in some hot water, as wide receiver RaRa Thomas was arrested on two separate counts, a felony false imprisonment charge and a misdemeanor battery-family violence charge. Thomas was booked in Athens Clarke-County jail at 4:04 a.m., Monday...
atozsports.com
Former Tennessee Vols transfer portal target who landed with Georgia reportedly arrested
A player that the Tennessee Vols were pursuing in the NCAA transfer portal last month was reportedly arrested early Monday morning. Former Mississippi State wide receiver RaRa Thomas, who landed with the Georgia Bulldogs, was reportedly arrested on a felony charge of false imprisonment and misdemeanor charge of family violence.
Details Have Emerged From Georgia Football Player's Arrest
Details have emerged from the Monday morning arrest of new Georgia wide receiver Rodarius "Rara" Thomas. According to the Athens Banner-Herald, Thomas was arrested by University of Georgia police after an incident late Sunday night at McWhorter Hall on campus. Thomas is accused of ...
New Bulldogs WR Rodarius Thomas arrested on felony charge
Rodarius “RaRa” Thomas, one of the Georgia Bulldogs newest transfer additions, was arrested on Monday morning on a felony false imprisonment charge and a misdemeanor battery-family violence charge, an Athens-Clarke County Jail official told ESPN. Thomas was booked in Athens Clarke-County jail just past 4 AM on Monday, with no bond set for the wide […] The post New Bulldogs WR Rodarius Thomas arrested on felony charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
No. 1 corner, major UGA target Ellis Robinson sets commit date
The nation’s No. 1 cornerback in 2024, Ellis Robinson IV, is set to decide on his future playing home on February 1. “I am going to announce my commitment on Feb. 1,” Robinson told On3’s Chad Simmons on Monday. “I have thought about it a lot. It is time. I took the visits I need to take, I have looked at my options and I am ready. I know where I want to go. It will come out soon.”
The richest woman in Georgia is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman in Georgia and the good she has done for the community.
Five North Carolina Family Members Vanished On Trip To Visit Relatives In Alabama. What Really Happened?
4-year-old Brentanny Nicole Hughes was one of four siblings. She had a twin brother, Brent Hughes, and sister and brother, 11-year-old Sarena Glenn and Brandon Floyd. The children lived on Winter Park Drive with their mother, Robby Ann Floyd, and stepfather, Jason Allen "Shane" Floyd, in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Jason was Brandon's father.
Employee on leave after video suggests he snuck CRT in Georgia schools
Georgia Department of Education officials say they are checking to see if the information in the video is accurate and that it hasn't been adopted in other districts.
BREAKING: Kam Pringle Makes College Decision
Kam Pringle is a three-sport athlete who plays football, basketball, and track and field for the 2A Woodland Wolverines in South Carolina. He has made a name for himself on the gridiron, as he's earned over 20 FBS offers, including national championship-winning programs like Clemson, Georgia, Ohio ...
Join the Buc-ee's family in Georgia and earn thousands: Check the details and apply
Since its inauguration, Buc-ee's has opened countless stores in different parts of the United States. Alone in Texas, it has over 30 stations and the number is counting. Similarly, there are several stores in South Carolina, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Georgia, and a few are under development in Mississippi, Louisiana, Colorado, and Missouri.
Georgia football's running back room for the 2023 season
Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs like to run the ball down your throat. And they like to do it with a stable of running backs, keeping guys fresh and healthy throughout the season. Last year, Kenny McIntosh was the lead back, but he had a lot of help from...
Three Pittsburghers charged with domestic terrorism in Georgia
ATLANTA (KDKA) - Three people from Pittsburgh are facing domestic terrorism charges in Georgia. According to a report from the Tribune-Review, Spencer Liberto, Matthew Macar, and Sarah Wasilewski were among seven people involved in a shootout at the planned site of a police training facility in Atlanta. One person was killed in the shootout and a Georgia state trooper was wounded. The suspects were granted bond and the three are permitted to return to Pennsylvania. They are now only allowed back in Georgia for court appearances.
Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks issues statement regarding fatal car accident
The aftermath of the car crash that claimed the lives of Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy have left many around the Bulldogs’ football program reeling. Eight days after the incident, Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks has spoken out about what’s next for the university.
GBI: Gun tied to trooper shooting purchased by protester who was killed
The gun used to shoot a trooper during last week’s deadly encounter near Atlanta’s planned public safety training center...
Attack outside Georgia fraternity house leaves man with fractured skull and Brain Bleed
On the night a tragic incident occurred outside of a fraternity house in Georgia. According to local authorities, a man in his early 20s was brutally attacked and left with a fractured skull and a brain bleed.
Jalen Hurts’ best Alabama, Oklahoma football moments, ranked
It’s hard to find a bigger breakout star in the NFL this season than Jalen Hurts. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback has emerged as one of the best in the league this season, accounting for nearly 4,500 yards and 35 touchdowns. He will likely be a MVP finalist, and the Eagles are a Super Bowl contender […] The post Jalen Hurts’ best Alabama, Oklahoma football moments, ranked appeared first on ClutchPoints.
5-star WR Jeremiah Smith speaks out on programs trying to flip his commitment
Ohio State has potentially locked in their next great wide receiver in 2024 five-star prospect Jeremiah Smith. But even after committing to the Buckeyes in December, several other top schools are still looking to add Smith. Jeremiah Smith recently spoke with Chad Simmons of on3.com. During the conversation, Smith revealed that teams such as Tennesee, […] The post 5-star WR Jeremiah Smith speaks out on programs trying to flip his commitment appeared first on ClutchPoints.
AOL Corp
Georgia officer admits to using ‘derogatory racial term’ 10 years ago, gets suspended
Maj. Patrick Bonito acknowledged that when he was a sergeant, he made a statement that included an inappropriate racial term “not directed toward any employee.”. A Georgia police officer who acknowledged using an “inappropriate derogatory racial term” a decade ago was suspended on Thursday. Maj. Patrick Bonito...
Alabama’s biggest recruiting needs before National Signing Day
Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide have one mission in 2023: prove they’re still on top. After Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs won their second-straight National Championship, many have claimed that Alabama football is no longer the top dog in college football. The Tide have rarely had any teams rival them over the […] The post Alabama’s biggest recruiting needs before National Signing Day appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
217K+
Followers
133K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 3